Federation 101

Course From the community Getting Started with Apollo Federation Apollo Federation allows you to orchestrate different GraphQL services into a single GraphQL gateway. In this playlist, we’ll introduce you to the core concepts of Apollo Federation to get you started by improving an example app for Snowtooth Mountain. Alex Banks · Backend

Talk Your First Federated Schema with Apollo Server In this talk, Mandi Wise will demonstrate how to get up and running with Apollo Federation in minutes and offer some considerations to keep in mind when transitioning to a distributed GraphQL architecture using this tool. This talk is 20 mins with 10 minutes of Q&A. Mandi Wise

Stream Setting Up Federation in Apollo Studio Michael Watson walks Kurt Kemple through setting up federation inside of Apollo Studio. Apollo Studio helps you develop, deliver, and observe your data graph. Michael Watson & Kurt Kemple · Backend, How-to, Platform

Docs Apollo Federation Docs The official docs for Apollo Federation. Learn how to implement a single data graph across multiple services.

Panel From the community Federation Panel – GraphQL Summit 2020 Moderator: Jeff Hampton, Solutions Architect at Apollo Uri Goldshtein, Founder/Member at The Guild Stephen Spalding, Engineer at Netflix William Guedes, Engineering Manager at StockX Tejas Shikhare, Senior Software Engineer at Netflix Backend

Stream From the community Apollo Federation With Jesse Rosenberger, Engineering Manager @ Apollo In this episode, Tony and Marc chat with Jesse Rosenberger, the engineering manager of the server team at Apollo GraphQL. We chat about GraphQL federation: A specification and declarative way to unify multiple GraphQL sources as one gateway. GraphQL FM · Backend

Stream GraphQL and Federation at StockX Kyle Schrade joins Kurt Kemple to talk about how StockX is using GraphQL to power the world’s first stock market for things – a live ‘bid/ask’ marketplace. Kurt Kemple & Kyle Schrade · Backend