Reading and writing data to the cache
You can read and write data directly to the Apollo Client cache, without communicating with your GraphQL server. You can interact with data that you previously fetched from your server, and with data that's only available locally .
Apollo Client supports multiple strategies for interacting with cached data:
|Strategy
|API
|Description
|Using GraphQL queries
readQuery /
writeQuery /
updateQuery
|Use standard GraphQL queries for managing both remote and local data.
|Using GraphQL fragments
readFragment /
writeFragment /
updateFragment /
useFragment
|Access the fields of any cached object without composing an entire query to reach that object.
|Directly modifying cached fields
cache.modify
|Manipulate cached data without using GraphQL at all.
You can use whichever combination of strategies and methods are most helpful for your use case.
Bear in mind the difference between fields that contain references to other objects in the cache and fields that contain literal values. References are objects that contain a
__ref field—see the example in the caching overview. Modifying a reference will not change the values contained in the object to which the reference points. So avoid updating an object from something like
{__ref: '5'} to
{__ref: '5', completed: true}.
All code samples below assume that you have initialized an instance of
ApolloClientand that you have imported the
gqlfunction from
@apollo/client. If you haven't, get started .
In a React component, you can access your instance of
ApolloClientusing
ApolloProviderand the
useApolloClienthook.
Using GraphQL queries
You can read and write cache data using GraphQL queries that are similar (or even identical) to queries that you execute on your server:
readQuery
The
readQuery method enables you to execute a GraphQL query directly on your cache, like so:
1const READ_TODO = gql`
2 query ReadTodo($id: ID!) {
3 todo(id: $id) {
4 id
5 text
6 completed
7 }
8 }
9`;
10
11// Fetch the cached to-do item with ID 5
12const { todo } = client.readQuery({
13 query: READ_TODO,
14 // Provide any required variables in this object.
15 // Variables of mismatched types will return `null`.
16 variables: {
17 id: 5,
18 },
19});
If your cache contains data for all of the query's fields,
readQuery returns an object that matches the shape of the query.
To successfully execute queries with variables, the field with the specified argument must already be in the cache. In the above example, to get the to-do item with the
id of
5, the
todo field(s) for
id:5 must already be cached. For this example, the cache would need to look something like this:
1{
2 ROOT_QUERY: {
3 'todo({"id":5})': {
4 __ref: 'Todo:5'
5 }
6 },
7 'Todo:5': {
8 // ...
9 }
10}
Otherwise the client treats the data as missing and
readQuery returns
null. To learn more about how the caching works, checkout the caching overview .
1{
2 todo: {
3 __typename: 'Todo', // __typename is automatically included
4 id: 5,
5 text: 'Buy oranges 🍊',
6 completed: true
7 }
8}
Apollo Client automatically queries for every object's
__typenameby default, even if you don't include this field in your query string.
Do not modify the returned object directly. The same object might be returned to multiple components. To update cached data safely, see Combining reads and writes .
If the cache is missing data for any of the query's fields,
readQuery returns
null. It does not attempt to fetch data from your GraphQL server.
The query you provide
readQuery can include fields that are not defined in your GraphQL server's schema (i.e., local-only fields ).
Prior to Apollo Client 3.3,
readQuerythrew a
MissingFieldErrorexception to report missing fields. Beginning with Apollo Client 3.3,
readQueryalways returns
nullto indicate that fields are missing.
writeQuery
The
writeQuery method enables you to write data to your cache in a shape that matches a GraphQL query. It resembles
readQuery, except that it requires a
data option:
1client.writeQuery({
2 query: gql`
3 query WriteTodo($id: Int!) {
4 todo(id: $id) {
5 id
6 text
7 completed
8 }
9 }`,
10 data: { // Contains the data to write
11 todo: {
12 __typename: 'Todo',
13 id: 5,
14 text: 'Buy grapes 🍇',
15 completed: false
16 },
17 },
18 variables: {
19 id: 5
20 }
21});
This example creates (or edits) a cached
Todo object with ID
5.
Note the following about
writeQuery:
Any changes you make to cached data with
writeQueryare not pushed to your GraphQL server. If you reload your environment, these changes disappear.
The shape of your query is not enforced by your GraphQL server's schema:
The query can include fields that are not present in your schema.
You can (but usually shouldn't) provide values for schema fields that are invalid according to your schema.
Editing existing data
In the example above, if your cache already contains a
Todo object with ID
5,
writeQuery overwrites the fields that are included in
data (other fields are preserved):
1// BEFORE
2{
3 'Todo:5': {
4 __typename: 'Todo',
5 id: 5,
6 text: 'Buy oranges 🍊',
7 completed: true,
8 dueDate: '2022-07-02'
9 }
10}
11
12// AFTER
13{
14 'Todo:5': {
15 __typename: 'Todo',
16 id: 5,
17 text: 'Buy grapes 🍇',
18 completed: false,
19 dueDate: '2022-07-02'
20 }
21}
If you include a field in
querybut don't include a value for it in
data, the field's current cached value is preserved.
Using GraphQL fragments
You can read and write cache data using GraphQL fragments on any normalized cache object. This provides more "random access" to your cached data than
readQuery/
writeQuery, which require a complete valid query.
readFragment
This example fetches the same data as the example for
readQuery using
readFragment instead:
1const todo = client.readFragment({
2 id: 'Todo:5', // The value of the to-do item's cache ID
3 fragment: gql`
4 fragment MyTodo on Todo {
5 id
6 text
7 completed
8 }
9 `,
10});
Unlike
readQuery,
readFragment requires an
id option. This option specifies the cache ID for the object in your cache. By default , cache IDs have the format
<__typename>:<id> (which is why we provide
Todo:5 above). You can customize this ID .
In the example above,
readFragment returns
null in either of the following cases:
There is no cached
Todoobject with ID
5.
There is a cached
Todoobject with ID
5, but it's missing a value for either
textor
completed.
Prior to Apollo Client 3.3,
readFragmentthrew
MissingFieldErrorexceptions to report missing fields, and returned
nullonly when reading a fragment from a nonexistent ID. Beginning with Apollo Client 3.3,
readFragmentalways returns
nullto indicate insufficient data (missing ID or missing fields), instead of throwing a
MissingFieldError.
writeFragment
In addition to reading "random-access" data from the Apollo Client cache with
readFragment, you can write data to the cache with the
writeFragment method.
Any changes you make to cached data with
writeFragmentare not pushed to your GraphQL server. If you reload your environment, these changes will disappear.
The
writeFragment method resembles
readFragment, except it requires an additional
data variable. For example, the following call to
writeFragment updates the
completed flag for a
Todo object with an
id of
5:
1client.writeFragment({
2 id: 'Todo:5',
3 fragment: gql`
4 fragment MyTodo on Todo {
5 completed
6 }
7 `,
8 data: {
9 completed: true,
10 },
11});
All subscribers to the Apollo Client cache (including all active queries) see this change and update your application's UI accordingly.
watchFragmentSince 3.10.0
Watches the cache store of the fragment according to the options specified and returns an
Observable. We can subscribe to this
Observable and receive updated results through an observer when the cache store changes.
You must pass in a GraphQL document with a single fragment or a document with multiple fragments that represent what you are reading. If you pass in a document with multiple fragments then you must also specify a
fragmentName.
useFragmentSince 3.8.0
You can read data for a given fragment directly from the cache using the
useFragment hook. This hook returns an always-up-to-date view of whatever data the cache currently contains for a given fragment. See the API reference.
Combining reads and writes
You can combine
readQuery and
writeQuery (or
readFragment and
writeFragment) to fetch currently cached data and make selective modifications to it. The following example creates a new
Todo item and adds it to your cached to-do list. Remember, this addition is not sent to your remote server.
Click to expand
1// Query that fetches all existing to-do items
2const query = gql`
3 query MyTodoAppQuery {
4 todos {
5 id
6 text
7 completed
8 }
9 }
10`;
11
12// Get the current to-do list
13const data = client.readQuery({ query });
14
15// Create a new to-do item
16const myNewTodo = {
17 id: '6',
18 text: 'Start using Apollo Client.',
19 completed: false,
20 __typename: 'Todo',
21};
22
23// Write back to the to-do list, appending the new item
24client.writeQuery({
25 query,
26 data: {
27 todos: [...data.todos, myNewTodo],
28 },
29});
Using
updateQuery and
updateFragmentSince 3.5
As a convenience, you can use
cache.updateQuery or
cache.updateFragment to combine reading and writing cached data with a single method call:
1// Query to fetch all todo items
2const query = gql`
3 query MyTodoAppQuery {
4 todos {
5 id
6 text
7 completed
8 }
9 }
10`;
11
12// Set all todos in the cache as completed
13cache.updateQuery({ query }, (data) => ({
14 todos: data.todos.map((todo) => ({ ...todo, completed: true }))
15}));
Each of these methods takes two parameters:
The same
optionsparameter as its
readmethod counterpart (which always includes a
queryor
fragment)
An update function
After either method fetches data from the cache, it calls its update function and passes it the cached
data. The update function can then return a value to replace that
data in the cache. In the example above, every cached
Todo object has its
completed field set to
true (and other fields remain unchanged).
Please note that the replacement value has to be calculated in an immutable way. You can read more about immutable updates in the React documentation .
If the update function shouldn't make any changes to the cached data, it can return
undefined.
The update function's return value is passed to either
writeQuery or
writeFragment, which modifies the cached data.
See the full API reference for
cache.updateQueryand
cache.updateFragment.
Using
cache.modify
The
modify method of
InMemoryCache enables you to directly modify the values of individual cached fields, or even delete fields entirely.
Like
writeQueryand
writeFragment,
modifytriggers a refresh of all active queries that depend on modified fields (unless you override this behavior by passing
broadcast: false).
Unlike
writeQueryand
writeFragment:
modifycircumvents any
mergefunctions you've defined, which means that fields are always overwritten with exactly the values you specify.
modifycannot write fields that do not already exist in the cache.
Watched queries can control what happens when they're invalidated by updates to the cache, by passing options like
fetchPolicyand
nextFetchPolicyto
client.watchQueryor the
useQueryhook.
Parameters
Canonically documented in the API reference , the
modify method takes the following parameters:
The ID of a cached object to modify (which we recommend obtaining with
cache.identify)
A map of modifier functions to execute (one for each field to modify)
Optional
broadcastand
optimisticboolean values to customize behavior
A modifier function applies to a single field. It takes its associated field's current cached value as a parameter and returns whatever value should replace it.
Here's an example call to
modify that modifies a
name field to convert its value to upper case:
1cache.modify({
2 id: cache.identify(myObject),
3 fields: {
4 name(cachedName) {
5 return cachedName.toUpperCase();
6 },
7 },
8 /* broadcast: false // Include this to prevent automatic query refresh */
9});
If you don't provide a modifier function for a particular field, that field's cached value remains unchanged.
Values vs. references
When you define a modifier function for a field that contains a scalar, an enum, or a list of these base types, the modifier function is passed the exact existing value for the field. For example, if you define a modifier function for an object's
quantity field that has current value
5, your modifier function is passed the value
5.
However, when you define a modifier function for a field that contains an object type or a list of objects, those objects are represented as references. Each reference points to its corresponding object in the cache by its cache ID. If you return a different reference in your modifier function, you change which other cached object is contained in this field. You don't modify the original cached object's data. Additionally, modifying a field (or adding a new one) in a reference will only take effect for the location you're modifying.
Modifier function utilities
A modifier function can optionally take a second parameter, which is an object that contains several helpful utilities.
Some of these utilities (namely, the
readField function and the
DELETE sentinel object) are used in the examples below. For descriptions of all available utilities, see the API reference .
Examples
Example: Removing an item from a list
Let's say we have a blog application where each
Post has an array of
Comments. Here's how we might remove a specific
Comment from a paginated
Post.comments array:
1const idToRemove = 'abc123';
2
3cache.modify({
4 id: cache.identify(myPost),
5 fields: {
6 comments(existingCommentRefs, { readField }) {
7 return existingCommentRefs.filter(
8 commentRef => idToRemove !== readField('id', commentRef)
9 );
10 },
11 },
12});
Let's break this down:
In the
idfield, we use
cache.identifyto obtain the cache ID of the cached
Postobject we want to remove a comment from.
In the
fieldsfield, we provide an object that lists our modifier functions. In this case, we define a single modifier function (for the
commentsfield).
The
commentsmodifier function takes our existing cached array of comments as a parameter (
existingCommentRefs). It also uses the
readFieldutility function, which helps you read the value of any cached field.
The modifier function returns an array that filters out all comments with an ID that matches
idToRemove. The returned array replaces the existing array in the cache.
Example: Adding an item to a list
Now let's look at adding a
Comment to a
Post:
1const newComment = {
2 __typename: 'Comment',
3 id: 'abc123',
4 text: 'Great blog post!',
5};
6
7cache.modify({
8 id: cache.identify(myPost),
9 fields: {
10 comments(existingCommentRefs = [], { readField }) {
11 const newCommentRef = cache.writeFragment({
12 data: newComment,
13 fragment: gql`
14 fragment NewComment on Comment {
15 id
16 text
17 }
18 `
19 });
20
21 // Quick safety check - if the new comment is already
22 // present in the cache, we don't need to add it again.
23 if (existingCommentRefs.some(
24 ref => readField('id', ref) === newComment.id
25 )) {
26 return existingCommentRefs;
27 }
28
29 return [...existingCommentRefs, newCommentRef];
30 }
31 }
32});
When the
comments field modifier function is called, it first calls
writeFragment to store our
newComment data in the cache. The
writeFragment function returns a reference (
newCommentRef) that points to the newly cached comment.
As a safety check, we then scan the array of existing comment references (
existingCommentRefs) to make sure that our new isn't already in the list. If it isn't, we add the new comment reference to the list of references, returning the full list to be stored in the cache.
Example: Updating the cache after a mutation
If you call
writeFragment with an
options.data object that the cache is able to identify ( based on its
__typename and cache ID fields), you can avoid passing
options.id to
writeFragment.
Whether you provide
options.id explicitly or let
writeFragment figure it out using
options.data,
writeFragment returns a
Reference to the identified object.
This behavior makes
writeFragment a good tool for obtaining a
Reference to an existing object in the cache, which can come in handy when writing an
update function for
useMutation :
For example:
1const [addComment] = useMutation(ADD_COMMENT, {
2 update(cache, { data: { addComment } }) {
3 cache.modify({
4 id: cache.identify(myPost),
5 fields: {
6 comments(existingCommentRefs = [], { readField }) {
7 const newCommentRef = cache.writeFragment({
8 data: addComment,
9 fragment: gql`
10 fragment NewComment on Comment {
11 id
12 text
13 }
14 `
15 });
16 return [...existingCommentRefs, newCommentRef];
17 }
18 }
19 });
20 }
21});
In this example,
useMutation automatically creates a
Comment and adds it to the cache, but it doesn't automatically know how to add that
Comment to the corresponding
Post's list of
comments. This means that any queries watching the
Post's list of
comments won't update.
To address this, we use the
update callback of
useMutation to call
cache.modify. Like the previous example , we add the new comment to the list. Unlike the previous example, the comment was already added to the cache by
useMutation. Consequently,
cache.writeFragment returns a reference to the existing object.
Example: Deleting a field from a cached object
A modifier function's optional second parameter is an object that includes several helpful utilities , such as the
canRead and
isReference functions. It also includes a sentinel object called
DELETE.
To delete a field from a particular cached object, return the
DELETE sentinel object from the field's modifier function, like so:
1cache.modify({
2 id: cache.identify(myPost),
3 fields: {
4 comments(existingCommentRefs, { DELETE }) {
5 return DELETE;
6 },
7 },
8});
Example: Invalidating fields within a cached object
Normally, changing or deleting a field's value also invalidates the field, causing watched queries to be reread if they previously consumed the field.
Using
cache.modify, it's also possible to invalidate the field without changing or deleting its value, by returning the
INVALIDATE sentinel:
1cache.modify({
2 id: cache.identify(myPost),
3 fields: {
4 comments(existingCommentRefs, { INVALIDATE }) {
5 return INVALIDATE;
6 },
7 },
8});
If you need to invalidate all fields within a given object, you can pass a modifier function as the value of the
fields option: