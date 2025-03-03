Autoscaling your Supergraphs

Use Kubernetes autoscalers with your Supergraphs

Supergraph resources implement the scale subresource](https://kubernetes.io/docs/tasks/extend-kubernetes/custom-resources/custom-resource-definitions/#scale-subresource), allowing you to bring your preferred autoscalers.

Examples

HorizontalPodAutoscaler (v1)

YAML
1apiVersion: autoscaling/v1
2kind: HorizontalPodAutoscaler
3metadata:
4  name: my-hpa
5spec:
6  scaleTargetRef:
7    apiVersion: apollographql.com/v1alpha1
8    kind: Supergraph
9    name: my-supergraph
10  minReplicas: 2
11  maxReplicas: 8
12  targetCPUUtilizationPercentage: 70

HorizontalPodAutoscaler (v2)

YAML
1apiVersion: autoscaling/v2
2kind: HorizontalPodAutoscaler
3metadata:
4  name: my-hpa
5spec:
6  scaleTargetRef:
7    apiVersion: apollographql.com/v1alpha1
8    kind: Supergraph
9    name: my-supergraph
10  minReplicas: 2
11  maxReplicas: 8
12  metrics:
13    - type: Resource
14      resource:
15        name: cpu
16        target:
17          type: Utilization
18          averageUtilization: 70

KEDA

YAML
1apiVersion: keda.sh/v1alpha1
2kind: ScaledObject
3metadata:
4  name: my-keda
5spec:
6  scaleTargetRef:
7    apiVersion: apollographql.com/v1alpha1
8    kind: Supergraph
9    name: my-supergraph
10  minReplicaCount: 2
11  maxReplicaCount: 8
12  triggers:
13    - type: cpu
14      metricType: Utilization
15      metadata:
16        value: "70"
