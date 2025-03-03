Controllers Configuration
Configure controller behavior and rate limiting
The
controllers section configures the behavior of the Apollo GraphOS Operator's controllers.
Configuration
YAML
1controllers:
2 common:
3 requeueDelays:
4 onError: "60s"
5 onMissingData: "60s"
6 onPending: "5s"
7 subgraph:
8 expirations:
9 schema: "60s"
10 namespaces: []
11 supergraph:
12 expirations:
13 schema: "60s"
14 namespaces: []
15 loaderImage: "localhost:5000/bundle-loader:latest"
16 supergraphSchema:
17 namespaces: []
Common Configuration
|Field
|Type
|Default
|Description
common.requeueDelays.onError
string
"60s"
|Requeue delay after errors
common.requeueDelays.onMissingData
string
"60s"
|Requeue delay when data is missing
common.requeueDelays.onPending
string
"5s"
|Requeue delay when waiting for external systems
Subgraph Controller
|Field
|Type
|Default
|Description
subgraph.expirations.schema
string
"60s"
|Schema cache expiration time
subgraph.namespaces
array
[]
|Namespaces to watch (empty = all)
Supergraph Controller
|Field
|Type
|Default
|Description
supergraph.expirations.schema
string
"60s"
|Schema cache expiration time
supergraph.namespaces
array
[]
|Namespaces to watch (empty = all)
supergraph.loaderImage
string
"localhost:5000/bundle-loader:latest"
|Bundle loader image
SupergraphSchema Controller
|Field
|Type
|Default
|Description
supergraphSchema.namespaces
array
[]
|Namespaces to watch (empty = all)
Examples
Multi-Namespace Setup
YAML
1controllers:
2 subgraph:
3 namespaces: ["team-a", "team-b", "team-c"]
4 supergraph:
5 namespaces: ["apollo"]
6 supergraphSchema:
7 namespaces: ["apollo"]