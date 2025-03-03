Install Apollo GraphOS Operator
Install the operator in your Kubernetes cluster
In this guide, you will:
Create an Apollo GraphOS API key
Store the API key in your cluster
Install the operator using Helm
You will need:
A Kubernetes cluster with permissions to install resources
kubectl configured to access your cluster
Helm installed
An Apollo GraphOS account (Developer, Standard, or Enterprise plan)
1. Create an API Key
The Operator needs an Apollo GraphOS API key to publish subgraph changes and fetch supergraph schemas.
Navigate to https://studio.apollographql.com/ and log in.
Click on your profile icon on the top right corner.
Click on Personal settings.
Click on API Keys on the sidebar.
Click on the Create new key button.
Give it a meaningful name, such as "operator".
Copy the API key provided.
2. Store the API Key in your cluster
Open a terminal and run the following command to store the secret in your cluster.
APOLLO_KEY=<YOUR_APOLLO_API_KEY>
kubectl create secret generic apollo-api-key --from-literal="APOLLO_KEY=$APOLLO_KEY"
3. Create the Apollo GraphOS Operator Helm values file
In your favorite IDE, create a new document named values.yaml with the following values.
1apiKey:
2 secretName: apollo-api-key
3config:
4 controllers:
5 supergraph:
6 apiKeySecret: apollo-api-key
4. Install the operator
Run the following command to install the Apollo GraphOS Operator in your cluster. You should run it in the same folder as the values.yaml file you've created previously.
1helm upgrade --install --atomic apollo-operator oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/operator-chart -f values.yaml
You should now have the Apollo GraphOS Operator running in your cluster!
Next steps
Now that you have the Operator installed, you can continue with adding subgraphs to your cluster.