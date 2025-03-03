Add Subgraphs
Deploy your GraphQL services to Kubernetes
In this guide, you will:
Define your GraphQL service as a Subgraph resource
Deploy it to your Kubernetes cluster
Monitor schema publishing to Apollo GraphOS Studio
You will need:
Apollo GraphOS Operator installed in your cluster (see Install Operator)
A running GraphQL service with an Apollo Federation v2 compatible schema
kubectl configured to access your cluster
1. Create a Subgraph resource
The Subgraph resource has these key fields you need to configure:
metadata.name- A unique name for your subgraph
metadata.labels- Labels used to group subgraphs for composition
spec.endpoint- URL where your GraphQL service is accessible
spec.schema- Your Federation schema (inline, OCI image, or OCI artifact)
Here's a complete example:
1apiVersion: apollographql.com/v1alpha1
2kind: Subgraph
3metadata:
4 name: products
5 labels:
6 domain: retail
7spec:
8 endpoint: http://products-service.default.svc.cluster.local/graphql
9 schema:
10 sdl: |
11 # Your existing Federation v2 schema here
12 extend schema
13 @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0", import: ["@key", "@tag"])
14
15 type Query {
16 products: [Product!]!
17 product(id: ID!): Product
18 }
19
20 type Product @key(fields: "id") {
21 id: ID!
22 name: String!
23 price: Float!
24 }
2. Configure your service endpoint
The
endpoint field tells the operator where to find your GraphQL service:
For services running in the same cluster:
1spec:
2 endpoint: http://my-service.my-namespace.svc.cluster.local/graphql
For external services:
1spec:
2 endpoint: https://api.example.com/graphql
3. Choose your schema source
You have three options for providing your schema: inline SDL, from your container image, or from an OCI artifact.
Inline SDL (simplest)
1spec:
2 schema:
3 sdl: |
4 # Paste your schema here
From your container image
Include your schema in your application's container image:
1# In your Dockerfile
2COPY schema.graphql /schema.graphql
Then reference it in your Subgraph resource:
1spec:
2 schema:
3 ociImage:
4 reference: registry.example.com/my-app:v1.0.0
5 path: /schema.graphql
From an OCI artifact
Create an OCI artifact containing just your schema:
1# Create the artifact using oras CLI
2oras push registry.example.com/schemas/products:v1.0.0 \
3 --artifact-type application/vnd.apollographql.schema \
4 schema.graphql:application/vnd.apollographql.schema
Then reference it in your Subgraph resource:
1spec:
2 schema:
3 oci:
4 reference: registry.example.com/schemas/products:v1.0.0
4. Deploy and monitor
Apply your subgraph to the cluster:
kubectl apply -f my-subgraph.yaml
Check the status:
kubectl get subgraph my-subgraph
kubectl describe subgraph my-subgraph
Look for the
SchemaLoaded condition to confirm success.
5. Add labels for composition
Use labels to group related subgraphs. These are used by SupergraphSchema resources to automatically discover and compose your subgraphs:
1metadata:
2 name: products
3 labels:
4 domain: retail
5 team: ecommerce
6 environment: production
Common issues and solutions
Schema not loading:
kubectl describe subgraph <name>
Check the status conditions for error details.
Endpoint unreachable:
Verify your service is running and accessible
Check network connectivity from the cluster
Ensure the endpoint URL is correct
Authentication issues:
For services requiring auth, use the OCI image or artifact options
The operator doesn't support custom headers in the endpoint configuration
Next steps
Now that your subgraphs are deployed and schemas are loaded, you can:
Deploy a Supergraph - Compose and deploy your subgraphs into a running API
Explore different ways of defining your subgraphs - Detailed configuration options