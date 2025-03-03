SupergraphSet resources
Automatically manage multiple Supergraphs using the Apollo GraphOS Operator
SupergraphSet is a Kubernetes resource that allows you to automatically create and manage multiple Supergraph resources based on graph variants in Apollo Studio. Instead of manually creating individual Supergraph resources for each variant, you can define a template and let the Operator handle the creation and lifecycle management.
Warning: SupergraphSet support is currently experimental.
Defining a SupergraphSet
You can define a SupergraphSet using the SupergraphSet resource type. The SupergraphSet will automatically create Supergraph resources for all matching graph variants in Apollo Studio.
1apiVersion: apollographql.com/v1alpha1
2kind: SupergraphSet
3metadata:
4 name: my-supergraph-set
5spec:
6 # Schema source for the SupergraphSet
7 schema:
8 studio:
9 graphId: my-graph
10 includeVariants:
11 - named: production
12 - named: staging
13 excludeVariants:
14 - named: development
15 # Template for the underlying Supergraph resources
16 supergraphTemplate:
17 replicas: 2
18 podTemplate:
19 routerVersion: "2.4.0"
20 routerConfig:
21 homepage:
22 enabled: true
23 sandbox:
24 enabled: true
25 supergraph:
26 introspection: true
Specifying a schema source
The SupergraphSet resource type currently supports Apollo Studio as the schema source. You specify a graphId and optionally filter which variants to include or exclude.
Apollo Studio
You can specify a graph ID reference and filter variants using include/exclude patterns.
1spec:
2 schema:
3 studio:
4 graphId: my-graph
5 includeVariants:
6 - named: production
7 - named: staging
8 excludeVariants:
9 - named: development
The
includeVariants and
excludeVariants fields support two types of patterns:
Named patterns: Exact name matching
Matching patterns: Regex-based matching
For example, to include all variants that start with "prod-" and exclude any that contain "test":
1spec:
2 schema:
3 studio:
4 graphId: my-graph
5 includeVariants:
6 - matching: "^prod-"
7 excludeVariants:
8 - matching: "test"
If no
includeVariants are specified, all variants for the graph will be included (subject to any
excludeVariants).
Supergraph template
The
supergraphTemplate field defines how each Supergraph resource should be configured. This template is applied to all Supergraphs created by the SupergraphSet.
1spec:
2 supergraphTemplate:
3 replicas: 2
4 podTemplate:
5 routerVersion: "2.4.0"
6 routerConfig:
7 homepage:
8 enabled: true
9 sandbox:
10 enabled: true
11 supergraph:
12 introspection: true
The template supports all the same configuration options as individual Supergraph resources except for schema sources.
Suspending SupergraphSet operations
You can temporarily suspend the SupergraphSet to prevent it from creating or deleting Supergraph resources. This is useful when you want to make manual changes or temporarily stop automatic management.
1spec:
2 suspend: true
When suspended, the SupergraphSet will:
Stop creating new Supergraph resources for new variants
Stop deleting Supergraph resources for removed variants
To re-enable automatic management, remove the
suspend: true property or set it to
false.
Monitoring SupergraphSet resources
The Apollo GraphOS Operator will monitor changes in your SupergraphSet resource and reflect them in the resource status. These changes can happen either because you have changed the SupergraphSet spec or there are changes to the matching graph variants in Apollo Studio.
It will reflect the state of your resource using the matching_graph_refs field in the status:
1status:
2 matching_graph_refs:
3 - my-graph@production
4 - my-graph@staging
The status shows all graph references that match the SupergraphSet's schema configuration and are currently being managed.
Monitoring Supergraph creation and deletion
The SupergraphSet controller will automatically:
Create new Supergraph resources for graph variants that match the schema configuration
Delete Supergraph resources for graph variants that no longer match
Update the status with the current list of matching graph references
Each Supergraph created by the SupergraphSet will have:
A name generated from the SupergraphSet name and a hash of the graph reference
Owner references pointing back to the SupergraphSet
The same labels and annotations as the SupergraphSet
Configuration based on the
supergraphTemplate
You can monitor the individual Supergraph resources to see their deployment status, just like any other Supergraph resource.