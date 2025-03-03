Single Cluster Setup
How the Apollo GraphOS Operator works with all components in one cluster
The Single Cluster Setup is the most straightforward pattern where all components exist within the same Kubernetes cluster. This pattern leverages the full capabilities of the Apollo GraphOS Operator for automatic subgraph discovery, composition, and deployment.
How It Works
The Operator's Role
The Apollo GraphOS Operator performs Supergraph CI/CD:
Subgraph Discovery: Watches Subgraph resources and extracts their schemas and endpoints
Label Selection: SupergraphSchema uses Kubernetes label selectors to find relevant Subgraphs
Schema Publishing: Publishes selected subgraph schemas to Apollo GraphOS
Composition: Apollo GraphOS composes the supergraph schema from all available subgraphs
Deployment: Fetches the composed schema and deploys it via the Supergraph resource
Full Composition Behavior
When
partial: false (the default), the Operator ensures:
All selected subgraphs must be available in the same cluster for composition
If subgraphs exist in GraphOS Studio but not in the cluster, the Operator deletes them from GraphOS
The supergraph deploys with the composed schema from available subgraphs
Schema changes in any subgraph trigger immediate re-composition
When to Use This Pattern
Use this pattern when:
All your services run in Kubernetes
You want the simplest possible setup
Single team owns the entire stack
You need full composition guarantees
What's Different About This Pattern
Full Composition Guarantees
The Operator ensures GraphOS Studio reflects the state of the cluster
Missing subgraphs are automatically removed from GraphOS Studio
Guarantees complete supergraph functionality
Simplified Operations
All components in one cluster
Standard Kubernetes networking
Unified monitoring and debugging
Complete Operator Control
The Operator manages the entire subgraph-to-supergraph pipeline
Real-time schema synchronization
Automatic discovery and deployment