Rover Conventions
Terminology and I/O conventions for Rover commands
These conventions apply to all Rover commands.
Terminology
Graph / Subgraph / Supergraph
Rover provides commands for interacting with federated
subgraphs and
supergraphs , along with commands for interacting with a monolithic (non-federated)
graph .
A supergraph is the composition of multiple subgraphs in a federated architecture :
When working on a federated graph, you'll run most Rover commands on a particular subgraph (using a
subgraph command), rather than on the whole composed supergraph. The
supergraph commands are useful when working with supergraph schemas .
Graph refs
Rover uses graph refs to refer to a particular variant of a particular graph in GraphOS . A graph ref is a string with the following format:
1graph_id@variant_name
For example:
docs-example-graph@staging
All Rover commands that interact with GraphOS require a graph ref as their first positional argument.
I/O
Using
stdout
Rover commands print to
stdout in a predictable, portable format. This enables output to be used elsewhere (such as in another CLI, or as input to another Rover command). To help maintain this predictability, Rover prints progress logs to
stderr instead of
stdout.
To redirect Rover's output to a location other than your terminal, you can use the
--output <OUTPUT_FILE> argument, the pipe
| operator, or the redirect
> operator.
Pipe
|
Use the pipe operator to pass the
stdout of one command directly to the
stdin of another, like so:
1rover graph introspect http://localhost:4000 | pbcopy
In this example, the output of the
introspect command is piped to
pbcopy, a MacOS command that copies a value to the clipboard. Certain Rover commands also accept values from
stdin, as explained in Using
stdin .
Output to a file
Use the
--output <OUTPUT_FILE> argument to write command output to a file.
1rover graph fetch my-graph@prod --output schema.graphql
In this example, the schema returned by
graph fetch is written to the file
schema.graphql. If this file already exists, it's overwritten. Otherwise, it's created.
Using
stdin
Rover commands that take a file path as an option can instead accept input from
stdin. To do so, pass
- as the argument for the file path:
1rover graph introspect http://localhost:4000 \
2 | rover graph check my-graph --schema -
Notice the
- after
--schema. The schema returned by
graph introspect is being passed as the
--schema option to
graph check, which normally takes a file rather than input from
stdin.