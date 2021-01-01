Production Ready Graphs

Guide Principled GraphQL – An Opinionated Guide to Data Graphs At Apollo, we’ve been building industry leading data graph technology since 2015, and we estimate our software is now used in over 90% of GraphQL implementations. Over the years, we’ve had thousands of conversations with developers implementing GraphQL at companies of all sizes. We want to share what we’ve learned, so we’ve distilled their experiences into a set of best practices for creating, maintaining, and operating a data graph. Geoff Schmidt and Matt DeBergalis · How-to

Tutorial Designing GraphQL Schemas When you start working with GraphQL, you’ll start to realize that GraphQL is going to change your design process. Instead of looking at your APIs as a collection of REST endpoints, you’ll start looking at APIs as collections of types. Before breaking ground on your new API, you need to think about, talk about, and formally define the data types that your API will expose. This collection of types is called a schema. Moon Highway · Backend, How-to

Tutorial Refactoring Your GraphQL Schema A GraphQL schema is a tool for communication across teams. When we work together to define a schema with the schema definition language, we’re deciding how everyone using our API will consume the data. We want to make it as clear and simple as possible for consumers to send operations to our API without errors. Moon Highway · Backend, How-to

Guide A Battle Tested Guide for Backend Developers Francesca has been working with GraphQL for years at scale, at companies like Trulia and Pinterest, and has been key to a lot of migration and development. In her talk, A GraphQL Guide for Backend Developers, she walks through a lot of very good, battle-tested advice. Since the event wasn’t captured, here’s a brief summary of her talk (taken with her explicit permission). Sarah Drasner & Francesca Guiducci · Backend, How-to

Panel From the community GraphQL In Production Panel – GraphQL Summit 2020 Featuring: Matt DeBergalis, CTO at Apollo (Moderator) Marc-Andre Giroux, Senior Platform Engineer at GitHub Andy Vajda, Tech Lead at American Airlines Mike Byrnes, Principal Software Engineer at Priceline Shruti Kapoor, Senior Software Engineer at PayPal Backend, How-to, Platform

Docs Get Started with Apollo Studio Apollo Studio (formerly Graph Manager) is a cloud platform that helps you build, validate, and secure your organization’s data graph. How-to, Platform

Docs Manage Your Schema with Apollo Studio The Apollo schema registry is a central hub for managing your data graph. After you register your schema, you can use Apollo Studio to explore the schema’s types and fields, track its change history, and even build and run operations against it. Backend, How-to, Platform

Docs Analyzing Your Graph’s Performance with Tracing Apollo includes a performance monitoring system which, through a single line of configuration, brings insights about the queries being executed against your graph, the fields being used in your graph, the clients making requests against your graph, how long your requests are taking, and more. Backend, Platform

Stream View Your Graph History and Schema Changes with Apollo Studio On this episode of Mission Briefing Adam Zionts will show Kurt Kemple the new schema reporting features in Apollo Graph Manager like graph history and schema change notifications. Adam Zionts · How-to, Platform

Book Production Ready GraphQL Over the last few years, I helped build and maintain some of the biggest GraphQL APIs out there at both Shopify and GitHub. During those years, I also worked with various companies with their adoption of GraphQL. From my experiences with GraphQL, I’ve observed the good, the bad, and the ugly. This is what lead me to write this book: A collection of learnings and good practices when building GraphQL schemas at scale. Paid access Marc-Andre Giroux · Backend, How-to