Connect Your AI Agents and APIs. Securely. At Scale.
Apollo MCP Server extends GraphOS to AI agents. Your GraphQL APIs already hold the real-time data and business logic AI needs. With OAuth 2.1 for secure access and OpenTelemetry for full observability, Apollo MCP Server is the fastest path from prototype to production on the same federated platform your teams already trust.
Power AI Agents With Your APIs
Secure API Access
Bridge AI agents to your APIs with declarative access control. Pre-approved operations and policy enforcement ensure AI agents safely interact with APIs, while GraphOS observability provides visibility into every operation.
API Orchestration for Complex AI Workflows
Enable AI agents to coordinate multiple APIs in a single GraphQL query. Apollo MCP Server lets AI request everything it needs at once—customer data, inventory across warehouses, and shipping options—while GraphQL handles the orchestration, parallel execution, and data dependencies.
Declarative and Efficient API Integration
Ship new AI agent capabilities in minutes by connecting to APIs through GraphQL queries, not custom code. When your APIs evolve, your AI agents keep working—no brittle integrations to maintain. GraphQL's precise field selection keeps context windows focused and significantly reduces token usage.
Why Choose Apollo MCP Server?
Extend Your GraphOS Investment to AI
If you're already using Apollo GraphOS, adding Apollo MCP Server is a natural way to extend your API layer to AI—your federated graph becomes the foundation for AI capabilities. The same schemas, policies, and governance that power your applications now enable AI agents. Unlike building separate MCP servers for each API, you get a unified platform where every subgraph automatically becomes AI-accessible through Federation.
The Only Complete API Platform—From Development to AI
Apollo uniquely provides every tool in the API lifecycle. Design and manage schemas collaboratively in Apollo Studio, with Federation enabling teams to work independently while maintaining a unified graph. Apollo Client libraries deliver type-safe data fetching to your web and mobile apps. Apollo Connectors transform REST APIs into GraphQL without rewrites. Use Sandbox to explore and test your graph as you build.
Now, Apollo MCP Server extends this same graph to AI agents. One platform, from API design to AI deployment.
Future-Proof Your AI Architecture
Avoid the MCP sprawl that comes from building server-per-API. Traditional MCP servers expose raw endpoints, forcing you to build custom orchestration layers or rely on AI to juggle complex API orchestration. GraphQL provides a semantic layer that AI can understand and navigate intelligently. With Apollo's federated approach, you'll never need an "MCP Gateway" to wrangle dozens of brittle MCP servers. The same GraphQL benefits—self-documenting schemas, type safety, and automatic token optimization—that make AI integration elegant today ensure your architecture scales from prototype to enterprise without rewrites.