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Migrating from v1 to v2
Upgrade your Apollo MCP Server deployment from v1.x to v2.x
Apollo MCP Server v2.0 doesn't introduce any new breaking changes of its own. The major version bump reflects how much the Model Context Protocol specification itself has changed since Apollo MCP Server's 1.0 release, not a break in compatibility with your existing configuration, tools, or deployments.
If you're already on the latest 1.x release (1.20.0), upgrading to v2.0 should be as smooth as any minor version update:
Review the CHANGELOG for the full list of changes between your current version and v2.0.0.
Update your Apollo MCP Server binary, container image, or Apollo GraphOS Operator version to v2.0.0.
Redeploy. No changes to
config.yaml,
APOLLO_MCP_*environment variables, or tool and prompt definitions are required.
If you're coming from an older 1.x release, breaking changes were introduced in some 1.x versions. Check the Breaking changes since 1.0 section for what you may need to do.
Breaking changes since 1.0
These changes shipped in earlier 1.x releases. If you're already running 1.20.0, you've already dealt with them and can skip this section.
|Change
|Introduced in
|What to do
|Default port changed from
5000 to
8000
|1.1.0 (2025-10-16)
|If you relied on the old default, set it explicitly:
transport.port: 5000.
|SSE transport removed
|1.5.0 (2026-01-21)
|Change
transport.type: sse to
transport.type: streamable_http.
|Config validated at startup
|1.7.0 (2026-02-10)
|A misplaced option (for example, a top-level
auth key instead of
transport.auth) now fails startup with an error instead of being silently ignored. Fix your
config.yaml before upgrading.
|Host header validation enabled by default
|1.7.0 (2026-02-10)
|Requests whose
Host header isn't localhost or listed in
transport.host_validation.allowed_hosts are rejected with 403. If you run behind a proxy or load balancer, add your public hostname to
allowed_hosts.
authorization_servers no longer normalized
|1.14.0 (2026-05-15)
|Each
transport.auth.servers entry must exactly match your auth server's
issuer value — the server no longer adds a trailing slash or otherwise reshapes it.
|Nullable inputs wrapped in
anyOf: [T, null]
|1.18.0 (2026-09-09)
|Generated tool input schemas represent nullable fields as
anyOf instead of a bare type. Update any host that reads schemas directly and any snapshot tests that assert on the old shape.
allow_anonymous_mcp_discovery deprecated
|1.18.0 (2026-09-09)
|Still works in v2, but now emits a startup warning. Migrate to
transport.auth.skip_token_validation.methods when convenient.
|Stricter schema validation (apollo-compiler 2.0, GraphQL September 2025 rules)
|1.20.0 (2026-09-24)
|A schema that loaded successfully before can now be rejected at startup or on hot reload. Validate your schema against the new rules before upgrading.
See the CHANGELOG for the full detail and migration notes on each of these.
What's new in v2.0
MCP protocol 2026-07-28 support: the server now supports the 2026-07-28 revision, including
subscriptions/listen, cache hints on resource and tool list responses, and standard request headers. Clients on earlier protocol versions continue to work unchanged.
Rhai hooks run concurrently: hook calls no longer block each other behind a single exclusive engine lock, so a hook that makes a slow HTTP call can no longer stall other in-flight tool calls.
Deterministic tool ordering:
tools/listnow returns predefined GraphQL operation tools sorted alphabetically by operation name, improving client-side tool-list caching and LLM prompt cache reuse.
Separate health check listener:
health_check.listenlets you serve the health check on its own address/port instead of the main
streamable_httplistener.
Trace context from MCP request metadata:
traceparent,
tracestate, and
baggagein a request's
_metanow parent the request span and propagate to downstream GraphQL calls, including over stdio, where there are no HTTP headers.
2026-07-28 are always sessionless, no matter how you set
transport.stateful_mode. That protocol replaces the legacy session-based notification stream with
subscriptions/listen, so if you rely on unsolicited tool-change notifications, make sure your client calls
subscriptions/listen rather than assuming the old session-based stream still applies once it's on
2026-07-28. See
stateful_mode in the config reference.
main.rhai script relies on variables declared at the top level to persist state across calls (for example a cached token or a counter), review the Rhai hook concurrency change in the CHANGELOG before upgrading. Each hook invocation now gets its own copy of those variables, so writes from one call no longer carry over to the next.
Getting help
If you run into an upgrade issue, check Apollo MCP Server GitHub issues.