MCP Apps Architecture

MCP Apps combine GraphQL operations with custom UI resources to create interactive experiences in MCP Apps-compatible hosts. Apollo MCP Server bridges your GraphQL APIs to the MCP Apps specification.

High-level flow

MCP Apps work in two phases:

Discovery phase: The host discovers your app and pre-fetches the built resource.

Tool execution phase: When a tool is invoked, the host receives data from the MCP server and injects it into a pre-loaded iframe.

When an MCP Apps-compatible host invokes a tool, Apollo MCP Server executes the GraphQL operation and returns only the data. The host then creates an iframe with the pre-fetched HTML resource and injects the tool result data into it.

App components

An MCP App consists of:

Tools : GraphQL operations exposed as MCP tools that MCP Apps-compatible hosts can invoke

Resource: The built .html file that contains your application code.

The app manifest ( .application-manifest.json ) is automatically generated from your app code and your configuration file (or package.json ). GraphQL operations come from your app code, while app-level configuration comes from your configuration files. The manifest defines the mapping between tools, operations, and the resource.

App structure

Apps are organized in directories under apps/ , each containing build artifacts (the manifest file and built resources). The MCP Server reads from the apps/ directory.

Important: The apps/ directory contains build artifacts, not your development code. Development happens in a separate directory (we recommend using dev/<app-name> , like the Apollo AI Apps Template does).

Resources

The resource is the built .html file that contains your application code. This file is loaded by the host and contains everything needed to render your app's UI. We recommend using the Apollo AI Apps Template for a complete setup.

App target selection

Apollo MCP Server supports two app targets:

ChatGPT Apps: For hosts that support OpenAI's Apps SDK specification (for example, ChatGPT)

MCP Apps: MCP Apps-compatible clients

The target determines MIME type, metadata format, and CSP format.