Effortless Data Fetching: Introducing Apollo Connectors for REST APIs

Writing resolvers for REST APIs has been a rite of passage for developers working with GraphQL, but what if there were an easier way? Meet Apollo Connectors.

As shown in Figure 1, Apollo Connectors mitigate the need to write code that connects to and returns data from REST APIs, reducing code surface area and time so you can focus on the business problem you’re trying to solve.

Figure 1: Data flow showing Apollo Connector for REST APIs

In this article, we will walk through a React client web application that leverages the Apollo GraphQL client to call a public CurrencyAPI web service using the REST API Apollo Connector for REST APIs. A screenshot of the UI is seen in the following figure:

Figure 2: Screenshot of the Currency Converter

Under the covers, the React app uses the GraphQL Client as usual and issues the query statement. There are no changes there. On the backend, you simply define the GraphQL schema file and that’s it. There is no need to create resolvers to fetch the data from the REST API. In the following sections, you will learn how to set up and configure the Apollo Connector for REST APIs.

Getting Started

In this article we will use a third party service called CurrencyAPI to fetch real-time currency exchange rates. At the time of this writing (Nov 2024), CurrencyAPI offers a free API key. If you wish to follow along, create an API key from https://currencyapi.com/ and copy it down, as you will need it later.

You will also need an Apollo account and the latest version of Apollo Rover CLI. See sections 1 and 2 of the following Apollo Connector tutorial for installation instructions:

Next, clone the repository.

git clone https://github.com/RWaltersMA/CurrencyConverter.git

Obtain API keys and configure demo

At the time of this writing, Apollo Connectors is in preview with an anticipated general availability in early 2025. This blog will be updated as this feature evolves.

Now, we are ready to configure Apollo Studio and obtain our API Key. Navigate to Apollo Studio and click “Create a new Graph.” In the “Publish your schema using Federation” dialog, you will see toward the bottom the API Key to be used with Rover.

Below is a sample:

APOLLO_KEY=service:Currency-02wxjh:xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx \ rover subgraph publish Currency-02wxjh@current \ --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --name your-subgraph-name \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql

Copy the value for APOLLO_KEY. Open the rover-dev.md file and update the section with your personalized APOLLO_KEY. Copy the service name to APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and save the file.

Next, update the router-config.yaml file and replace the placeholders “<<REPLACE>>” with the API Key you obtained from currencyAPI and save this file.

preview_connectors: subgraphs: currency: $config: # Replace this value with your currencyAPI key apikey: <<REPLACE>>

Now, we are ready to start a local Apollo instance. Copy and paste into a terminal the rover dev statement that is within your rover-dev.md file. For example, the command for sh looks like the following:

APOLLO_KEY="service:Currency-02wxjh:xxxxxxxxxx" \APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="Currency-02wxjh@current" \APOLLO_ROVER_DEV_ROUTER_VERSION=2.0.0-preview.1 \rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router-config.yaml

If successful, the console will display the following:

supergraph config loaded successfully warning: Do not run this command in production! It is intended for local development only. ==> Watching /Users/robwalters/Code/CurrencyConverter/currency.graphql for changes WARN: Connector debugging is enabled, this may expose sensitive information. ==> your supergraph is running! head to http://localhost:4000 to query your supergraph successfully composed with version =2.10.0-preview.0 successfully composed with version =2.10.0-preview.0 after updating the 'currency' subgraph A note about router-config.yaml : In this example, we are launching a react client on the same machine as Rover. Since these are operating on different ports, the client on localhost:4000 and Rover on localhost:3000, the server needs to address CORS (Cross origin resource sharing). To do this, we added the following configuration to the router-config.yaml file:

cors: allow_any_origin: true

Note that setting CORS to allow any origin option is not recommended for production use unless necessary. For more information on configuration parameters in the router, check out the online documentation.

Starting the client

Navigate to the client folder and issue:

npm install

Then

npm start

Once launched, a web browser will open to localhost:3000 and display the UI shown in Figure 2.

Enter any value into the amount and select your favorite base and desired currency. Press Convert to see the most current amount in your desired currency.

Let’s take a look at what is happening under the covers. First let’s look at the client code, specifically the convert.js file within the src/components folder.

// GraphQL query to fetch currencyList and listExchangeRate const GET_currencyList = gql` query Query { currencyList { symbol name } listExchangeRate { symbol rate } } `;

Our simple example has two queries currentlyList, which returns the complete list of symbols and names for the currency, and listExchangeRate, which returns the current rate for each symbol. These data are used to populate the drop-downs in the UI. When using Apollo Connectors, the client does not need to make any changes. It is business as usual for your front-end folks. The real magic is in the back end.

Taking a closer look at the Apollo Connector

Open the currency.graphql file. This file contains the configuration for the REST Apollo Connector.

extend schema @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10", import: ["@key"]) @link( url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1" import: ["@source", "@connect"] ) @source( name: "v1" http: { baseURL: "https://api.currencyapi.com/v3/"} ) type Query { "A list of currencies" currencyList: [Currency] @connect( source: "v1" http: { GET: "/currencies", headers: [{name:"apikey",value:"{$config.apikey}"}] }, selection: """ data->entries { symbol: key name: value.name } """ ) "List exchange rates" listExchangeRate: [ExchangeRate] @connect( source: "v1" http: { GET: "/latest", headers: [{name:"apikey",value:"{$config.apikey}"}] }, selection: """ data->entries { symbol: key rate: value.value } """ ) } type Currency { symbol: String name: String } type ExchangeRate { symbol: String rate: Float }

This is all that is needed for your Apollo Server to connect to a REST API, no extra resolver code! Looking at the GraphQL query, you’ll see an @link statement referencing Apollo Connector.

@link( url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1" import: ["@source", "@connect"] )

Here, we are importing the @source and @connect directives. The @connect requires additional configuration parameters such as the details about the HTTP request, any headers, and a parameter called “selection” which filters the data from the REST API results. Here is the currencyList query in our example:

"A list of currencies" currencyList: [Currency] @connect( source: "v1" http: { GET: "/currencies", headers: [{name:"apikey",value:"{$config.apikey}"}] }, selection: """ data->entries { symbol: key name: value.name } """ )

In this query, the Apollo Connector will use the base url defined in the @link and append the string defined as part of the HTTP request type in this case is GET. Since our currencyAPI endpoint requires an authentication header, we add the headers field and add a key-value pair referencing the API Key and value we defined earlier in the router-config.yaml file. Next, we need to tell the connector what data to extract from the API results. We define this in the selection parameter.

data->entries { symbol: key name: value.name }

For reference, the data that returns from the CurrencyAPI is similar to the following:

{ "data": { "AED": { "symbol": "AED", "name": "United Arab Emirates Dirham", "symbol_native": "د.إ", "decimal_digits": 2, "rounding": 0, "code": "AED", "name_plural": "UAE dirhams", "type": "fiat", "countries": [ "AE" ] },...

For our client we want to return just the symbol and name of each of the currencies. Since our return result has all our data under the “data” field, we start with data and iterate through each subdocument using the entities keyword. For each of these entities, we return the key, which in this example result is “AED” and add that value to a “symbol” field. We give the field “name” the value of the name field in the result. For a complete discussion and more examples of selection parameters, see the online documentation.

Summary

Building resolvers for REST APIs can be a complex yet essential task for developers working with GraphQL. However, Apollo Connectors now provide a simpler, more efficient way to integrate REST APIs into your GraphQL schema, eliminating the need for custom resolver code. In this article, you learned how to setup and configure an Apollo Connector for REST APIs that query data from the CurencyAPI public API endpoint. Apollo Connectors is currently in preview, for more information, check out the Apollo Connectors website.

