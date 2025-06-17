The Only Complete API Platform—From Development to AI

Apollo uniquely provides every tool in the API lifecycle. Design and manage schemas collaboratively in Apollo Studio, with Federation enabling teams to work independently while maintaining a unified graph. Apollo Client libraries deliver type-safe data fetching to your web and mobile apps. Apollo Connectors transform REST APIs into GraphQL without rewrites. Use Sandbox to explore and test your graph as you build.



Now, Apollo MCP Server extends this same graph to AI agents. One platform, from API design to AI deployment.