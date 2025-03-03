Deploy Supergraph
Compose and deploy your supergraph
In this guide, you will:
Create a graph in GraphOS Studio
Define a SupergraphSchema to compose your Subgraphs
Deploy a Supergraph as a running GraphQL API
You will need:
Apollo GraphOS Operator installed in your cluster (see Install Operator)
Subgraphs deployed and schemas loaded (see Add Subgraphs)
1. Create a graph in GraphOS Studio
The Apollo GraphOS Operator can publish and deploy graphs and graph variants from GraphOS Studio, but it cannot create new graphs. You can also use existing graphs with the Operator, however we strongly recommend to use a new graph for this tutorial.
Let's create a new graph in Studio to use as our base for supergraph publishes and deploys.
Navigate to https://studio.apollographql.com/ and log in.
Click on the Add graph button.
Click on Connect an existing graph.
Name your graph, then click on Next.
Take note of the graph ID, you should find it on a line starting with
rover subgraph publish <graph ID>@current.
2. Create a SupergraphSchema
The SupergraphSchema resource defines how your Subgraphs are composed into a supergraph. It specifies which Subgraphs to include and how they should be composed.
Open a new file named
supergraphschema.yaml in your favorite IDE. Make sure to replace
<graph ID> with the value obtained in step 1.
1apiVersion: apollographql.com/v1alpha1
2kind: SupergraphSchema
3metadata:
4 name: retail
5spec:
6 selectors:
7 - matchLabels:
8 domain: retail
9 graphRef: <graph ID>@current
In this schema, we are taking all the Subgraph resources that match the
retail domain label and composing them together. The
graphRef points to the graph we created in GraphOS Studio.
Now let's apply our resource and monitor its status:
kubectl apply -f supergraphschema.yaml
kubectl get supergraphschema retail -o yaml
After some time, you should see an Available condition showing the latest available schema. You can also navigate to
https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/<graph ID>/variant/current to see your Operator-managed variant in Studio.
3. Deploy the supergraph
Now that you have a supergraph schema, you can deploy it into your cluster.
Open a
supergraph.yaml file in your favorite IDE:
1apiVersion: apollographql.com/v1alpha1
2kind: SupergraphFleet
3metadata:
4 name: retail
5spec:
6 replicas: 2
7 schema:
8 resource:
9 name: retail
10 routerConfig:
11 homepage:
12 enabled: false
13 sandbox:
14 enabled: true
15 supergraph:
16 introspection: true
17 podTemplate:
18 routerVersion: 2.4.0
Apply the resource and wait for a Ready condition:
kubectl apply -f supergraph.yaml
kubectl get supergraph retail -o yaml
4. Test your supergraph
Finally, forward the port to your supergraph.
1kubectl port-forward deployment/retail 4000:4000
Then navigate to [http://localhost:4000/]. You should now see the Apollo Sandbox for your Operator-managed Supergraph!
Configuration options
Direct graph reference
You can also deploy a supergraph that references a GraphOS graph directly:
1apiVersion: apollographql.com/v1alpha1
2kind: SupergraphFleet
3metadata:
4 name: retail
5spec:
6 replicas: 2
7 schema:
8 graphRef: your-graph-name@current
9 routerConfig:
10 sandbox:
11 enabled: true
12 podTemplate:
13 routerVersion: 2.4.0
Multiple subgraph selectors
You can use multiple selectors to include subgraphs from different groups:
1spec:
2 selectors:
3 - matchLabels:
4 domain: retail
5 - matchLabels:
6 environment: production
Next steps
You're all done! You have successfully composed and deployed a supergraph using the Apollo GraphOS Operator.
Looking to go further? Here are some next steps: