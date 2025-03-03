Autoscaling your Supergraphs

Supergraph resources implement the scale subresource](https://kubernetes.io/docs/tasks/extend-kubernetes/custom-resources/custom-resource-definitions/#scale-subresource ), allowing you to bring your preferred autoscalers.

Examples

HorizontalPodAutoscaler (v1)

YAML copy 1 apiVersion : autoscaling/v1 2 kind : HorizontalPodAutoscaler 3 metadata : 4 name : my-hpa 5 spec : 6 scaleTargetRef : 7 apiVersion : apollographql.com/v1alpha1 8 kind : Supergraph 9 name : my-supergraph 10 minReplicas : 2 11 maxReplicas : 8 12 targetCPUUtilizationPercentage : 70

HorizontalPodAutoscaler (v2)

YAML copy 1 apiVersion : autoscaling/v2 2 kind : HorizontalPodAutoscaler 3 metadata : 4 name : my-hpa 5 spec : 6 scaleTargetRef : 7 apiVersion : apollographql.com/v1alpha1 8 kind : Supergraph 9 name : my-supergraph 10 minReplicas : 2 11 maxReplicas : 8 12 metrics : 13 - type : Resource 14 resource : 15 name : cpu 16 target : 17 type : Utilization 18 averageUtilization : 70

KEDA