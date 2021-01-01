Router Configuration
Configure a router via environment variables, command-line options, and YAML
Learn how to customize the behavior of your GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core with environment variables, command-line commands and options, and YAML file configuration.
Environment variables
If you're using the GraphOS Router with managed federation and GraphOS Studio, set these environment variables in the startup command:
Bash
1APOLLO_KEY="..." APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="..." ./router
|Environment Variable
|Description
|The graph ref for the GraphOS graph and variant that the router fetches its supergraph schema from (e.g.,
docs-example-graph@staging).Required when using managed federation , except when using an offline license to run the router.
|The graph API key that the router should use to authenticate with GraphOS when fetching its supergraph schema.Required when using managed federation , except when using an offline license to run the router or when using
APOLLO_KEY_PATH.
|⚠️ This is not available on Windows.A path to a file containing the graph API key that the router should use to authenticate with GraphOS when fetching its supergraph schema.Required when using managed federation , except when using an offline license to run the router or when using
APOLLO_KEY.
Command-line options
After installing the Apollo Router Core in your current working directory, you can run the router with the following example command:
Bash
1./router --config router.yaml --supergraph supergraph-schema.graphql
This reference lists and describes the options supported by the
router binary. Where indicated, some of these options can also be provided via an environment variable. If an option is provided