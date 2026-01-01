Apollo Operator
OverviewChangelog
Getting Started
Install OperatorAdd SubgraphsDeploy Supergraphs
Kubernetes Resources

Supergraph

OverviewAutoscaling your SupergraphsMigrating from the Router Helm ChartSupergraph podTemplateSupergraph networking

Safe Deployments

Getting StartedAdvanced Topics
SupergraphSchemaSupergraphSetSubgraphMcpServer
Workflows
OverviewSingle Cluster SetupMulti-Cluster & Hybrid SetupDeploy Only
Configuration
OverviewApolloTelemetryControllersOCIPrivate Registries
Security Best Practices
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.
Resources

HTTP Client Configuration

Configure TLS, proxy, and connection settings for outbound HTTP traffic

The http section configures the HTTP client used for the Apollo GraphOS Operator's outbound traffic to Apollo Studio (API key validation, schema composition, and Apollo Uplink) and open container initiative (OCI) registries. The configuration doesn't affect Operator's in-cluster Kubernetes API calls, which always use the cluster's own certificate authority (CA) and are never routed through a configured proxy.

Configuration

YAML
1http:
2  connect_timeout: "10s"
3  protocol: alpn
4  tls:
5    use_native_certificate_store: true
6  proxy:
7    url: "${env.EGRESS_PROXY_URL}"
FieldTypeDefaultDescription
connect_timeoutduration"10s"Timeout covering both the TCP dial and TLS handshake
protocolstring"alpn"HTTP protocol version: http1, http2, or alpn (negotiate automatically)
tls.certificate_authoritiesstring-PEM-encoded CA bundle to trust, in addition to (or instead of) the OS native store
tls.use_native_certificate_storebooleantrueWhether the OS native certificate store is also trusted
tls.client_authentication.certificate_chainstring-PEM-encoded client certificate chain, for mutual TLS
tls.client_authentication.keystring-PEM-encoded unencrypted private key matching the client certificate
tls.danger_accept_invalid_certsbooleanfalseSkip TLS certificate verification. Never use in production.
proxy.urlstring-Forward proxy URL for outbound http:///https:// requests. Supports Basic auth via http://user:pass@host:port
dns.resolution_strategystring"auto"Which IP address families to use: auto, ipv4_only, ipv6_only, ipv4_then_ipv6, ipv6_then_ipv4
dns.ttl_overrideduration-Override the DNS re-resolution schedule
http1.pool_max_idle_per_hostinteger10Maximum idle HTTP/1.1 connections kept open per host
http1.pool_idle_timeoutduration"90s"How long idle HTTP/1.1 connections are kept alive
http2.connection_idle_timeoutduration"300s"How long an idle HTTP/2 connection is kept before closing
tcp.nodelaybooleantrueDisable Nagle's algorithm (TCP_NODELAY)
tcp.keepaliveduration"60s"Idle period before TCP keep-alive probes are sent

Custom CA and forward proxy

If Operator's egress to api.apollographql.com passes through a TLS-inspecting proxy or firewall that re-signs traffic with an internal CA, configure both tls.certificate_authorities and proxy.url so the operator trusts the re-signing CA and routes through the proxy, the same way curl or Apollo Router would in the same environment.

Config values support ${env.VAR_NAME} interpolation, so secrets like a CA bundle or proxy credentials don't need to be inlined as literal YAML. A common pattern is mounting the CA bundle and any proxy credentials into Operator's Deployment as environment variables sourced from a Secret:

YAML
1# Deployment env, sourced from a Secret
2env:
3  - name: CORPORATE_CA_BUNDLE
4    valueFrom:
5      secretKeyRef:
6        name: corporate-ca
7        key: ca.pem
8  - name: EGRESS_PROXY_URL
9    valueFrom:
10      secretKeyRef:
11        name: egress-proxy
12        key: url
YAML
1# operator config
2http:
3  tls:
4    certificate_authorities: "${env.CORPORATE_CA_BUNDLE}"
5  proxy:
6    url: "${env.EGRESS_PROXY_URL}"

Mutual TLS

To present a client certificate during the TLS handshake (for environments that require mTLS on egress):

YAML
1http:
2  tls:
3    client_authentication:
4      certificate_chain: "${env.CLIENT_CERT_CHAIN}"
5      key: "${env.CLIENT_PRIVATE_KEY}"

The key must be an unencrypted PEM (PKCS#1, PKCS#8, or SEC1). Encrypted private keys aren't supported.

Scope

http only configures the Apollo Studio and OCI registry clients. Operator's in-cluster Kubernetes API client always authenticates with the cluster's own CA (via the cluster's kubeconfig or in-cluster service account) and is never proxied; here, any proxy.url you set has no effect on Kubernetes API traffic.
Feedback