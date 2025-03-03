Configuration

Configure the Apollo GraphOS Operator

The Apollo GraphOS Operator is configured via a YAML file mounted as a ConfigMap. The configuration supports hot reloading and is validated on startup.

Configuration Structure

YAML
1apollo:
2  endpoint: "https://api.apollographql.com/api/graphql"
3
4telemetry:
5  exporters:
6    logging:
7      stdout:
8        enabled: true
9        format: json
10    metrics:
11      otlp:
12        protocol: grpc
13    tracing:
14      otlp:
15        protocol: grpc
16
17controllers:
18  common:
19    defaultNamespace: "default"
20    requeueDelays:
21      onError: "60s"
22      onMissingData: "60s"
23      onPending: "5s"
24    studioRateLimit:
25      limit: 10
26      interval: "1s"
27  subgraph:
28    expirations:
29      schema: "60s"
30    namespaces: []
31  supergraph:
32    expirations:
33      schema: "60s"
34    namespaces: []
35    loaderImage: "localhost:5000/bundle-loader:latest"
36  supergraphSchema:
37    namespaces: []
38    composition:
39      debounce: "5s"
40      limit: 1
41      interval: "5s"
42
43oci:
44  httpOnlyRegistries: []

Configuration Sections

  • Apollo - Apollo Studio integration settings

  • Telemetry - Logging, metrics, and tracing configuration

  • Controllers - Controller behavior and rate limiting

  • OCI - Container registry settings

Example Configuration

YAML
1apollo:
2  endpoint: "https://api.apollographql.com/api/graphql"
3
4telemetry:
5  exporters:
6    logging:
7      stdout:
8        enabled: true
9        format: json
10    metrics:
11      otlp:
12        protocol: grpc
13        endpoint: "http://otel-collector:4317"
14    tracing:
15      otlp:
16        protocol: grpc
17        endpoint: "http://otel-collector:4317"
18
19controllers:
20  common:
21    defaultNamespace: "apollo"
22    studioRateLimit:
23      limit: 10
24      interval: "1s"
25  subgraph:
26    namespaces: ["apollo", "default"]
27  supergraph:
28    namespaces: ["apollo"]
29    loaderImage: "my-registry.com/bundle-loader:v1.0.0"
30  supergraphSchema:
31    namespaces: ["apollo"]
32
33oci:
34  httpOnlyRegistries: ["localhost:5000"]
