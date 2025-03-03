Autoscaling your Supergraphs
Use Kubernetes autoscalers with your Supergraphs
Supergraph resources implement the scale subresource](https://kubernetes.io/docs/tasks/extend-kubernetes/custom-resources/custom-resource-definitions/#scale-subresource), allowing you to bring your preferred autoscalers.
Examples
HorizontalPodAutoscaler (v1)
YAML
1apiVersion: autoscaling/v1
2kind: HorizontalPodAutoscaler
3metadata:
4 name: my-hpa
5spec:
6 scaleTargetRef:
7 apiVersion: apollographql.com/v1alpha1
8 kind: Supergraph
9 name: my-supergraph
10 minReplicas: 2
11 maxReplicas: 8
12 targetCPUUtilizationPercentage: 70
HorizontalPodAutoscaler (v2)
YAML
1apiVersion: autoscaling/v2
2kind: HorizontalPodAutoscaler
3metadata:
4 name: my-hpa
5spec:
6 scaleTargetRef:
7 apiVersion: apollographql.com/v1alpha1
8 kind: Supergraph
9 name: my-supergraph
10 minReplicas: 2
11 maxReplicas: 8
12 metrics:
13 - type: Resource
14 resource:
15 name: cpu
16 target:
17 type: Utilization
18 averageUtilization: 70
KEDA
YAML
1apiVersion: keda.sh/v1alpha1
2kind: ScaledObject
3metadata:
4 name: my-keda
5spec:
6 scaleTargetRef:
7 apiVersion: apollographql.com/v1alpha1
8 kind: Supergraph
9 name: my-supergraph
10 minReplicaCount: 2
11 maxReplicaCount: 8
12 triggers:
13 - type: cpu
14 metricType: Utilization
15 metadata:
16 value: "70"