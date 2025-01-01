Apollo
Trust Center
Sub-Processors
Apollo may engage the third-party organizations below (each, a “Sub-processor) to process personal data on behalf of our customers and in accordance with Apollo’s commitments set forth in our data processing addendum or other written agreement(s) between you and Apollo.
Subscribe to email updates to be notified when changes are made to our Sub-processor list.
Sub-Processors
Company Name
Country
Type of Service
Google Cloud
United States
Hosting Provider and Analytics Tool
Amazon Web Services
United States
Hosting Provider and Analytics Tool
PingOne
United States
User Management
GitHub
United States
User Management
Intercom
United States
Communication Provider
Slack
United States
Communication Provider
ZoomInfo
United States
Customer Management
United States
Customer Management
Salesforce
United States
Customer Management
Zendesk
United States
Customer Management
Unthread
United States
Customer Management
Marketo
United States
Marketing Management
Outreach
United States
Marketing Management
Hull
United States
Marketing Analytics
6Sense
United States
Marketing Analytics
Tableau
United States
Marketing Analytics
Recurly
United States
Billing Management
Affiliates
Affiliate Name
Location
Apollo Graph UK LTD
United Kingdom
Subscribe to updates
Subscribing to Sub-processor updates is temporarily turned off as we migrate our communication list. Please contact us at legal@apollographql.com if you have any questions until this subscribe feature is re-enabled.