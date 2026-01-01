MCP Apps Prerequisites

What you need to get started

Before building MCP Apps with Apollo MCP Server, make sure you have these prerequisites.

Required prerequisites

  • Apollo MCP Server

  • GraphQL API endpoints that you want to expose through MCP Apps

  • An MCP Apps-compatible host (for example, ChatGPT with OpenAI Apps SDK access, or another host that supports the MCP specification)

note
If you're using ChatGPT and want to test end-to-end, you'll need a ChatGPT Plus account with OpenAI Apps SDK access (currently in preview/beta). Apps SDK access might require enrollment or approval from OpenAI. Check the OpenAI Apps SDK documentation.If you're using another host, make sure it complies with the Model Context Protocol specifications.

Template-specific prerequisites

If you're using the Apollo AI Apps Template, you'll also need:

  • Node.js v18 or later

  • npm or yarn

Tunneling tools, like ngrok, can be helpful for local development with remote hosts if you want to test native interfaces.

Next steps

Once you have all prerequisites in place:

  1. Follow the MCP Apps Quickstart to create your first app

  2. Review the MCP Apps Overview for architecture and concepts

  3. Explore the MCP Apps Reference for detailed configuration
