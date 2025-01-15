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Functions Reference
Built-in functions available in Rhai scripts
Apollo MCP Server provides several built-in function namespaces in the Rhai scripting environment. These functions are available in all Rhai scripts without any imports.
Env
Read environment variables from the server process.
|Function
|Description
|Example
Env::get(name)
|Returns the value of an environment variable or an empty string if the variable isn't set.
let key = Env::get("API_KEY");
Env::get logs a warning and returns an empty string; it doesn't throw an error.
1let api_key = Env::get("API_KEY");
2let region = Env::get("AWS_REGION");
3
4fn on_execute_graphql_operation(ctx) {
5 ctx.headers["x-api-key"] = api_key;
6}
JSON
Parse and serialize JSON data.
|Function
|Description
|Example
JSON::parse(input)
|Parses a JSON string into a Rhai value (for example, a map, array, string, or number). Throws on invalid JSON.
let obj = JSON::parse("{\"key\": \"value\"}");
JSON::stringify(value)
|Converts a Rhai value into a JSON string.
let s = JSON::stringify(#{name: "apollo"});
1// Parse a JSON string into an object
2let data = JSON::parse("{\"name\": \"Apollo\", \"version\": 1}");
3print(data.name); // "Apollo"
4print(data.version); // 1
5
6// Convert a Rhai map to a JSON string
7let obj = #{status: "ok", count: 42};
8let json_string = JSON::stringify(obj);
9print(json_string); // {"count":42,"status":"ok"}
Sha256
Compute SHA-256 cryptographic hashes.
|Function
|Description
|Example
Sha256::digest(input)
|Returns the hex-encoded SHA-256 hash of an input string.
let hash = Sha256::digest("hello");
1let hash = Sha256::digest("hello");
2// hash = "2cf24dba5fb0a30e26e83b2ac5b9e29e1b161e5c1fa7425e73043362938b9824"
Regex
Perform regular-expression operations on strings.
|Function
|Description
|Example
Regex::is_match(string, pattern)
|Returns
true if the pattern matches anywhere in the string. Throws on invalid pattern.
Regex::is_match("hello123", "\\d+")
Regex::replace(string, pattern, replacement)
|Replaces all matching patterns with the replacement string. Supports numbered (
$1) and named (
$name) capture groups. Throws on invalid pattern.
Regex::replace("foo bar", "foo", "baz")
Regex::matches(string, pattern)
|Returns an array of all matching substrings or an empty array if there are no matches. Throws on invalid pattern.
Regex::matches("abc 123 def 456", "\\d+")
1// Check if a string contains digits
2let has_numbers = Regex::is_match("order-123", "\\d+");
3// has_numbers = true
4
5// Replace all matches
6let result = Regex::replace("foo bar foo", "foo", "baz");
7// result = "baz bar baz"
8
9// Use capture groups to reformat a date
10let reformatted = Regex::replace("2025-01-15", "(\\d{4})-(\\d{2})-(\\d{2})", "$2/$3/$1");
11// reformatted = "01/15/2025"
12
13// Use named capture groups
14let swapped = Regex::replace("John Smith", "(?P<first>\\w+) (?P<last>\\w+)", "$last, $first");
15// swapped = "Smith, John"
16
17// Find all matches
18let numbers = Regex::matches("abc 123 def 456", "\\d+");
19// numbers = ["123", "456"]
Http
Make HTTP requests from Rhai scripts.
Functions
|Function
|Description
|Example
Http::get(url)
|Sends a GET request to the given URL. Returns a
Promise.
Http::get("https://api.example.com/data")
Http::get(url, options)
|Sends a GET request with the provided options. Returns a
Promise.
Http::get(url, #{ headers: #{ "x-api-key": key } })
Http::post(url)
|Sends a POST request to the given URL. Returns a
Promise.
Http::post("https://api.example.com/data")
Http::post(url, options)
|Sends a POST request with the provided options. Returns a
Promise.
Http::post(url, #{ body: payload })
All
Http functions return a
Promise. Call
.wait() on the promise to block until the response is available.
Options
The optional
options parameter is a map that can contain any of the following keys:
|Key
|Type
|Description
headers
|Map
|A map of header names to values.
body
|String
|The request body.
timeout
|Integer
|Request timeout in seconds. Defaults to 30.
Response
Calling
.wait() on a
Promise returns an
HttpResponse with these properties and methods:
|Property / Method
|Return type
|Description
.status
|Integer
|The HTTP status code.
.text()
|String
|The response body as a string.
.json()
|Dynamic
|Parses the response body as JSON. Throws if the body is not valid JSON.
Examples
1// Simple GET request
2let response = Http::get("https://api.example.com/health").wait();
3print(response.status); // 200
4print(response.text()); // "OK"
5
6// GET with custom headers
7let response = Http::get("https://api.example.com/data", #{
8 headers: #{
9 "authorization": "Bearer " + token,
10 "accept": "application/json"
11 },
12 timeout: 30
13}).wait();
14
15// Parse a JSON response
16let data = response.json();
17print(data.name); // access fields directly
18
19// POST with a JSON body
20let response = Http::post("https://api.example.com/items", #{
21 headers: #{
22 "content-type": "application/json"
23 },
24 body: JSON::stringify(#{ name: "new item", count: 1 })
25}).wait();
26
27if response.status != 201 {
28 throw #{
29 message: "Failed to create item: " + response.text(),
30 code: ErrorCode::INTERNAL_ERROR
31 };
32}
ErrorCode
These are the constants for structured error responses when using
throw in lifecycle hooks. Go to Lifecycle Hooks for details about error handling.
|Constant
|Description
ErrorCode::INVALID_REQUEST
|Indicates a client error, like a missing header or invalid input.
ErrorCode::INTERNAL_ERROR
|Indicates a server-side error. This is the default when no other error code is specified.
1fn on_execute_graphql_operation(ctx) {
2 if ctx.incoming_request.headers["authorization"] == "" {
3 throw #{
4 message: "Authorization required",
5 code: ErrorCode::INVALID_REQUEST
6 };
7 }
8}