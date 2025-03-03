CLI Tools for Connectors

Requires ≥ Rover 0.36.0, Federation 2.12.0-preview.8

rover connectors test : Unit testing framework for connectors

rover connectors list : List the connectors in a graph with identifiers to use in test and run

rover connectors run : Run a single connector and inspect its input and output

rover connectors analyze : Captures snapshots of request and response data from calling live services

rover connectors generate : Generate a schema from a collection of analysis snapshots

rover connectors test

Learn more about testing Connectors.

log copy 1 Usage: rover connector test [OPTIONS] 2 3 Options: 4 -f, --file <FILE> 5 Defines a single test suite file source If no directory is passed. It will execute all test cases in that file. If this flag is not present it will default to `--directory tests/` and self discover any files in `./tests/**/*. connector.yaml ` 6 7 -q, --quiet 8 Hides test progression. Defaults to 'false' 9 10 -d, --directory <DIRECTORY> 11 Defines a test suite directory, will look for any file ending in `. connector.yml `. If no directory and no file is passed, it will default to `--directory tests/` and self discover any files in `./tests/**/*. connector.yaml ` 12 13 -v, --verbose 14 Enable verbose logging. Defaults to 'false' 15 16 NOTE: Overrides the --log-level flag 17 18 -l, --log-level <LEVEL> 19 Sets the log-level of the CLI. Defaults to 'INFO' 20 21 --no-fail-fast 22 Avoids failure on asserting error. Failures and errors encountered will be reported at the end of the execution. Recommended flag for CI environments 23 24 --schema <SCHEMA_PATH> 25 Schema file to override ` config.schema ` (or missing fields) for all test suites executed 26 27 -o, --output <OUTPUT> 28 JUnit XML Report output location 29 30 -h, --help 31 Print help (see a summary with '-h' )

rover connectors list

This command lists all Connectors in a GraphQL schema file. If supergraph.yml contains only one subgraph, the schema is automatically detected. Otherwise, use the --schema flag to specify the GraphQL schema file to list all Connectors from.

rover connectors run

This command executes a Connector against a live service.

To run a Connector, specify the following parameters:

--path : the path to the GraphQL schema file

--connector-id : the specific Connector to run within that schema. See Connector IDs for more information.

--variables : any Connector variables, expressed as a JSON object, to use when calling the Connector. For a list of available variables, see the Variable reference documentation.

shell copy 1 rover connectors run \ 2 --path build/connectors/output.graphql \ 3 --connector-id Query.users_by_id \ 4 --variables '{"$args": {"users": "1"}}' JSON copy 1 { 2 "request" : { 3 "method" : "GET" , 4 "uri" : "http://localhost:5050/users/1" , 5 "headers" : {}, 6 "problems" : [] 7 }, 8 "response" : { 9 "body" : { 10 "greeting" : "hi" , 11 "id" : "1" , 12 "theme" : "purple" , 13 "username" : "Bob" 14 }, 15 "status" : 200 , 16 "headers" : { 17 "server" : "Werkzeug/3.1.3 Python/3.9.6" , 18 "date" : "Fri, 12 Sep 2025 14:23:10 GMT" , 19 "content-type" : "application/json" , 20 "content-length" : "61" , 21 "connection" : "close" 22 }, 23 "problems" : [], 24 "mapped_data" : { 25 "greetingSize" : 2 , 26 "id" : "1" , 27 "theme" : "purple" , 28 "username" : "Bob" 29 } 30 } 31 } 32 note Rover outputs a pretty-printed version of the preceding JSON output, but all of the data is the same. This returns a response like the following:

Connector IDs

A Connector can optionally specify an ID in the @connect directive:

GraphQL copy 1 @connect ( id : "MyNiceId" , ...)

If a custom id isn't specified in the @connect directive, use the Connector's coordinates.

Coordinates follow the pattern ParentType.field . If you have more than one Connector on a type or field, you can use the [index] suffix to differentiate Connectors. For example, Product.reviews , without an index, refers to the first Connector on the Product.reviews field, and Product.reviews[2] refers to the third Connector on the same field.

rover connectors analyze

This command captures snapshots of requests and responses for one or more APIs. You can use these analysis snapshots to define tests with the testing framework or to generate a GraphQL schema.

This command includes the interactive , curl , and clean commands.

interactive command

This command analyzes calls made from your terminal. This includes running a curl command against an endpoint, running Python or Java code, or running any shell command.

rover connector analyze interactive , the command starts an interactive shell. Run curl commands within that interactive shell to collect analysis snapshots. When you're done collecting data, type exit to exit the process. caution This tool currently doesn't support Windows. Interactive analysis doesn't currently support TLS (that is HTTPS). However, you can still use the curl command to capture data from TLS endpoints. note Interactive analysis ignores calls from clients that don't honor the HTTP_PROXY or GLOBAL_PROXY environment variables. When you run, the command starts an interactive shell. Runcommands within that interactive shell to collect analysis snapshots. When you're done collecting data, typeto exit the process.

curl command

This command captures data from a single request/response using the curl command. The curl command mimics the curl utility flags and inputs, so you can copy and paste an existing curl command into the command line.

This command generates an analysis directory with snapshots for the request and response.

log copy 1 rover connector analyze curl [OPTIONS] <URL> 2 3 Arguments: 4 <URL> 5 Sets the endpoint to call 6 7 Options: 8 -H, --headers <HEADERS>... 9 Headers to include in request 10 11 -q, --quiet 12 Hides test progression. Defaults to 'false' 13 14 -v, --verbose 15 Enable verbose logging. Defaults to 'false' . 16 17 NOTE: Overrides the --log-level flag 18 19 -X, --method <REQUEST> 20 Request method to use for call 21 22 -l, --log-level <LEVEL> 23 Sets the log-level of the CLI. Defaults to 'Warn' 24 25 -t, --timeout <CONNECT_TIMEOUT> 26 Connection timeout in seconds 27 28 -d, --data <DATA> 29 Add JSON data to the request 30 31 -a, --analysis-dir <ANALYSIS_DIR> 32 Set analysis directory to save data to 33 34 -h, --help 35 Print help (see a summary with '-h' )

sh copy 1 $ rover connector analyze curl -X GET 'https://httpbin.org/json?name=Your-Name' -H 'accept: application/json' -H 'x-user: 123' analysis/<id>_request.http http copy 1 GET https://httpbin.org/json?name=Julia 2 accept : application/json 3 x-user : 123 analysis/<id>_response.json JSON copy 1 { 2 "status" : 200 , 3 "headers" : [ 4 [ 5 "x-user-id" , 6 "ca42b19d-9068-4818-bb19-174fcf6e2e2f" 7 ] 8 ] 9 } note Only non-standard headers ( x-<HEADER_NAME> ) are stored in the response file. analysis/<id>_body.json JSON copy 1 { 2 "slideshow" : { 3 "author" : "Yours Truly" , 4 "date" : "date of publication" , 5 "slides" : [ 6 { 7 "title" : "Wake up to WonderWidgets!" , 8 "type" : "all" 9 }, 10 { 11 "items" : [ 12 "Why <em>WonderWidgets</em> are great" , 13 "Who <em>buys</em> WonderWidgets" 14 ], 15 "title" : "Overview" , 16 "type" : "all" 17 } 18 ], 19 "title" : "Sample Slide Show" 20 } 21 } The command generates the following files:

clean command

This command removes the analysis/ directory and its contents.

rover connectors generate

This command generates a GraphQL schema from analysis data.

By default, this command loads data from ./analysis and generates a schema at ./build/connectors/output.graphql .

You can customize the output directory, filenames, and where to load analysis snapshots using CLI options.

log copy 1 Usage: rover connector generate [OPTIONS] 2 Options: 3 -n, --name <NAME> 4 Sets the name of the generated file (the generated file will be named `<name>.graphql`). 5 6 Defaults to `output` 7 -q, --quiet 8 Hides test progression. Defaults to 'false' 9 -a, --analysis-dir <ANALYSIS_DIR> 10 Set analysis directory to load data from. 11 12 Defaults to `./analysis/` 13 -v, --verbose 14 Enable verbose logging. Defaults to 'false' . 15 16 NOTE: Overrides log-level 17 -l, --log-level <LEVEL> 18 Sets the log-level of the CLI. Defaults to 'Warn' 19 20 -o, --output-dir <OUTPUT_DIR> 21 Set a custom directory to generate output files to. 22 23 Defaults to `build/connectors/`. 24 -h, --help 25 Print help (see a summary with '-h' )