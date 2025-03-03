Debugging the MCP Server
Debugging with MCP Inspector
MCP Inspector is a debugging tool for MCP servers.
Debug locally over stdio transport
You can inspect a local Apollo MCP Server by running it with MCP Inspector.
Run the MCP Server with Inspector:
1operations:
2 source: local
3 paths:
4 - <absolute path to this git repo>/graphql/weather/operations/
5schema:
6 source: local
7 path: <absolute path to this git repo>/graphql/weather/api.graphql
8transport:
9 type: stdio
1npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector \
2 target/debug/apollo-mcp-server <path to the preceding config>
Example output
Starting MCP inspector...
⚙️ Proxy server listening on port 6277
🔍 MCP Inspector is up and running at http://127.0.0.1:6274 🚀
In a browser, go to the URL returned by Inspector, then click Connect and List Tools. You should see the tools for the operations you provided.
Debug over the Streamable HTTP transport
When running the MCP Server over the Streamable HTTP transport, you can run MCP Inspector as follows.
Start the MCP Server in Streamable HTTP mode:
1operations:
2 source: local
3 paths:
4 - <absolute path to this git repo>/graphql/weather/operations/
5schema:
6 source: local
7 path: <absolute path to this git repo>/graphql/weather/api.graphql
8transport:
9 type: streamable_http
10 address: 127.0.0.1
11 port: 5000
1target/debug/apollo-mcp-server <path to the above config>
Start the MCP Inspector:
1npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector
In a browser, go to the URL returned by Inspector, then fill in the details:
Transport Type: Select
Streamable HTTP
URL: Enter
http://127.0.0.1:5000/mcp, where the port must match the
transport.portoption
Click Connect and List Tools. You should see the tools for the operations you provided.