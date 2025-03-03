Controllers Configuration

Configure controller behavior and rate limiting

The controllers section configures the behavior of the Apollo GraphOS Operator's controllers.

Configuration

YAML
1controllers:
2  common:
3    requeueDelays:
4      onError: "60s"
5      onMissingData: "60s"
6      onPending: "5s"
7  subgraph:
8    expirations:
9      schema: "60s"
10    namespaces: []
11  supergraph:
12    expirations:
13      schema: "60s"
14    namespaces: []
15    loaderImage: "localhost:5000/bundle-loader:latest"
16  supergraphSchema:
17    namespaces: []

Common Configuration

FieldTypeDefaultDescription
common.requeueDelays.onErrorstring"60s"Requeue delay after errors
common.requeueDelays.onMissingDatastring"60s"Requeue delay when data is missing
common.requeueDelays.onPendingstring"5s"Requeue delay when waiting for external systems

Subgraph Controller

FieldTypeDefaultDescription
subgraph.expirations.schemastring"60s"Schema cache expiration time
subgraph.namespacesarray[]Namespaces to watch (empty = all)

Supergraph Controller

FieldTypeDefaultDescription
supergraph.expirations.schemastring"60s"Schema cache expiration time
supergraph.namespacesarray[]Namespaces to watch (empty = all)
supergraph.loaderImagestring"localhost:5000/bundle-loader:latest"Bundle loader image

SupergraphSchema Controller

FieldTypeDefaultDescription
supergraphSchema.namespacesarray[]Namespaces to watch (empty = all)

Examples

Multi-Namespace Setup

YAML
1controllers:
2  subgraph:
3    namespaces: ["team-a", "team-b", "team-c"]
4  supergraph:
5    namespaces: ["apollo"]
6  supergraphSchema:
7    namespaces: ["apollo"]
