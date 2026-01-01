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HTTP Client Configuration
Configure TLS, proxy, and connection settings for outbound HTTP traffic
The
http section configures the HTTP client used for the Apollo GraphOS Operator's outbound traffic to Apollo Studio (API key validation, schema composition, and Apollo Uplink) and open container initiative (OCI) registries. The configuration doesn't affect Operator's in-cluster Kubernetes API calls, which always use the cluster's own certificate authority (CA) and are never routed through a configured proxy.
Configuration
1http:
2 connect_timeout: "10s"
3 protocol: alpn
4 tls:
5 use_native_certificate_store: true
6 proxy:
7 url: "${env.EGRESS_PROXY_URL}"
|Field
|Type
|Default
|Description
connect_timeout
duration
"10s"
|Timeout covering both the TCP dial and TLS handshake
protocol
string
"alpn"
|HTTP protocol version:
http1,
http2, or
alpn (negotiate automatically)
tls.certificate_authorities
string
|-
|PEM-encoded CA bundle to trust, in addition to (or instead of) the OS native store
tls.use_native_certificate_store
boolean
true
|Whether the OS native certificate store is also trusted
tls.client_authentication.certificate_chain
string
|-
|PEM-encoded client certificate chain, for mutual TLS
tls.client_authentication.key
string
|-
|PEM-encoded unencrypted private key matching the client certificate
tls.danger_accept_invalid_certs
boolean
false
|Skip TLS certificate verification. Never use in production.
proxy.url
string
|-
|Forward proxy URL for outbound
http:///
https:// requests. Supports Basic auth via
http://user:pass@host:port
dns.resolution_strategy
string
"auto"
|Which IP address families to use:
auto,
ipv4_only,
ipv6_only,
ipv4_then_ipv6,
ipv6_then_ipv4
dns.ttl_override
duration
|-
|Override the DNS re-resolution schedule
http1.pool_max_idle_per_host
integer
10
|Maximum idle HTTP/1.1 connections kept open per host
http1.pool_idle_timeout
duration
"90s"
|How long idle HTTP/1.1 connections are kept alive
http2.connection_idle_timeout
duration
"300s"
|How long an idle HTTP/2 connection is kept before closing
tcp.nodelay
boolean
true
|Disable Nagle's algorithm (
TCP_NODELAY)
tcp.keepalive
duration
"60s"
|Idle period before TCP keep-alive probes are sent
Custom CA and forward proxy
If Operator's egress to
api.apollographql.com passes through a TLS-inspecting proxy or firewall that re-signs traffic with an internal CA, configure both
tls.certificate_authorities and
proxy.url so the operator trusts the re-signing CA and routes through the proxy, the same way
curl or Apollo Router would in the same environment.
Config values support
${env.VAR_NAME} interpolation, so secrets like a CA bundle or proxy credentials don't need to be inlined as literal YAML. A common pattern is mounting the CA bundle and any proxy credentials into Operator's Deployment as environment variables sourced from a
Secret:
1# Deployment env, sourced from a Secret
2env:
3 - name: CORPORATE_CA_BUNDLE
4 valueFrom:
5 secretKeyRef:
6 name: corporate-ca
7 key: ca.pem
8 - name: EGRESS_PROXY_URL
9 valueFrom:
10 secretKeyRef:
11 name: egress-proxy
12 key: url
1# operator config
2http:
3 tls:
4 certificate_authorities: "${env.CORPORATE_CA_BUNDLE}"
5 proxy:
6 url: "${env.EGRESS_PROXY_URL}"
Mutual TLS
To present a client certificate during the TLS handshake (for environments that require mTLS on egress):
1http:
2 tls:
3 client_authentication:
4 certificate_chain: "${env.CLIENT_CERT_CHAIN}"
5 key: "${env.CLIENT_PRIVATE_KEY}"
The key must be an unencrypted PEM (PKCS#1, PKCS#8, or SEC1). Encrypted private keys aren't supported.
Scope
http only configures the Apollo Studio and OCI registry clients. Operator's in-cluster Kubernetes API client always authenticates with the cluster's own CA (via the cluster's
kubeconfig or in-cluster service account) and is never proxied; here, any
proxy.url you set has no effect on Kubernetes API traffic.