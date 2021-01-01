Router Configuration

Learn how to customize the behavior of your GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core with environment variables, command-line commands and options, and YAML file configuration.

Environment variables

If you're using the GraphOS Router with managed federation and GraphOS Studio, set these environment variables in the startup command:

Bash copy 1 APOLLO_KEY = "..." APOLLO_GRAPH_REF = "..." ./router

Environment Variable Description APOLLO_GRAPH_REF The graph ref for the GraphOS graph and variant that the router fetches its supergraph schema from (e.g., docs-example-graph@staging ).Required when using managed federation , except when using an offline license to run the router. APOLLO_KEY The graph API key that the router should use to authenticate with GraphOS when fetching its supergraph schema.Required when using managed federation , except when using an offline license to run the router or when using APOLLO_KEY_PATH . APOLLO_KEY_PATH ⚠️ This is not available on Windows.A path to a file containing the graph API key that the router should use to authenticate with GraphOS when fetching its supergraph schema.Required when using managed federation , except when using an offline license to run the router or when using APOLLO_KEY .

Command-line options

After installing the Apollo Router Core in your current working directory, you can run the router with the following example command:

Bash copy 1 ./router --config router.yaml --supergraph supergraph-schema.graphql