Functions Reference

Apollo MCP Server provides several built-in function namespaces in the Rhai scripting environment. These functions are available in all Rhai scripts without any imports.

Env

Read environment variables from the server process.

Function Description Example Env::get(name) Returns the value of an environment variable or an empty string if the variable isn't set. let key = Env::get("API_KEY");

note When an environment variable isn't set, Env::get logs a warning and returns an empty string; it doesn't throw an error.

Rhai copy 1 let api_key = Env::get("API_KEY"); 2 let region = Env::get("AWS_REGION"); 3 4 fn on_execute_graphql_operation(ctx) { 5 ctx.headers["x-api-key"] = api_key; 6 }

JSON

Parse and serialize JSON data.

Function Description Example JSON::parse(input) Parses a JSON string into a Rhai value (for example, a map, array, string, or number). Throws on invalid JSON. let obj = JSON::parse("{\"key\": \"value\"}"); JSON::stringify(value) Converts a Rhai value into a JSON string. let s = JSON::stringify(#{name: "apollo"});

Rhai copy 1 // Parse a JSON string into an object 2 let data = JSON::parse("{\"name\": \"Apollo\", \"version\": 1}"); 3 print(data.name); // "Apollo" 4 print(data.version); // 1 5 6 // Convert a Rhai map to a JSON string 7 let obj = #{status: "ok", count: 42}; 8 let json_string = JSON::stringify(obj); 9 print(json_string); // {"count":42,"status":"ok"}

Sha256

Compute SHA-256 cryptographic hashes.

Function Description Example Sha256::digest(input) Returns the hex-encoded SHA-256 hash of an input string. let hash = Sha256::digest("hello");

Rhai copy 1 let hash = Sha256::digest("hello"); 2 // hash = "2cf24dba5fb0a30e26e83b2ac5b9e29e1b161e5c1fa7425e73043362938b9824"

Regex

Perform regular-expression operations on strings.

Function Description Example Regex::is_match(string, pattern) Returns true if the pattern matches anywhere in the string. Throws on invalid pattern. Regex::is_match("hello123", "\\d+") Regex::replace(string, pattern, replacement) Replaces all matching patterns with the replacement string. Supports numbered ( $1 ) and named ( $name ) capture groups. Throws on invalid pattern. Regex::replace("foo bar", "foo", "baz") Regex::matches(string, pattern) Returns an array of all matching substrings or an empty array if there are no matches. Throws on invalid pattern. Regex::matches("abc 123 def 456", "\\d+")

Rhai copy 1 // Check if a string contains digits 2 let has_numbers = Regex::is_match("order-123", "\\d+"); 3 // has_numbers = true 4 5 // Replace all matches 6 let result = Regex::replace("foo bar foo", "foo", "baz"); 7 // result = "baz bar baz" 8 9 // Use capture groups to reformat a date 10 let reformatted = Regex::replace("2025-01-15", "(\\d{4})-(\\d{2})-(\\d{2})", "$2/$3/$1"); 11 // reformatted = "01/15/2025" 12 13 // Use named capture groups 14 let swapped = Regex::replace("John Smith", "(?P<first>\\w+) (?P<last>\\w+)", "$last, $first"); 15 // swapped = "Smith, John" 16 17 // Find all matches 18 let numbers = Regex::matches("abc 123 def 456", "\\d+"); 19 // numbers = ["123", "456"]

Http

Make HTTP requests from Rhai scripts.

Functions

Function Description Example Http::get(url) Sends a GET request to the given URL. Returns a Promise . Http::get("https://api.example.com/data") Http::get(url, options) Sends a GET request with the provided options. Returns a Promise . Http::get(url, #{ headers: #{ "x-api-key": key } }) Http::post(url) Sends a POST request to the given URL. Returns a Promise . Http::post("https://api.example.com/data") Http::post(url, options) Sends a POST request with the provided options. Returns a Promise . Http::post(url, #{ body: payload })

All Http functions return a Promise . Call .wait() on the promise to block until the response is available.

Options

The optional options parameter is a map that can contain any of the following keys:

Key Type Description headers Map A map of header names to values. body String The request body. timeout Integer Request timeout in seconds. Defaults to 30.

Response

Calling .wait() on a Promise returns an HttpResponse with these properties and methods:

Property / Method Return type Description .status Integer The HTTP status code. .text() String The response body as a string. .json() Dynamic Parses the response body as JSON. Throws if the body is not valid JSON.

Examples

Rhai copy 1 // Simple GET request 2 let response = Http::get("https://api.example.com/health").wait(); 3 print(response.status); // 200 4 print(response.text()); // "OK" 5 6 // GET with custom headers 7 let response = Http::get("https://api.example.com/data", #{ 8 headers: #{ 9 "authorization": "Bearer " + token, 10 "accept": "application/json" 11 }, 12 timeout: 30 13 }).wait(); 14 15 // Parse a JSON response 16 let data = response.json(); 17 print(data.name); // access fields directly 18 19 // POST with a JSON body 20 let response = Http::post("https://api.example.com/items", #{ 21 headers: #{ 22 "content-type": "application/json" 23 }, 24 body: JSON::stringify(#{ name: "new item", count: 1 }) 25 }).wait(); 26 27 if response.status != 201 { 28 throw #{ 29 message: "Failed to create item: " + response.text(), 30 code: ErrorCode::INTERNAL_ERROR 31 }; 32 }

ErrorCode

These are the constants for structured error responses when using throw in lifecycle hooks. Go to Lifecycle Hooks for details about error handling.

Constant Description ErrorCode::INVALID_REQUEST Indicates a client error, like a missing header or invalid input. ErrorCode::INTERNAL_ERROR Indicates a server-side error. This is the default when no other error code is specified.