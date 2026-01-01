MCP Apps Prerequisites

Before building MCP Apps with Apollo MCP Server, make sure you have these prerequisites.

Required prerequisites

Apollo MCP Server

GraphQL API endpoints that you want to expose through MCP Apps

An MCP Apps-compatible host (for example, ChatGPT with OpenAI Apps SDK access, or another host that supports the MCP specification)

note If you're using ChatGPT and want to test end-to-end, you'll need a ChatGPT Plus account with OpenAI Apps SDK access (currently in preview/beta). Apps SDK access might require enrollment or approval from OpenAI. Check the OpenAI Apps SDK documentation . If you're using another host, make sure it complies with the Model Context Protocol specifications

Template-specific prerequisites

If you're using the Apollo AI Apps Template , you'll also need:

Node.js v18 or later

npm or yarn

Tunneling tools, like ngrok , can be helpful for local development with remote hosts if you want to test native interfaces.

Next steps

Once you have all prerequisites in place: