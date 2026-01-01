MCP Apps Prerequisites
What you need to get started
Before building MCP Apps with Apollo MCP Server, make sure you have these prerequisites.
Required prerequisites
Apollo MCP Server
GraphQL API endpoints that you want to expose through MCP Apps
An MCP Apps-compatible host (for example, ChatGPT with OpenAI Apps SDK access, or another host that supports the MCP specification)
note
If you're using ChatGPT and want to test end-to-end, you'll need a ChatGPT Plus account with OpenAI Apps SDK access (currently in preview/beta). Apps SDK access might require enrollment or approval from OpenAI. Check the OpenAI Apps SDK documentation.If you're using another host, make sure it complies with the Model Context Protocol specifications.
Template-specific prerequisites
If you're using the Apollo AI Apps Template, you'll also need:
Node.js v18 or later
npm or yarn
Next steps
Once you have all prerequisites in place:
Follow the MCP Apps Quickstart to create your first app
Review the MCP Apps Overview for architecture and concepts
Explore the MCP Apps Reference for detailed configuration