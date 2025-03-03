Development to Production Workflows

This guide outlines how to work with your Apollo MCP Server in development, staging, and production environments. For each environment, your workflow differs in how you define and manage your tools, deploy your server, and configure additional settings.

Local development: Define operations as local files, run your MCP server locally with rover dev , and test.

Dev and staging environments: Publish schema to graph variants, manage tools using operation collections, deploy and test.

Production environments: Choose your operation source (files or persisted queries), configure authentication, deploy, test, and monitor.

Local development

Define tools using local operation files. YAML Example MCP config file copy 1 operations : 2 source : local 3 paths : 4 - ./operations/local.graphql Run your MCP server locally using rover dev , alongside your GraphQL API. Bash copy 1 rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --mcp .apollo/mcp.local.yaml You can also run the MCP server using Docker or the binary. Test your tools using MCP Inspector or connect the server to an AI agent.

Dev and staging environments

Production environments