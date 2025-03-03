Add Subgraphs

In this guide, you will:

Define your GraphQL service as a Subgraph resource

Deploy it to your Kubernetes cluster

Monitor schema publishing to Apollo GraphOS Studio

You will need:

Apollo GraphOS Operator installed in your cluster (see Install Operator)

A running GraphQL service with an Apollo Federation v2 compatible schema

kubectl configured to access your cluster

1. Create a Subgraph resource

The Subgraph resource has these key fields you need to configure:

metadata.name - A unique name for your subgraph

metadata.labels - Labels used to group subgraphs for composition

spec.endpoint - URL where your GraphQL service is accessible

spec.schema - Your Federation schema (inline, OCI image, or OCI artifact)

Here's a complete example:

YAML copy 1 apiVersion : apollographql.com/v1alpha1 2 kind : Subgraph 3 metadata : 4 name : products 5 labels : 6 domain : retail 7 spec : 8 endpoint : http://products-service.default.svc.cluster.local/graphql 9 schema : 10 sdl : | 11 # Your existing Federation v2 schema here 12 extend schema 13 @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0", import: ["@key", "@tag"]) 14 15 type Query { 16 products: [Product!]! 17 product(id: ID!): Product 18 } 19 20 type Product @key(fields: "id") { 21 id: ID! 22 name: String! 23 price: Float! 24 }

2. Configure your service endpoint

The endpoint field tells the operator where to find your GraphQL service:

For services running in the same cluster:

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 endpoint : http://my-service.my-namespace.svc.cluster.local/graphql

For external services:

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 endpoint : https://api.example.com/graphql

3. Choose your schema source

You have three options for providing your schema: inline SDL, from your container image, or from an OCI artifact.

Inline SDL (simplest)

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 schema : 3 sdl : | 4 # Paste your schema here

From your container image

Include your schema in your application's container image:

dockerfile copy 1 # In your Dockerfile 2 COPY schema.graphql /schema.graphql

Then reference it in your Subgraph resource:

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 schema : 3 ociImage : 4 reference : registry.example.com/my-app:v1.0.0 5 path : /schema.graphql

From an OCI artifact

Create an OCI artifact containing just your schema:

Bash copy 1 # Create the artifact using oras CLI 2 oras push registry.example.com/schemas/products:v1.0.0 \ 3 --artifact-type application/vnd.apollographql.schema \ 4 schema.graphql:application/vnd.apollographql.schema

Then reference it in your Subgraph resource:

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 schema : 3 oci : 4 reference : registry.example.com/schemas/products:v1.0.0

4. Deploy and monitor

Apply your subgraph to the cluster:

sh copy kubectl apply -f my-subgraph.yaml

Check the status:

sh copy kubectl get subgraph my-subgraph kubectl describe subgraph my-subgraph

Look for the SchemaLoaded condition to confirm success.

5. Add labels for composition

Use labels to group related subgraphs. These are used by SupergraphSchema resources to automatically discover and compose your subgraphs:

YAML copy 1 metadata : 2 name : products 3 labels : 4 domain : retail 5 team : ecommerce 6 environment : production

Common issues and solutions

Schema not loading:

sh copy kubectl describe subgraph < nam e >

Check the status conditions for error details.

Endpoint unreachable:

Verify your service is running and accessible

Check network connectivity from the cluster

Ensure the endpoint URL is correct

Authentication issues:

For services requiring auth, use the OCI image or artifact options

The operator doesn't support custom headers in the endpoint configuration

Next steps

Now that your subgraphs are deployed and schemas are loaded, you can: