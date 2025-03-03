Install Apollo GraphOS Operator

In this guide, you will:

Create an Apollo GraphOS API key

Store the API key in your cluster

Install the operator using Helm

You will need:

A Kubernetes cluster with permissions to install resources

kubectl configured to access your cluster

Helm installed

An Apollo GraphOS account (Developer, Standard, or Enterprise plan)

1. Create an API Key

The Operator needs an Apollo GraphOS API key to publish subgraph changes and fetch supergraph schemas.

Navigate to https://studio.apollographql.com/ and log in. Click on your profile icon on the top right corner. Click on Personal settings. Click on API Keys on the sidebar. Click on the Create new key button. Give it a meaningful name, such as "operator". Copy the API key provided.

2. Store the API Key in your cluster

Open a terminal and run the following command to store the secret in your cluster.

sh copy APOLLO_KEY =< YOUR_APOLLO_API_KEY > kubectl create secret generic apollo-api-key --from-literal= "APOLLO_KEY= $APOLLO_KEY "

3. Create the Apollo GraphOS Operator Helm values file

In your favorite IDE, create a new document named values.yaml with the following values.

YAML values.yaml copy 1 apiKey : 2 secretName : apollo-api-key 3 config : 4 controllers : 5 supergraph : 6 apiKeySecret : apollo-api-key

4. Install the operator

Run the following command to install the Apollo GraphOS Operator in your cluster. You should run it in the same folder as the values.yaml file you've created previously.

Text copy 1 helm upgrade --install --atomic apollo-operator oci://registry-1.docker.io/apollograph/operator-chart -f values.yaml

You should now have the Apollo GraphOS Operator running in your cluster!

Next steps

Now that you have the Operator installed, you can continue with adding subgraphs to your cluster.