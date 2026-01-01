HTTP Client Configuration

The http section configures the HTTP client used for the Apollo GraphOS Operator's outbound traffic to Apollo Studio (API key validation, schema composition, and Apollo Uplink) and open container initiative (OCI) registries. The configuration doesn't affect Operator's in-cluster Kubernetes API calls, which always use the cluster's own certificate authority (CA) and are never routed through a configured proxy.

Configuration

YAML copy 1 http : 2 connect_timeout : "10s" 3 protocol : alpn 4 tls : 5 use_native_certificate_store : true 6 proxy : 7 url : "${env.EGRESS_PROXY_URL}"

Field Type Default Description connect_timeout duration "10s" Timeout covering both the TCP dial and TLS handshake protocol string "alpn" HTTP protocol version: http1 , http2 , or alpn (negotiate automatically) tls.certificate_authorities string - PEM-encoded CA bundle to trust, in addition to (or instead of) the OS native store tls.use_native_certificate_store boolean true Whether the OS native certificate store is also trusted tls.client_authentication.certificate_chain string - PEM-encoded client certificate chain, for mutual TLS tls.client_authentication.key string - PEM-encoded unencrypted private key matching the client certificate tls.danger_accept_invalid_certs boolean false Skip TLS certificate verification. Never use in production. proxy.url string - Forward proxy URL for outbound http:// / https:// requests. Supports Basic auth via http://user:pass@host:port dns.resolution_strategy string "auto" Which IP address families to use: auto , ipv4_only , ipv6_only , ipv4_then_ipv6 , ipv6_then_ipv4 dns.ttl_override duration - Override the DNS re-resolution schedule http1.pool_max_idle_per_host integer 10 Maximum idle HTTP/1.1 connections kept open per host http1.pool_idle_timeout duration "90s" How long idle HTTP/1.1 connections are kept alive http2.connection_idle_timeout duration "300s" How long an idle HTTP/2 connection is kept before closing tcp.nodelay boolean true Disable Nagle's algorithm ( TCP_NODELAY ) tcp.keepalive duration "60s" Idle period before TCP keep-alive probes are sent

Custom CA and forward proxy

If Operator's egress to api.apollographql.com passes through a TLS-inspecting proxy or firewall that re-signs traffic with an internal CA, configure both tls.certificate_authorities and proxy.url so the operator trusts the re-signing CA and routes through the proxy, the same way curl or Apollo Router would in the same environment.

Config values support ${env.VAR_NAME} interpolation, so secrets like a CA bundle or proxy credentials don't need to be inlined as literal YAML. A common pattern is mounting the CA bundle and any proxy credentials into Operator's Deployment as environment variables sourced from a Secret :

YAML copy 1 # Deployment env, sourced from a Secret 2 env : 3 - name : CORPORATE_CA_BUNDLE 4 valueFrom : 5 secretKeyRef : 6 name : corporate-ca 7 key : ca.pem 8 - name : EGRESS_PROXY_URL 9 valueFrom : 10 secretKeyRef : 11 name : egress-proxy 12 key : url

YAML copy 1 # operator config 2 http : 3 tls : 4 certificate_authorities : "${env.CORPORATE_CA_BUNDLE}" 5 proxy : 6 url : "${env.EGRESS_PROXY_URL}"

Mutual TLS

To present a client certificate during the TLS handshake (for environments that require mTLS on egress):

YAML copy 1 http : 2 tls : 3 client_authentication : 4 certificate_chain : "${env.CLIENT_CERT_CHAIN}" 5 key : "${env.CLIENT_PRIVATE_KEY}"

The key must be an unencrypted PEM (PKCS#1, PKCS#8, or SEC1). Encrypted private keys aren't supported.

Scope