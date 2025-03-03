CLI Tools for Connectors
Analyze API requests, generate schemas, and create automated tests with the Rover CLI
Available tools
rover connectors test: Unit testing framework for connectors
rover connectors list: List the connectors in a graph with identifiers to use in
testand
run
rover connectors run: Run a single connector and inspect its input and output
rover connectors analyze: Captures snapshots of request and response data from calling live services
rover connectors generate: Generate a schema from a collection of analysis snapshots
rover connectors test
Learn more about testing Connectors.
CLI options
1Usage: rover connector test [OPTIONS]
2
3Options:
4 -f, --file <FILE>
5 Defines a single test suite file source If no directory is passed. It will execute all test cases in that file. If this flag is not present it will default to `--directory tests/` and self discover any files in `./tests/**/*.connector.yaml`
6
7 -q, --quiet
8 Hides test progression. Defaults to 'false'
9
10 -d, --directory <DIRECTORY>
11 Defines a test suite directory, will look for any file ending in `.connector.yml`. If no directory and no file is passed, it will default to `--directory tests/` and self discover any files in `./tests/**/*.connector.yaml`
12
13 -v, --verbose
14 Enable verbose logging. Defaults to 'false'
15
16 NOTE: Overrides the --log-level flag
17
18 -l, --log-level <LEVEL>
19 Sets the log-level of the CLI. Defaults to 'INFO'
20
21 --no-fail-fast
22 Avoids failure on asserting error. Failures and errors encountered will be reported at the end of the execution. Recommended flag for CI environments
23
24 --schema <SCHEMA_PATH>
25 Schema file to override `config.schema` (or missing fields) for all test suites executed
26
27 -o, --output <OUTPUT>
28 JUnit XML Report output location
29
30 -h, --help
31 Print help (see a summary with '-h')
rover connectors list
This command lists all Connectors in a GraphQL schema file. If
supergraph.yml contains only one subgraph, the schema is automatically detected. Otherwise, use the
--schema flag to specify the GraphQL schema file to list all Connectors from.
rover connectors run
This command executes a Connector against a live service.
To run a Connector, specify the following parameters:
--path: the path to the GraphQL schema file
--connector-id: the specific Connector to run within that schema. See Connector IDs for more information.
--variables: any Connector variables, expressed as a JSON object, to use when calling the Connector. For a list of available variables, see the Variable reference documentation.
Example: rover connectors run
1rover connectors run \
2--path build/connectors/output.graphql \
3--connector-id Query.users_by_id \
4--variables '{"$args": {"users": "1"}}'
1{
2 "request": {
3 "method": "GET",
4 "uri": "http://localhost:5050/users/1",
5 "headers": {},
6 "problems": []
7 },
8 "response": {
9 "body": {
10 "greeting": "hi",
11 "id": "1",
12 "theme": "purple",
13 "username": "Bob"
14 },
15 "status": 200,
16 "headers": {
17 "server": "Werkzeug/3.1.3 Python/3.9.6",
18 "date": "Fri, 12 Sep 2025 14:23:10 GMT",
19 "content-type": "application/json",
20 "content-length": "61",
21 "connection": "close"
22 },
23 "problems": [],
24 "mapped_data": {
25 "greetingSize": 2,
26 "id": "1",
27 "theme": "purple",
28 "username": "Bob"
29 }
30 }
31}
32
Connector IDs
A Connector can optionally specify an ID in the
@connect directive:
1@connect(id: "MyNiceId", ...)
If a custom
id isn't specified in the
@connect directive, use the Connector's coordinates.
Coordinates follow the pattern
ParentType.field. If you have more than one Connector on a type or field, you can use the
[index] suffix to differentiate Connectors. For example,
Product.reviews, without an index, refers to the first Connector on the
Product.reviews field, and
Product.reviews[2] refers to the third Connector on the same field.
rover connectors analyze
This command captures snapshots of requests and responses for one or more APIs. You can use these analysis snapshots to define tests with the testing framework or to generate a GraphQL schema.
This command includes the
interactive,
curl, and
clean commands.
interactive command
This command analyzes calls made from your terminal. This includes running a
curl command against an endpoint, running Python or Java code, or running any shell command.
Usage
rover connector analyze interactive, the command starts an interactive shell. Run
curl commands within that interactive shell to collect analysis snapshots.When you're done collecting data, type
exit to exit the process.
curl command to capture data from TLS endpoints.
HTTP_PROXY or
GLOBAL_PROXY environment variables.
curl command
This command captures data from a single request/response using the
curl command. The
curl command mimics the
curl utility flags and inputs, so you can copy and paste an existing
curl command into the command line.
This command generates an
analysis directory with snapshots for the request and response.
CLI options
1rover connector analyze curl [OPTIONS] <URL>
2
3Arguments:
4 <URL>
5 Sets the endpoint to call
6
7Options:
8 -H, --headers <HEADERS>...
9 Headers to include in request
10
11 -q, --quiet
12 Hides test progression. Defaults to 'false'
13
14 -v, --verbose
15 Enable verbose logging. Defaults to 'false'.
16
17 NOTE: Overrides the --log-level flag
18
19 -X, --method <REQUEST>
20 Request method to use for call
21
22 -l, --log-level <LEVEL>
23 Sets the log-level of the CLI. Defaults to 'Warn'
24
25 -t, --timeout <CONNECT_TIMEOUT>
26 Connection timeout in seconds
27
28 -d, --data <DATA>
29 Add JSON data to the request
30
31 -a, --analysis-dir <ANALYSIS_DIR>
32 Set analysis directory to save data to
33
34 -h, --help
35 Print help (see a summary with '-h')
Example: rover connector analyze curl
1$ rover connector analyze curl -X GET 'https://httpbin.org/json?name=Your-Name' -H 'accept: application/json' -H 'x-user: 123'
analysis/<id>_request.http
1GET https://httpbin.org/json?name=Julia
2accept: application/json
3x-user: 123
analysis/<id>_response.json
1{
2 "status": 200,
3 "headers": [
4 [
5 "x-user-id",
6 "ca42b19d-9068-4818-bb19-174fcf6e2e2f"
7 ]
8 ]
9}
x-<HEADER_NAME>) are stored in the response file.
analysis/<id>_body.json
1{
2 "slideshow": {
3 "author": "Yours Truly",
4 "date": "date of publication",
5 "slides": [
6 {
7 "title": "Wake up to WonderWidgets!",
8 "type": "all"
9 },
10 {
11 "items": [
12 "Why <em>WonderWidgets</em> are great",
13 "Who <em>buys</em> WonderWidgets"
14 ],
15 "title": "Overview",
16 "type": "all"
17 }
18 ],
19 "title": "Sample Slide Show"
20 }
21}
clean command
This command removes the
analysis/ directory and its contents.
rover connectors generate
This command generates a GraphQL schema from analysis data.
By default, this command loads data from
./analysis and generates a schema at
./build/connectors/output.graphql.
You can customize the output directory, filenames, and where to load analysis snapshots using CLI options.
CLI options
1Usage: rover connector generate [OPTIONS]
2Options:
3 -n, --name <NAME>
4 Sets the name of the generated file (the generated file will be named `<name>.graphql`).
5
6 Defaults to `output`
7 -q, --quiet
8 Hides test progression. Defaults to 'false'
9 -a, --analysis-dir <ANALYSIS_DIR>
10 Set analysis directory to load data from.
11
12 Defaults to `./analysis/`
13 -v, --verbose
14 Enable verbose logging. Defaults to 'false'.
15
16 NOTE: Overrides log-level
17 -l, --log-level <LEVEL>
18 Sets the log-level of the CLI. Defaults to 'Warn'
19
20 -o, --output-dir <OUTPUT_DIR>
21 Set a custom directory to generate output files to.
22
23 Defaults to `build/connectors/`.
24 -h, --help
25 Print help (see a summary with '-h')
Usage
- Queries come from
GETrequests without a
bodyand with only ID path arguments and/or query parameters.
- Mutations come from other HTTP methods, such as
POSTand
PUT.
run command to test and refine the generated schemas.