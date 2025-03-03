Deploy Supergraph

In this guide, you will:

Create a graph in GraphOS Studio

Define a SupergraphSchema to compose your Subgraphs

Deploy a Supergraph as a running GraphQL API

You will need:

Apollo GraphOS Operator installed in your cluster (see Install Operator)

Subgraphs deployed and schemas loaded (see Add Subgraphs)

1. Create a graph in GraphOS Studio

The Apollo GraphOS Operator can publish and deploy graphs and graph variants from GraphOS Studio, but it cannot create new graphs. You can also use existing graphs with the Operator, however we strongly recommend to use a new graph for this tutorial.

Let's create a new graph in Studio to use as our base for supergraph publishes and deploys.

Navigate to https://studio.apollographql.com/ and log in. Click on the Add graph button. Click on Connect an existing graph. Name your graph, then click on Next. Take note of the graph ID, you should find it on a line starting with rover subgraph publish <graph ID>@current .

2. Create a SupergraphSchema

The Supergraph Schema resource defines how your Subgraphs are composed into a supergraph. It specifies which Subgraphs to include and how they should be composed.

Open a new file named supergraphschema.yaml in your favorite IDE. Make sure to replace <graph ID> with the value obtained in step 1.

YAML supergraphschema.yaml copy 1 apiVersion : apollographql.com/v1alpha1 2 kind : SupergraphSchema 3 metadata : 4 name : retail 5 spec : 6 selectors : 7 - matchLabels : 8 domain : retail 9 graphRef : <graph ID>@current

In this schema, we are taking all the Subgraph resources that match the retail domain label and composing them together. The graphRef points to the graph we created in GraphOS Studio.

Now let's apply our resource and monitor its status:

sh copy kubectl apply -f supergraphschema.yaml kubectl get supergraphschema retail -o yaml

After some time, you should see an Available condition showing the latest available schema. You can also navigate to https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/<graph ID>/variant/current to see your Operator-managed variant in Studio.

3. Deploy the supergraph

Now that you have a supergraph schema, you can deploy it into your cluster.

Open a supergraph.yaml file in your favorite IDE:

YAML supergraph.yaml copy 1 apiVersion : apollographql.com/v1alpha1 2 kind : SupergraphFleet 3 metadata : 4 name : retail 5 spec : 6 replicas : 2 7 schema : 8 resource : 9 name : retail 10 routerConfig : 11 homepage : 12 enabled : false 13 sandbox : 14 enabled : true 15 supergraph : 16 introspection : true 17 podTemplate : 18 routerVersion : 2.4.0

Apply the resource and wait for a Ready condition:

sh copy kubectl apply -f supergraph.yaml kubectl get supergraph retail -o yaml

4. Test your supergraph

Finally, forward the port to your supergraph.

Text copy 1 kubectl port-forward deployment/retail 4000:4000

Then navigate to [http://localhost:4000/]. You should now see the Apollo Sandbox for your Operator-managed Supergraph!

Configuration options

Direct graph reference

You can also deploy a supergraph that references a GraphOS graph directly:

YAML supergraph.yaml copy 1 apiVersion : apollographql.com/v1alpha1 2 kind : SupergraphFleet 3 metadata : 4 name : retail 5 spec : 6 replicas : 2 7 schema : 8 graphRef : your-graph-name@current 9 routerConfig : 10 sandbox : 11 enabled : true 12 podTemplate : 13 routerVersion : 2.4.0

Multiple subgraph selectors

You can use multiple selectors to include subgraphs from different groups:

YAML supergraphschema.yaml copy 1 spec : 2 selectors : 3 - matchLabels : 4 domain : retail 5 - matchLabels : 6 environment : production

Next steps

You're all done! You have successfully composed and deployed a supergraph using the Apollo GraphOS Operator.

Looking to go further? Here are some next steps: