PREVIEW This feature is in public preview. To try it, install v1.1.0-preview of the operator.

Safe deployments enable progressive, canary‑based rollouts with controlled traffic shifting, metric s‑driven analysis, and automatic promotion or rollback to reduce risk during router, schema, and configuration changes. You declaratively define rollout steps, weights, timing, and pause points in your Supergraph configuration and the Apollo GraphOS Operator creates and manages the necessary Argo Rollouts resources to execute these transitions and resume safely after failures.

Prerequisites

You need:

A Kubernetes cluster with permissions to install resources

kubectl configured to access your cluster

The Apollo GraphOS Operator v1.1.0 or greater installed in your cluster (see Install Operator)

For Helm installation, you also need Helm installed.

Install Argo Rollouts

Before you can use safe deployments, you need to install Argo Rollouts in your cluster. You can install Argo Rollouts using different methods . The most common methods are kubectl or Helm.

Install with kubectl

Create the Argo Rollouts namespace

sh copy kubectl create namespace argo-rollouts --dry-run=client -o yaml | kubectl apply -f -

Install Argo Rollouts

Install Argo Rollouts v1.7.2:

sh copy kubectl apply -n argo-rollouts -f https://github.com/argoproj/argo-rollouts/releases/download/v1.7.2/install.yaml

Install with Helm

Add the Argo Helm repository

sh copy helm repo add argo https://argoproj.github.io/argo-helm helm repo update

Install Argo Rollouts

Install Argo Rollouts using Helm:

sh copy helm install argo-rollouts argo/argo-rollouts --namespace argo-rollouts --create-namespace --version 1.7.2

Verify installation

After installing using either method, verify the installation by waiting for the Argo Rollouts deployment to be ready:

sh copy kubectl rollout -n argo-rollouts status deployment argo-rollouts --timeout=90s

You should now have Argo Rollouts installed and ready to use.

Configure safe deployments

To enable safe deployments for a Supergraph, configure the deploymentStrategy field in your Supergraph spec. The operator supports canary deployments with Argo Rollouts.

If you have an existing Supergraph using a standard Kubernetes Deployment , you can migrate to a Rollout strategy with zero downtime. See the migration guide for details.

Basic configuration

Here's a complete example that configures a canary deployment with steps:

YAML copy 1 apiVersion : apollographql.com/v1alpha2 2 kind : Supergraph 3 metadata : 4 name : my-supergraph 5 spec : 6 replicas : 2 # Number of replicas for the Supergraph 7 podTemplate : 8 routerVersion : 2.7.0 # GraphOS Router version 9 deploymentStrategy : 10 rollout : # Use Argo Rollouts for safe deployments 11 steps : 12 - setWeight : 30 # Shift 30% of traffic to new version 13 - pause : 14 duration : 2m # Wait 2 minutes before next step 15 - setWeight : 50 # Shift 50% of traffic to new version 16 - pause : 17 duration : 2m # Wait 2 minutes before next step 18 - setWeight : 80 # Shift 80% of traffic to new version 19 - pause : 20 duration : 2m # Wait 2 minutes before final step 21 - setWeight : 100 # Shift all traffic to new version 22 routerConfig : 23 homepage : 24 enabled : false 25 sandbox : 26 enabled : true 27 supergraph : 28 introspection : true 29 schema : 30 studio : 31 graphRef : my-graph@my-variant # GraphOS graph variant reference

Understand Rollout Steps

Steps define the canary deployment progression. Use the following patterns as starting points for common use cases. For additional options and advanced configurations, see the Argo Rollouts canary documentation .

Common step types include:

setWeight : Sets the percentage of traffic to send to the new version ( 0 - 100 )

pause : Pauses the rollout for a specified duration or until manually resumed

pause: {} : Pauses indefinitely until manually resumed

Recommended canary step patterns

Gradual traffic increase

Gradually increase traffic over time:

YAML copy 1 deploymentStrategy : 2 rollout : 3 steps : 4 - setWeight : 10 5 - pause : 6 duration : 5m 7 - setWeight : 25 8 - pause : 9 duration : 5m 10 - setWeight : 50 11 - pause : 12 duration : 5m 13 - setWeight : 100

Manual approval points

Add manual approval steps for critical deployments:

YAML copy 1 deploymentStrategy : 2 rollout : 3 steps : 4 - setWeight : 20 5 - pause : {} # Wait for manual approval 6 - setWeight : 50 7 - pause : {} # Wait for manual approval 8 - setWeight : 100

To resume a paused rollout, use the Argo Rollouts kubectl plugin :

sh copy kubectl argo rollouts promote < rollout-nam e >

Understand Rollout states

When using safe deployments, the Supergraph status includes detailed rollout information. Understanding the states helps you monitor your deployments.

Rollout phases

The rollout goes through several phases, which map to Supergraph conditions:

Rollout Phase Description Supergraph Condition Reason Message Initializing Rollout is starting Progressing: True HasChanges Supergraph had recent changes Progressing Rollout is moving through steps Progressing: True DeploymentInProgress Supergraph deployment is in progress PausedForStep Rollout paused at a step Progressing: True DeploymentInProgress Supergraph deployment is in progress Completed Rollout finished successfully Progressing: True , Ready: True DeploymentCompleted Supergraph deployment is in a stable state Failed Rollout has failed Progressing: False , Ready: False DeploymentFailed Supergraph deployment failed RollingBack Rollout is rolling back Progressing: False , Ready: False DeploymentFailed Supergraph deployment failed

Check the Rollout status

The Supergraph status includes rollout details:

YAML copy 1 status : 2 rollout : 3 currentStep : 2 4 totalSteps : 5 5 trafficPercentage : 50 6 phase : Progressing

currentStep : Current step index ( 0 -based) in the rollout

totalSteps : Total number of steps configured

trafficPercentage : Current traffic percentage for the canary (0-100)

phase : Current rollout phase

Monitor Rollouts

When you check the Supergraph status, you see Rollout information in the status.rollout section. Here's an example of what to look for:

YAML copy 1 status : 2 rollout : 3 currentStep : 2 # Current step in the rollout (0-based) 4 totalSteps : 5 # Total number of steps configured 5 trafficPercentage : 50 # Percentage of traffic on the canary 6 phase : Progressing # Current rollout phase

Key fields to monitor:

rollout.phase : Shows the current phase (e.g., Progressing , PausedForStep , Completed , Failed )

rollout.currentStep and rollout.totalSteps : Indicates progress through the rollout steps

rollout.trafficPercentage : Shows how much traffic is currently on the canary version

Check the rollout status:

sh copy kubectl get supergraph my-supergraph -o yaml

View rollout details:

sh copy kubectl get rollout my-supergraph -o yaml

Explore next steps

