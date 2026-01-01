Error Handling

Apollo MCP Server follows the Model Context Protocol error model , which distinguishes between protocol errors and tool execution errors. Understanding this distinction—and how Apollo MCP Server maps GraphQL errors onto it—is essential for building reliable MCP clients and for monitoring the server in production.

Protocol vs. tool errors

The MCP specification defines two error categories and surfaces each differently to the client.

Protocol errors indicate that the request itself is malformed or unsupported—for example, the client called an unknown tool or sent a malformed JSON-RPC payload. The server returns protocol errors as a JSON-RPC error response with a numeric code and a message .

Tool execution errors indicate that the request was valid and the tool ran, but its execution failed. The server returns tool execution errors as a successful JSON-RPC response whose result includes isError: true . The MCP specification draws this distinction so that clients can pass tool failures back to the LLM for recovery, while the application surfaces protocol failures directly.

HTTP status codes

For the Streamable HTTP transport, the HTTP status code reflects the transport layer, not the outcome of a tool call. For MCP requests that expect a response, a 2xx status means the MCP request was accepted and the server returns a JSON-RPC response. Clients still need to inspect the response body to determine whether the tool succeeded. A 4xx or 5xx status means the request was rejected before reaching the tool handler—common causes include authentication failures ( 401 ), session validation failures (for an unknown or expired mcp-session-id ), and routing issues from a load balancer or proxy.

A tool that fails returns HTTP 200 OK with isError: true in the JSON-RPC result . Your spec-compliant MCP client library parses the JSON-RPC response instead of relying on HTTP status.

GraphQL errors as tool errors

When a tool runs a GraphQL operation and the GraphQL response includes a non-null errors field, Apollo MCP Server returns a tool execution error. For clients that support structured content and servers where you enable enable_output_schema: true , the server returns the GraphQL response in structuredContent :

JSON copy 1 { 2 "jsonrpc" : "2.0" , 3 "id" : 1 , 4 "result" : { 5 "isError" : true , 6 "structuredContent" : { 7 "data" : null , 8 "errors" : [ 9 { 10 "message" : "..." , 11 "path" : [ "..." ], 12 "extensions" : { "code" : "..." } 13 } 14 ] 15 }, 16 "content" : [ 17 { "type" : "text" , "text" : "..." } 18 ] 19 } 20 }

This applies to both fully failed responses ( data: null with errors ) and partial successes (some data alongside errors ). In both cases isError is true , and clients can parse structuredContent.errors for the standard GraphQL error array—including any extensions your GraphQL server attaches, such as an error code . If structuredContent isn't enabled or the client negotiates an older MCP protocol version, parse the serialized GraphQL response from the text content instead.

For successful GraphQL responses, the same envelope is returned with isError: false and the GraphQL response body in structuredContent when structured content is enabled.

If an operation uses @private fields, Apollo MCP Server filters those private fields out of structuredContent and preserves the full GraphQL response in the response metadata.

Other tool errors

Some failures occur before or around the GraphQL request itself. The server also returns these as tool execution errors ( isError: true ), but with a plain text message in content rather than a structured GraphQL error:

Ensure the tool input matches the operation's input schema.

MCP server could not reach the GraphQL endpoint due to a network or DNS failure.

The GraphQL endpoint returned a body that is not valid JSON.

Handling errors

The recommended client error-handling flow is:

Use a spec-compliant MCP client library to ensure consistent error handling. Treat a JSON-RPC error response as a protocol failure—the tool did not run. If the response is a successful result , check result.isError . If true , parse result.structuredContent.errors for GraphQL errors when structured content is present, or use result.content for serialized GraphQL responses and plain text failure messages.

Monitoring

Apollo MCP Server records tool and operation outcomes in the emitted metrics with a success attribute. Apollo MCP Server marks any tool call that returns isError: true —including GraphQL errors—as success=false , so you can alert on tool failure rates without parsing response bodies.

See also