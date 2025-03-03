Add Subgraphs

Deploy your GraphQL services to Kubernetes

In this guide, you will:

  • Define your GraphQL service as a Subgraph resource

  • Deploy it to your Kubernetes cluster

  • Monitor schema publishing to Apollo GraphOS Studio

You will need:

  • Apollo GraphOS Operator installed in your cluster (see Install Operator)

  • A running GraphQL service with an Apollo Federation v2 compatible schema

  • kubectl configured to access your cluster

1. Create a Subgraph resource

The Subgraph resource has these key fields you need to configure:

  • metadata.name - A unique name for your subgraph

  • metadata.labels - Labels used to group subgraphs for composition

  • spec.endpoint - URL where your GraphQL service is accessible

  • spec.schema - Your Federation schema (inline, OCI image, or OCI artifact)

Here's a complete example:

YAML
1apiVersion: apollographql.com/v1alpha1
2kind: Subgraph
3metadata:
4  name: products
5  labels:
6    domain: retail
7spec:
8  endpoint: http://products-service.default.svc.cluster.local/graphql
9  schema:
10    sdl: |
11      # Your existing Federation v2 schema here
12      extend schema
13        @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0", import: ["@key", "@tag"])
14
15      type Query {
16        products: [Product!]!
17        product(id: ID!): Product
18      }
19
20      type Product @key(fields: "id") {
21        id: ID!
22        name: String!
23        price: Float!
24      }

2. Configure your service endpoint

The endpoint field tells the operator where to find your GraphQL service:

For services running in the same cluster:

YAML
1spec:
2  endpoint: http://my-service.my-namespace.svc.cluster.local/graphql

For external services:

YAML
1spec:
2  endpoint: https://api.example.com/graphql

3. Choose your schema source

You have three options for providing your schema: inline SDL, from your container image, or from an OCI artifact.

Inline SDL (simplest)

YAML
1spec:
2  schema:
3    sdl: |
4      # Paste your schema here

From your container image

Include your schema in your application's container image:

dockerfile
1# In your Dockerfile
2COPY schema.graphql /schema.graphql

Then reference it in your Subgraph resource:

YAML
1spec:
2  schema:
3    ociImage:
4      reference: registry.example.com/my-app:v1.0.0
5      path: /schema.graphql

From an OCI artifact

Create an OCI artifact containing just your schema:

Bash
1# Create the artifact using oras CLI
2oras push registry.example.com/schemas/products:v1.0.0 \
3  --artifact-type application/vnd.apollographql.schema \
4  schema.graphql:application/vnd.apollographql.schema

Then reference it in your Subgraph resource:

YAML
1spec:
2  schema:
3    oci:
4      reference: registry.example.com/schemas/products:v1.0.0

4. Deploy and monitor

Apply your subgraph to the cluster:

sh
kubectl apply -f my-subgraph.yaml

Check the status:

sh
kubectl get subgraph my-subgraph
kubectl describe subgraph my-subgraph

Look for the SchemaLoaded condition to confirm success.

5. Add labels for composition

Use labels to group related subgraphs. These are used by SupergraphSchema resources to automatically discover and compose your subgraphs:

YAML
1metadata:
2  name: products
3  labels:
4    domain: retail
5    team: ecommerce
6    environment: production

Common issues and solutions

Schema not loading:

sh
kubectl describe subgraph <name>

Check the status conditions for error details.

Endpoint unreachable:

  • Verify your service is running and accessible

  • Check network connectivity from the cluster

  • Ensure the endpoint URL is correct

Authentication issues:

  • For services requiring auth, use the OCI image or artifact options

  • The operator doesn't support custom headers in the endpoint configuration

Next steps

Now that your subgraphs are deployed and schemas are loaded, you can:
