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Error Handling
How Apollo MCP Server reports errors to MCP clients
Apollo MCP Server follows the Model Context Protocol error model, which distinguishes between protocol errors and tool execution errors. Understanding this distinction—and how Apollo MCP Server maps GraphQL errors onto it—is essential for building reliable MCP clients and for monitoring the server in production.
Protocol vs. tool errors
The MCP specification defines two error categories and surfaces each differently to the client.
Protocol errors indicate that the request itself is malformed or unsupported—for example, the client called an unknown tool or sent a malformed JSON-RPC payload. The server returns protocol errors as a JSON-RPC error response with a numeric
code and a
message.
Tool execution errors indicate that the request was valid and the tool ran, but its execution failed. The server returns tool execution errors as a successful JSON-RPC response whose
result includes
isError: true. The MCP specification draws this distinction so that clients can pass tool failures back to the LLM for recovery, while the application surfaces protocol failures directly.
HTTP status codes
For the Streamable HTTP transport, the HTTP status code reflects the transport layer, not the outcome of a tool call. For MCP requests that expect a response, a
2xx status means the MCP request was accepted and the server returns a JSON-RPC response. Clients still need to inspect the response body to determine whether the tool succeeded. A
4xx or
5xx status means the request was rejected before reaching the tool handler—common causes include authentication failures (
401), session validation failures (for an unknown or expired
mcp-session-id), and routing issues from a load balancer or proxy.
A tool that fails returns HTTP
200 OK with
isError: true in the JSON-RPC
result. Your spec-compliant MCP client library parses the JSON-RPC response instead of relying on HTTP status.
GraphQL errors as tool errors
When a tool runs a GraphQL operation and the GraphQL response includes a non-null
errors field, Apollo MCP Server returns a tool execution error. For clients that support structured content and servers where you enable
enable_output_schema: true, the server returns the GraphQL response in
structuredContent:
1{
2 "jsonrpc": "2.0",
3 "id": 1,
4 "result": {
5 "isError": true,
6 "structuredContent": {
7 "data": null,
8 "errors": [
9 {
10 "message": "...",
11 "path": ["..."],
12 "extensions": { "code": "..." }
13 }
14 ]
15 },
16 "content": [
17 { "type": "text", "text": "..." }
18 ]
19 }
20}
This applies to both fully failed responses (
data: null with
errors) and partial successes (some
data alongside
errors). In both cases
isError is
true, and clients can parse
structuredContent.errors for the standard GraphQL error array—including any
extensions your GraphQL server attaches, such as an error
code. If
structuredContent isn't enabled or the client negotiates an older MCP protocol version, parse the serialized GraphQL response from the text
content instead.
For successful GraphQL responses, the same envelope is returned with
isError: false and the GraphQL response body in
structuredContent when structured content is enabled.
If an operation uses
@private fields, Apollo MCP Server filters those private fields out of
structuredContent and preserves the full GraphQL response in the response metadata.
Other tool errors
Some failures occur before or around the GraphQL request itself. The server also returns these as tool execution errors (
isError: true), but with a plain text message in
content rather than a structured GraphQL error:
Ensure the tool input matches the operation's input schema.
MCP server could not reach the GraphQL endpoint due to a network or DNS failure.
The GraphQL endpoint returned a body that is not valid JSON.
Handling errors
The recommended client error-handling flow is:
Use a spec-compliant MCP client library to ensure consistent error handling.
Treat a JSON-RPC
errorresponse as a protocol failure—the tool did not run.
If the response is a successful
result, check
result.isError. If
true, parse
result.structuredContent.errorsfor GraphQL errors when structured content is present, or use
result.contentfor serialized GraphQL responses and plain text failure messages.
Monitoring
Apollo MCP Server records tool and operation outcomes in the emitted metrics with a
success attribute. Apollo MCP Server marks any tool call that returns
isError: true—including GraphQL errors—as
success=false, so you can alert on tool failure rates without parsing response bodies.
See also
Telemetry for monitoring tool and operation success metrics.
Deploy: load balancing and session affinity for transport-level errors caused by session routing.
Debugging Apollo MCP Server for inspecting tool responses with MCP Inspector