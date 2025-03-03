The controllers section configures the behavior of the Apollo GraphOS Operator's controllers.

Configuration

YAML copy 1 controllers : 2 common : 3 requeueDelays : 4 onError : "60s" 5 onMissingData : "60s" 6 onPending : "5s" 7 subgraph : 8 expirations : 9 schema : "60s" 10 namespaces : [] 11 supergraph : 12 expirations : 13 schema : "60s" 14 namespaces : [] 15 loaderImage : "localhost:5000/bundle-loader:latest" 16 supergraphSchema : 17 namespaces : []

Common Configuration

Field Type Default Description common.requeueDelays.onError string "60s" Requeue delay after errors common.requeueDelays.onMissingData string "60s" Requeue delay when data is missing common.requeueDelays.onPending string "5s" Requeue delay when waiting for external systems

Subgraph Controller

Field Type Default Description subgraph.expirations.schema string "60s" Schema cache expiration time subgraph.namespaces array [] Namespaces to watch (empty = all)

Supergraph Controller

Field Type Default Description supergraph.expirations.schema string "60s" Schema cache expiration time supergraph.namespaces array [] Namespaces to watch (empty = all) supergraph.loaderImage string "localhost:5000/bundle-loader:latest" Bundle loader image

SupergraphSchema Controller

Field Type Default Description supergraphSchema.namespaces array [] Namespaces to watch (empty = all)

Examples

Multi-Namespace Setup