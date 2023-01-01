Graph Development in VS Code
Configure Apollo's VS Code Extension to give you fast feedback as you type
The Apollo VS Code extension provides an all-in-one tooling experience for developing apps with Apollo. The extension provides:
Syntax highlighting for GraphQL files and
gqltemplates in JavaScript
Real-time feedback, including intelligent autocomplete for fields, arguments, types, and variables as you write queries
Client-side and remote schema management, including client-only schemas
Inline performance information and supergraph editing tool
Streamlined project navigation with jump-to and peek-at definitions
Switch graph variants to work with schemas running on different environments
(Experimental) Apollo Client DevTools in your IDE
Getting started
The VS Code extension must be linked to a published or local schema via a configuration file.
Configuration
The VS Code extension requires a
apollo.config.json configuration file at the root of the project.
Alternatively, you can create a
yaml,
cjs,
mjs, or
ts file with the same configuration.
Select one of the options below to define the contents of this configuration file.
Configure extension for client development with schemas published to Apollo GraphOS
Expand for instructions
apollo.config.json file to look like this:
1{
2 "client": {
3 "service": "graphos-graph-name"
4 }
5}
service name is the name of the graph you've created in GraphOS Studio.See additional configuration options.To authenticate with GraphOS Studio to pull down your schema, create an
.env file in the same directory as the
apollo.config.json file. The
.env file should be untracked—that is, don't commit it to Git.Then, go to your User Settings page in GraphOS Studio to create a new personal API key.
.env file:
APOLLO_KEY=<enter copied key here>
Configure extension for supergraph schema development
Expand for instructions
v0.27.0). For now, we recommend installing this preview release to your project's root directory rather than directly to your
PATH. If you choose to do so, you need to configure the
rover.bin key accordingly in your
apollo.config.js file as shown below.Next edit your
apollo.config.json to look like this:
1{
2 "rover": {
3 // optional, if your rover binary is in PATH it will automatically be detected
4 "bin": "/path/to/rover",
5 // optional, defaults to `supergraph.yaml` in the folder of the configuration file
6 "supergraphConfig": "/path/to/supergraph.yaml",
7 // optional, defaults to the Rover default profile
8 "profile": ""
9 }
10}
rover key to indicate you're using Rover for schema development rather than client development:
1{
2 "rover": {}
3}
Configure extension for client development with introspection from a locally running service
Expand for instructions
apollo.config.json file to a local service definition like so:
1{
2 "client": {
3 "service": {
4 "name": "my-graphql-app",
5 "url": "http://localhost:4000/graphql"
6 }
7 }
8}
Configure extension for client development with local schema files
Expand for instructions
apollo.config.json file:
1{
2 "client": {
3 "service": {
4 // can be a string pointing to a single file or an array of strings
5 "localSchemaFile": "./path/to/schema.graphql"
6 }
7 }
8}
Bonus: Adding client-only schemas
Expand for instructions
./src to find both the operations and schema definitions for building a complete schema for the application.Client-side schema definitions can be spread throughout the client app project and will be merged to create one single schema. You can set the default behavior by adding specifications to the
apollo.config.json:
1{
2 "client": {
3 // "service": <your service configuration>,
4 // array of glob patterns
5 "includes": ["./src/**/*.js"],
6 // array of glob patterns
7 "excludes": ["**/__tests__/**"]
8 }
9}
Get the extension
Once you have a config set up and a schema published, install the Apollo GraphQL extension, then try opening a file containing a GraphQL operation.
After opening a file, click the status bar icon to open the output window and see stats about the project associated with that file. This is helpful for confirming that the project is set up properly.
Features
Apollo for VS Code offers a range of useful features for working on GraphQL projects.
Intelligent autocomplete
Once configured, VS Code has full knowledge of the schema clients are running operations against, including client-only schemas (for things like local state mutations). Because of this, it have the ability to autocomplete fields and arguments as you type.
Inline errors and warnings
VS Code can use local or published schemas to validate operations before running them. Syntax errors, invalid fields or arguments, and even deprecated fields instantly appear as errors or warnings in your editor, ensuring your entire team is working with the most up-to-date production schemas.
Inline field type information
Because of GraphQL's strongly typed schema, VS Code knows not only which fields and arguments are valid, but also what types are expected. Hover over any type in a valid GraphQL operation to see what type that field returns and whether or not it can be null.
Performance insights
GraphQL's flexibility can make it difficult to predict the cost of an operation. Without insight into how expensive an operation is, developers can accidentally write queries that place strain on their graph API's underlying backends. Thanks to the Apollo platform's integration with VS Code and our trace warehouse, teams can avoid these performance issues by instantly seeing the cost of a query in their editor.
The VS Code extension will show inline performance diagnostics when connected to a service with reported metrics in GraphOS Studio. As operations are typed, any fields that take longer than 1 ms to respond will be annotated to the right of the field inline. This shows team members how long the operation will take as more and more fields are added to operations or fragments.
Syntax highlighting
Apollo's editor extension provides syntax highlighting for all things GraphQL, including schema definitions in
.graphql files, complex queries in TypeScript, and even client-only schema extensions. Syntax highlighting for GraphQL works out-of-the-box in GraphQL, JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Lua, Ruby, Dart, Elixir, and ReasonML files.
Supergraph editing
The extension provides features for supergraph editing, such as support for Federation directives, subgraph-spanning go-to-definition, and reporting composition errors directly to the Problems panel.
Navigating projects
Navigating large codebases can be difficult, but the Apollo GraphQL extension makes this easier. Right-clicking on any field in operations or schemas allows you to jump to (or peek at) definitions and find any other references to that field in your project.
Schema tag switching
Apollo supports publishing multiple versions (variants) of a schema. This is useful for developing on a future development schema and preparing your clients to conform to that schema. To switch between graph variants, open the Command Palette (
cmd + shift + p on mac), search "Apollo" and choose the "Apollo: Select Schema Tag" option.
Developing Connectors
Starting with version 2.3.3, the Apollo GraphQL VS Code extension can give you fast feedback on your Apollo Connectors in VS Code. Through it, you can get the same validations that composition provides, with errors and hints highlighted in your schema file on each save.
Prerequisites
These composition-based diagnostics are powered by Rover. You'll need Rover version 0.27.0 or later installed to use composition-based diagnostics.
Connector configuration
By default, you need two files in the root of your project to enable Connectors validations in VS Code:
An
apollo.config.yamlfile containing
rover: {}
A
supergraph.yamlfile that's the configuration file used for
rover dev,
rover supergraph compose, and this VS Code extension.
Make sure to set the composition version to 2.10.0.
Make sure every file you want feedback on is included in the
subgraphssection.
supergraph.yaml by setting the
rover.supergraphConfig option in
apollo.config.yaml, like this:
1rover:
2 supergraphConfig: path/to/supergraph.yaml
(Experimental) Apollo Client DevTools in your IDE
The Apollo VS Code extension ships with an instance of the Apollo Client Devtools. You can use it to remotely debug your client, making it easier to debug React Native and Node.js applications.
To configure it, follow these steps:
In the VS code settings dialog, set Apollographql > Dev Tools: Show Panel to
detector
always.
In your code base, install the
@apollo/client-devtools-vscodepackage:sh
1npm install @apollo/client-devtools-vscode
After initializing your
ApolloClientinstance, call
connectApolloClientToVSCodeDevToolswith your client instance.JavaScript
1import { connectApolloClientToVSCodeDevTools } from "@apollo/client-devtools-vscode"; 2 3const client = new ApolloClient({ /* ... */ }); 4 5// We recommend wrapping this statement in a check for e.g. process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" 6const devtoolsRegistration = connectApolloClientToVSCodeDevTools( 7 client, 8 // the default port of the VSCode DevTools is 7095 9 "ws://localhost:7095", 10);
Open the Apollo Client DevTools panel in VS Code.
Start your application. It should automatically connect to the DevTools.
Troubleshooting
The most common errors are configuration errors, like a missing
.env file or incorrect service information in the
apollo.config.json file.
An old version of a published schema may cause other errors. To reload a schema, open the Command Palette (
cmd + shift + p on Mac), search for "Apollo." Choose the Apollo: Reload Schema option.
Sometimes, errors will appear as a notification at the bottom of your editor. Other, less critical, messages may be shown in the output pane of the editor. To open the output pane and get diagnostic information about the extension and the current service loaded (if working with a client project), click the Apollo GraphQL icon in the status bar at the bottom.
If problems persist or the error messages are unhelpful, open an issue
in the
vscode-graphql repository.
Reloading the extension
If you aren't seeing diagnostics, try reloading the extension by running the
Apollo: Reload schema command from the command palette.
Turn on autosave
Most diagnostics will only appear when you save your schema file. If you enable autosave in VS Code, you'll see feedback each time you finish typing.
Double-check your Rover version
If you aren't seeing diagnostics for Apollo Connectors, run
rover --version in a terminal to ensure you have version 0.27.0 or later.
You can also specify a path to a specific Rover binary in your
apollo.config.yaml file:
1rover:
2 bin: /path/to/rover
Debug logging
If the extension isn't working as expected, you can set the
apollographql.trace.server setting to
verbose in your VS Code settings.
This settings adds detailed logs to the output panel of the extension, which can aid in debugging.
Additional Apollo config options
You can add these configurations to your Apollo config file.
client.tagName
Optional - custom tagged template literal.
When using GraphQL with JavaScript or TypeScript projects, it is common to use the
gql tagged template literal to write out operations. Apollo tools look through your files for the
gql tag to extract your queries, so if you use a different template literal, you can configure it like so:
1{
2 "client": {
3 "tagName": "graphql",
4 "service": //...
5 }
6}