Safe Deployments
Get started with safe deployments using Argo Rollouts
Safe deployments enable progressive, canary‑based rollouts with controlled traffic shifting, metrics‑driven analysis, and automatic promotion or rollback to reduce risk during router, schema, and configuration changes. You declaratively define rollout steps, weights, timing, and pause points in your
Supergraph configuration and the Apollo GraphOS Operator creates and manages the necessary Argo Rollouts resources to execute these transitions and resume safely after failures.
Prerequisites
You need:
A Kubernetes cluster with permissions to install resources
kubectl configured to access your cluster
The Apollo GraphOS Operator v1.1.0 or greater installed in your cluster (see Install Operator)
For Helm installation, you also need Helm installed.
Install Argo Rollouts
Before you can use safe deployments, you need to install Argo Rollouts in your cluster. You can install Argo Rollouts using different methods. The most common methods are
kubectl or Helm.
Install with
kubectl
Create the Argo Rollouts namespace
kubectl create namespace argo-rollouts --dry-run=client -o yaml | kubectl apply -f -
Install Argo Rollouts
Install Argo Rollouts v1.7.2:
kubectl apply -n argo-rollouts -f https://github.com/argoproj/argo-rollouts/releases/download/v1.7.2/install.yaml
Install with Helm
Add the Argo Helm repository
helm repo add argo https://argoproj.github.io/argo-helm
helm repo update
Install Argo Rollouts
Install Argo Rollouts using Helm:
helm install argo-rollouts argo/argo-rollouts --namespace argo-rollouts --create-namespace --version 1.7.2
Verify installation
After installing using either method, verify the installation by waiting for the Argo Rollouts deployment to be ready:
kubectl rollout -n argo-rollouts status deployment argo-rollouts --timeout=90s
You should now have Argo Rollouts installed and ready to use.
Configure safe deployments
To enable safe deployments for a Supergraph, configure the
deploymentStrategy field in your Supergraph spec. The operator supports canary deployments with Argo Rollouts.
If you have an existing
Supergraph using a standard Kubernetes
Deployment, you can migrate to a
Rollout strategy with zero downtime. See the migration guide for details.
Basic configuration
Here's a complete example that configures a canary deployment with steps:
1apiVersion: apollographql.com/v1alpha2
2kind: Supergraph
3metadata:
4 name: my-supergraph
5spec:
6 replicas: 2 # Number of replicas for the Supergraph
7 podTemplate:
8 routerVersion: 2.7.0 # GraphOS Router version
9 deploymentStrategy:
10 rollout: # Use Argo Rollouts for safe deployments
11 steps:
12 - setWeight: 30 # Shift 30% of traffic to new version
13 - pause:
14 duration: 2m # Wait 2 minutes before next step
15 - setWeight: 50 # Shift 50% of traffic to new version
16 - pause:
17 duration: 2m # Wait 2 minutes before next step
18 - setWeight: 80 # Shift 80% of traffic to new version
19 - pause:
20 duration: 2m # Wait 2 minutes before final step
21 - setWeight: 100 # Shift all traffic to new version
22 routerConfig:
23 homepage:
24 enabled: false
25 sandbox:
26 enabled: true
27 supergraph:
28 introspection: true
29 schema:
30 studio:
31 graphRef: my-graph@my-variant # GraphOS graph variant reference
Understand Rollout Steps
Steps define the canary deployment progression. Use the following patterns as starting points for common use cases. For additional options and advanced configurations, see the Argo Rollouts canary documentation.
Common step types include:
setWeight: Sets the percentage of traffic to send to the new version (
0-
100)
pause: Pauses the rollout for a specified duration or until manually resumed
pause: {}: Pauses indefinitely until manually resumed
Recommended canary step patterns
Gradual traffic increase
Gradually increase traffic over time:
1deploymentStrategy:
2 rollout:
3 steps:
4 - setWeight: 10
5 - pause:
6 duration: 5m
7 - setWeight: 25
8 - pause:
9 duration: 5m
10 - setWeight: 50
11 - pause:
12 duration: 5m
13 - setWeight: 100
Manual approval points
Add manual approval steps for critical deployments:
1deploymentStrategy:
2 rollout:
3 steps:
4 - setWeight: 20
5 - pause: {} # Wait for manual approval
6 - setWeight: 50
7 - pause: {} # Wait for manual approval
8 - setWeight: 100
To resume a paused rollout, use the Argo Rollouts
kubectl plugin:
kubectl argo rollouts promote <rollout-name>
Understand
Rollout states
When using safe deployments, the Supergraph status includes detailed rollout information. Understanding the states helps you monitor your deployments.
Rollout phases
The rollout goes through several phases, which map to Supergraph conditions:
|Rollout Phase
|Description
|Supergraph Condition
|Reason
|Message
Initializing
|Rollout is starting
Progressing: True
HasChanges
Supergraph had recent changes
Progressing
|Rollout is moving through steps
Progressing: True
DeploymentInProgress
|Supergraph deployment is in progress
PausedForStep
|Rollout paused at a step
Progressing: True
DeploymentInProgress
|Supergraph deployment is in progress
Completed
|Rollout finished successfully
Progressing: True,
Ready: True
DeploymentCompleted
|Supergraph deployment is in a stable state
Failed
|Rollout has failed
Progressing: False,
Ready: False
DeploymentFailed
|Supergraph deployment failed
RollingBack
|Rollout is rolling back
Progressing: False,
Ready: False
DeploymentFailed
|Supergraph deployment failed
Check the Rollout status
The Supergraph status includes rollout details:
1status:
2 rollout:
3 currentStep: 2
4 totalSteps: 5
5 trafficPercentage: 50
6 phase: Progressing
currentStep: Current step index (
0-based) in the rollout
totalSteps: Total number of steps configured
trafficPercentage: Current traffic percentage for the canary (0-100)
phase: Current rollout phase
Monitor Rollouts
When you check the
Supergraph status, you see
Rollout information in the
status.rollout section. Here's an example of what to look for:
1status:
2 rollout:
3 currentStep: 2 # Current step in the rollout (0-based)
4 totalSteps: 5 # Total number of steps configured
5 trafficPercentage: 50 # Percentage of traffic on the canary
6 phase: Progressing # Current rollout phase
Key fields to monitor:
rollout.phase: Shows the current phase (e.g.,
Progressing,
PausedForStep,
Completed,
Failed)
rollout.currentStepand
rollout.totalSteps: Indicates progress through the rollout steps
rollout.trafficPercentage: Shows how much traffic is currently on the canary version
Check the rollout status:
kubectl get supergraph my-supergraph -o yaml
View rollout details:
kubectl get rollout my-supergraph -o yaml
Explore next steps
Now that you have safe deployments configured, you can:
Learn about advanced topics including custom analysis, networking integration, and migration
Monitor your rollouts using the status information
Configure automated analysis for your deployments