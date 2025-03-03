The Single Cluster Setup is the most straightforward pattern where all components exist within the same Kubernetes cluster. This pattern leverages the full capabilities of the Apollo GraphOS Operator for automatic subgraph discovery, composition, and deployment.

How It Works

The Operator's Role

The Apollo GraphOS Operator performs Supergraph CI/CD:

Subgraph Discovery: Watches Subgraph resources and extracts their schemas and endpoints Label Selection: Supergraph Schema uses Kubernetes label selectors to find relevant Subgraphs Schema Publishing: Publishes selected subgraph schemas to Apollo GraphOS Composition: Apollo GraphOS composes the supergraph schema from all available subgraphs Deployment: Fetches the composed schema and deploys it via the Supergraph resource

Full Composition Behavior

When partial: false (the default), the Operator ensures:

All selected subgraphs must be available in the same cluster for composition

If subgraphs exist in GraphOS Studio but not in the cluster, the Operator deletes them from GraphOS

The supergraph deploys with the composed schema from available subgraphs

Schema changes in any subgraph trigger immediate re- composition

When to Use This Pattern

Use this pattern when:

All your services run in Kubernetes

You want the simplest possible setup

Single team owns the entire stack

You need full composition guarantees

What's Different About This Pattern

Full Composition Guarantees

The Operator ensures GraphOS Studio reflects the state of the cluster

Missing subgraphs are automatically removed from GraphOS Studio

Guarantees complete supergraph functionality

Simplified Operations

All components in one cluster

Standard Kubernetes networking

Unified monitoring and debugging

Complete Operator Control