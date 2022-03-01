How RetailMeNot Migrated from a Monolith to a Supergraph

April 13| 9:00 am PT

Like many early adopters of GraphQL, RetailMeNot started on a GraphQL monolith. However, their API team found themselves spending most of their time doing code reviews, and they had little time for innovating on their platform. Meanwhile, their frontend teams were often waiting for new capabilities to be added to their graph.

Join Hannah Shin and Kartik Kumar Gujarati from RetailMeNot engineering to learn how they made the switch from their monolith to a federated supergraph and accelerated their frontend development while freeing up their API team to innovate.