The Apollo GraphOS Operator is configured via a YAML file mounted as a ConfigMap. The configuration supports hot reloading and is validated on startup.

Configuration Structure

YAML copy 1 apollo : 2 endpoint : "https://api.apollographql.com/api/graphql" 3 4 telemetry : 5 exporters : 6 logging : 7 stdout : 8 enabled : true 9 format : json 10 metrics : 11 otlp : 12 protocol : grpc 13 tracing : 14 otlp : 15 protocol : grpc 16 17 controllers : 18 common : 19 defaultNamespace : "default" 20 requeueDelays : 21 onError : "60s" 22 onMissingData : "60s" 23 onPending : "5s" 24 studioRateLimit : 25 limit : 10 26 interval : "1s" 27 subgraph : 28 expirations : 29 schema : "60s" 30 namespaces : [] 31 supergraph : 32 expirations : 33 schema : "60s" 34 namespaces : [] 35 loaderImage : "localhost:5000/bundle-loader:latest" 36 supergraphSchema : 37 namespaces : [] 38 composition : 39 debounce : "5s" 40 limit : 1 41 interval : "5s" 42 43 oci : 44 httpOnlyRegistries : []

Configuration Sections

Apollo - Apollo Studio integration settings

Telemetry - Logging, metrics, and tracing configuration

Controllers - Controller behavior and rate limiting

OCI - Container registry settings

Example Configuration