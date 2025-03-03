SupergraphSet resources

SupergraphSet is a Kubernetes resource that allows you to automatically create and manage multiple Supergraph resources based on graph variants in Apollo Studio. Instead of manually creating individual Supergraph resources for each variant, you can define a template and let the Operator handle the creation and lifecycle management.

Warning: SupergraphSet support is currently experimental.

Defining a SupergraphSet

You can define a SupergraphSet using the SupergraphSet resource type. The SupergraphSet will automatically create Supergraph resources for all matching graph variants in Apollo Studio.

YAML copy 1 apiVersion : apollographql.com/v1alpha1 2 kind : SupergraphSet 3 metadata : 4 name : my-supergraph-set 5 spec : 6 # Schema source for the SupergraphSet 7 schema : 8 studio : 9 graphId : my-graph 10 includeVariants : 11 - named : production 12 - named : staging 13 excludeVariants : 14 - named : development 15 # Template for the underlying Supergraph resources 16 supergraphTemplate : 17 replicas : 2 18 podTemplate : 19 routerVersion : "2.4.0" 20 routerConfig : 21 homepage : 22 enabled : true 23 sandbox : 24 enabled : true 25 supergraph : 26 introspection : true

Specifying a schema source

The SupergraphSet resource type currently supports Apollo Studio as the schema source. You specify a graphId and optionally filter which variants to include or exclude.

Apollo Studio

You can specify a graph ID reference and filter variants using include/exclude patterns.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 schema : 3 studio : 4 graphId : my-graph 5 includeVariants : 6 - named : production 7 - named : staging 8 excludeVariants : 9 - named : development

The includeVariants and excludeVariants fields support two types of patterns:

Named patterns : Exact name matching

Matching patterns: Regex-based matching

For example, to include all variants that start with "prod-" and exclude any that contain "test":

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 schema : 3 studio : 4 graphId : my-graph 5 includeVariants : 6 - matching : "^prod-" 7 excludeVariants : 8 - matching : "test"

If no includeVariants are specified, all variants for the graph will be included (subject to any excludeVariants ).

Supergraph template

The supergraphTemplate field defines how each Supergraph resource should be configured. This template is applied to all Supergraphs created by the Supergraph Set.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 supergraphTemplate : 3 replicas : 2 4 podTemplate : 5 routerVersion : "2.4.0" 6 routerConfig : 7 homepage : 8 enabled : true 9 sandbox : 10 enabled : true 11 supergraph : 12 introspection : true

The template supports all the same configuration options as individual Supergraph resources except for schema sources.

Suspending SupergraphSet operations

You can temporarily suspend the SupergraphSet to prevent it from creating or deleting Supergraph resources. This is useful when you want to make manual changes or temporarily stop automatic management.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 suspend : true

When suspended, the SupergraphSet will:

Stop creating new Supergraph resources for new variants

Stop deleting Supergraph resources for removed variants

To re-enable automatic management, remove the suspend: true property or set it to false .

Monitoring SupergraphSet resources

The Apollo GraphOS Operator will monitor changes in your SupergraphSet resource and reflect them in the resource status. These changes can happen either because you have changed the SupergraphSet spec or there are changes to the matching graph variants in Apollo Studio.

It will reflect the state of your resource using the matching_ graph _refs field in the status:

YAML copy 1 status : 2 matching_graph_refs : 3 - my-graph@production 4 - my-graph@staging

The status shows all graph references that match the Supergraph Set's schema configuration and are currently being managed.

Monitoring Supergraph creation and deletion

The SupergraphSet controller will automatically:

Create new Supergraph resources for graph variants that match the schema configuration

Delete Supergraph resources for graph variants that no longer match

Update the status with the current list of matching graph ref erences

Each Supergraph created by the SupergraphSet will have:

A name generated from the SupergraphSet name and a hash of the graph ref erence

Owner references pointing back to the SupergraphSet

The same labels and annotations as the SupergraphSet

Configuration based on the supergraphTemplate

You can monitor the individual Supergraph resources to see their deployment status, just like any other Supergraph resource.