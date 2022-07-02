Reading and writing data to the cache

You can read and write data directly to the Apollo Client cache, without communicating with your GraphQL server. You can interact with data that you previously fetched from your server, and with data that's only available locally .

Apollo Client supports multiple strategies for interacting with cached data:

Strategy API Description Using GraphQL queries readQuery / writeQuery / updateQuery Use standard GraphQL queries for managing both remote and local data. Using GraphQL fragments readFragment / writeFragment / updateFragment / useFragment Access the fields of any cached object without composing an entire query to reach that object. Directly modifying cached fields cache.modify Manipulate cached data without using GraphQL at all.

You can use whichever combination of strategies and methods are most helpful for your use case.

Bear in mind the difference between fields that contain references to other objects in the cache and fields that contain literal values. References are objects that contain a __ref field —see the example in the caching overview. Modifying a reference will not change the values contained in the object to which the reference points. So avoid updating an object from something like {__ref: '5'} to {__ref: '5', completed: true} .

All code samples below assume that you have initialized an instance of ApolloClient and that you have imported the gql function from @apollo/client . If you haven't, get started . In a React component, you can access your instance of ApolloClient using ApolloProvider and the useApolloClient hook.

Using GraphQL queries

You can read and write cache data using GraphQL queries that are similar (or even identical) to queries that you execute on your server:

readQuery

The readQuery method enables you to execute a GraphQL query directly on your cache, like so:

JavaScript copy 1 const READ_TODO = gql ` 2 query ReadTodo($id: ID!) { 3 todo(id: $id) { 4 id 5 text 6 completed 7 } 8 } 9 ` ; 10 11 // Fetch the cached to-do item with ID 5 12 const { todo } = client . readQuery ({ 13 query : READ_TODO , 14 // Provide any required variables in this object. 15 // Variables of mismatched types will return `null`. 16 variables : { 17 id : 5 , 18 }, 19 });

If your cache contains data for all of the query's fields, readQuery returns an object that matches the shape of the query.

To successfully execute queries with variables, the field with the specified argument must already be in the cache. In the above example, to get the to-do item with the id of 5 , the todo field(s) for id:5 must already be cached. For this example, the cache would need to look something like this:

JavaScript copy 1 { 2 ROOT_QUERY : { 3 'todo({"id":5})' : { 4 __ref : 'Todo:5' 5 } 6 }, 7 'Todo:5' : { 8 // ... 9 } 10 }

Otherwise the client treats the data as missing and readQuery returns null . To learn more about how the caching works, checkout the caching overview .

JavaScript copy 1 { 2 todo : { 3 __typename : 'Todo' , // __typename is automatically included 4 id : 5 , 5 text : 'Buy oranges 🍊' , 6 completed : true 7 } 8 }

Apollo Client automatically queries for every object's __typename by default, even if you don't include this field in your query string.

Do not modify the returned object directly. The same object might be returned to multiple components. To update cached data safely, see Combining reads and writes .

If the cache is missing data for any of the query's fields, readQuery returns null . It does not attempt to fetch data from your GraphQL server.

The query you provide readQuery can include fields that are not defined in your GraphQL server's schema (i.e., local-only fields ).

Prior to Apollo Client 3.3, readQuery threw a MissingFieldError exception to report missing fields. Beginning with Apollo Client 3.3, readQuery always returns null to indicate that fields are missing.

writeQuery

The writeQuery method enables you to write data to your cache in a shape that matches a GraphQL query. It resembles readQuery , except that it requires a data option:

JavaScript copy 1 client . writeQuery ({ 2 query : gql ` 3 query WriteTodo($id: Int!) { 4 todo(id: $id) { 5 id 6 text 7 completed 8 } 9 }` , 10 data : { // Contains the data to write 11 todo : { 12 __typename : 'Todo' , 13 id : 5 , 14 text : 'Buy grapes 🍇' , 15 completed : false 16 }, 17 }, 18 variables : { 19 id : 5 20 } 21 });

This example creates (or edits) a cached Todo object with ID 5 .

Note the following about writeQuery :

Any changes you make to cached data with writeQuery are not pushed to your GraphQL server. If you reload your environment, these changes disappear.

The shape of your query is not enforced by your GraphQL server's schema: The query can include fields that are not present in your schema. You can (but usually shouldn't ) provide values for schema fields that are invalid according to your schema.



Editing existing data

In the example above, if your cache already contains a Todo object with ID 5 , writeQuery overwrites the fields that are included in data (other fields are preserved):

JavaScript copy 1 // BEFORE 2 { 3 'Todo:5' : { 4 __typename : 'Todo' , 5 id : 5 , 6 text : 'Buy oranges 🍊' , 7 completed : true , 8 dueDate : '2022-07-02' 9 } 10 } 11 12 // AFTER 13 { 14 'Todo:5' : { 15 __typename : 'Todo' , 16 id : 5 , 17 text : 'Buy grapes 🍇' , 18 completed : false , 19 dueDate : '2022-07-02' 20 } 21 }

If you include a field in query but don't include a value for it in data , the field's current cached value is preserved.

Using GraphQL fragments

You can read and write cache data using GraphQL fragments on any normalized cache object. This provides more "random access" to your cached data than readQuery / writeQuery , which require a complete valid query.

readFragment

This example fetches the same data as the example for readQuery using readFragment instead:

JavaScript copy 1 const todo = client . readFragment ({ 2 id : 'Todo:5' , // The value of the to-do item's cache ID 3 fragment : gql ` 4 fragment MyTodo on Todo { 5 id 6 text 7 completed 8 } 9 ` , 10 });

Unlike readQuery , readFragment requires an id option. This option specifies the cache ID for the object in your cache. By default , cache IDs have the format <__typename>:<id> (which is why we provide Todo:5 above). You can customize this ID .

In the example above, readFragment returns null in either of the following cases:

There is no cached Todo object with ID 5 .

There is a cached Todo object with ID 5 , but it's missing a value for either text or completed .

Prior to Apollo Client 3.3, readFragment threw MissingFieldError exceptions to report missing fields, and returned null only when reading a fragment from a nonexistent ID. Beginning with Apollo Client 3.3, readFragment always returns null to indicate insufficient data (missing ID or missing fields), instead of throwing a MissingFieldError .

writeFragment

In addition to reading "random-access" data from the Apollo Client cache with readFragment , you can write data to the cache with the writeFragment method.

Any changes you make to cached data with writeFragment are not pushed to your GraphQL server. If you reload your environment, these changes will disappear.

The writeFragment method resembles readFragment , except it requires an additional data variable. For example, the following call to writeFragment updates the completed flag for a Todo object with an id of 5 :

JavaScript copy 1 client . writeFragment ({ 2 id : 'Todo:5' , 3 fragment : gql ` 4 fragment MyTodo on Todo { 5 completed 6 } 7 ` , 8 data : { 9 completed : true , 10 }, 11 });

All subscribers to the Apollo Client cache (including all active queries) see this change and update your application's UI accordingly.

watchFragment Since 3.10.0

Watches the cache store of the fragment according to the options specified and returns an Observable . We can subscribe to this Observable and receive updated results through an observer when the cache store changes. You must pass in a GraphQL document with a single fragment or a document with multiple fragments that represent what you are reading. If you pass in a document with multiple fragments then you must also specify a fragmentName .

useFragment Since 3.8.0

You can read data for a given fragment directly from the cache using the useFragment hook. This hook returns an always-up-to-date view of whatever data the cache currently contains for a given fragment. See the API reference.

Combining reads and writes

You can combine readQuery and writeQuery (or readFragment and writeFragment ) to fetch currently cached data and make selective modifications to it. The following example creates a new Todo item and adds it to your cached to-do list. Remember, this addition is not sent to your remote server.

JavaScript copy 1 // Query that fetches all existing to-do items 2 const query = gql ` 3 query MyTodoAppQuery { 4 todos { 5 id 6 text 7 completed 8 } 9 } 10 ` ; 11 12 // Get the current to-do list 13 const data = client . readQuery ({ query }); 14 15 // Create a new to-do item 16 const myNewTodo = { 17 id : '6' , 18 text : 'Start using Apollo Client.' , 19 completed : false , 20 __typename : 'Todo' , 21 }; 22 23 // Write back to the to-do list, appending the new item 24 client . writeQuery ({ 25 query , 26 data : { 27 todos : [ ... data . todos , myNewTodo ], 28 }, 29 });

As a convenience, you can use cache.updateQuery or cache.updateFragment to combine reading and writing cached data with a single method call:

JavaScript copy 1 // Query to fetch all todo items 2 const query = gql ` 3 query MyTodoAppQuery { 4 todos { 5 id 6 text 7 completed 8 } 9 } 10 ` ; 11 12 // Set all todos in the cache as completed 13 cache . updateQuery ({ query }, ( data ) => ({ 14 todos : data . todos . map (( todo ) => ({ ... todo , completed : true })) 15 }));

Each of these methods takes two parameters:

The same options parameter as its read method counterpart (which always includes a query or fragment )

An update function

After either method fetches data from the cache, it calls its update function and passes it the cached data . The update function can then return a value to replace that data in the cache. In the example above, every cached Todo object has its completed field set to true (and other fields remain unchanged).

Please note that the replacement value has to be calculated in an immutable way. You can read more about immutable updates in the React documentation .

If the update function shouldn't make any changes to the cached data, it can return undefined .

The update function's return value is passed to either writeQuery or writeFragment , which modifies the cached data.

See the full API reference for cache.updateQuery and cache.updateFragment .

Using cache.modify

The modify method of InMemoryCache enables you to directly modify the values of individual cached fields, or even delete fields entirely.

Like writeQuery and writeFragment , modify triggers a refresh of all active queries that depend on modified fields (unless you override this behavior by passing broadcast: false ).

Unlike writeQuery and writeFragment : modify circumvents any merge functions you've defined, which means that fields are always overwritten with exactly the values you specify. modify cannot write fields that do not already exist in the cache.

Watched queries can control what happens when they're invalidated by updates to the cache, by passing options like fetchPolicy and nextFetchPolicy to client.watchQuery or the useQuery hook.

Parameters

Canonically documented in the API reference , the modify method takes the following parameters:

The ID of a cached object to modify (which we recommend obtaining with cache.identify )

A map of modifier functions to execute (one for each field to modify)

Optional broadcast and optimistic boolean values to customize behavior

A modifier function applies to a single field. It takes its associated field's current cached value as a parameter and returns whatever value should replace it.

Here's an example call to modify that modifies a name field to convert its value to upper case:

JavaScript copy 1 cache . modify ({ 2 id : cache . identify ( myObject ), 3 fields : { 4 name ( cachedName ) { 5 return cachedName . toUpperCase (); 6 }, 7 }, 8 /* broadcast: false // Include this to prevent automatic query refresh */ 9 });

If you don't provide a modifier function for a particular field, that field's cached value remains unchanged.

Values vs. references

When you define a modifier function for a field that contains a scalar, an enum, or a list of these base types, the modifier function is passed the exact existing value for the field. For example, if you define a modifier function for an object's quantity field that has current value 5 , your modifier function is passed the value 5 .

However, when you define a modifier function for a field that contains an object type or a list of objects, those objects are represented as references. Each reference points to its corresponding object in the cache by its cache ID. If you return a different reference in your modifier function, you change which other cached object is contained in this field. You don't modify the original cached object's data. Additionally, modifying a field (or adding a new one) in a reference will only take effect for the location you're modifying.

Modifier function utilities

A modifier function can optionally take a second parameter, which is an object that contains several helpful utilities.

Some of these utilities (namely, the readField function and the DELETE sentinel object) are used in the examples below. For descriptions of all available utilities, see the API reference .

Examples

Example: Removing an item from a list

Let's say we have a blog application where each Post has an array of Comment s. Here's how we might remove a specific Comment from a paginated Post.comments array:

JavaScript copy 1 const idToRemove = 'abc123' ; 2 3 cache . modify ({ 4 id : cache . identify ( myPost ), 5 fields : { 6 comments ( existingCommentRefs , { readField }) { 7 return existingCommentRefs . filter ( 8 commentRef => idToRemove !== readField ( 'id' , commentRef ) 9 ); 10 }, 11 }, 12 });

Let's break this down:

In the id field, we use cache.identify to obtain the cache ID of the cached Post object we want to remove a comment from.

In the fields field, we provide an object that lists our modifier functions. In this case, we define a single modifier function (for the comments field).

The comments modifier function takes our existing cached array of comments as a parameter ( existingCommentRefs ). It also uses the readField utility function, which helps you read the value of any cached field.

The modifier function returns an array that filters out all comments with an ID that matches idToRemove . The returned array replaces the existing array in the cache.

Example: Adding an item to a list

Now let's look at adding a Comment to a Post :

JavaScript copy 1 const newComment = { 2 __typename : 'Comment' , 3 id : 'abc123' , 4 text : 'Great blog post!' , 5 }; 6 7 cache . modify ({ 8 id : cache . identify ( myPost ), 9 fields : { 10 comments ( existingCommentRefs = [], { readField }) { 11 const newCommentRef = cache . writeFragment ({ 12 data : newComment , 13 fragment : gql ` 14 fragment NewComment on Comment { 15 id 16 text 17 } 18 ` 19 }); 20 21 // Quick safety check - if the new comment is already 22 // present in the cache, we don't need to add it again. 23 if ( existingCommentRefs . some ( 24 ref => readField ( 'id' , ref ) === newComment . id 25 )) { 26 return existingCommentRefs ; 27 } 28 29 return [ ... existingCommentRefs , newCommentRef ]; 30 } 31 } 32 });

When the comments field modifier function is called, it first calls writeFragment to store our newComment data in the cache. The writeFragment function returns a reference ( newCommentRef ) that points to the newly cached comment.

As a safety check, we then scan the array of existing comment references ( existingCommentRefs ) to make sure that our new isn't already in the list. If it isn't, we add the new comment reference to the list of references, returning the full list to be stored in the cache.

Example: Updating the cache after a mutation

If you call writeFragment with an options.data object that the cache is able to identify ( based on its __typename and cache ID fields), you can avoid passing options.id to writeFragment .

Whether you provide options.id explicitly or let writeFragment figure it out using options.data , writeFragment returns a Reference to the identified object.

This behavior makes writeFragment a good tool for obtaining a Reference to an existing object in the cache, which can come in handy when writing an update function for useMutation :

For example:

JavaScript copy 1 const [ addComment ] = useMutation ( ADD_COMMENT , { 2 update ( cache , { data : { addComment } }) { 3 cache . modify ({ 4 id : cache . identify ( myPost ), 5 fields : { 6 comments ( existingCommentRefs = [], { readField }) { 7 const newCommentRef = cache . writeFragment ({ 8 data : addComment , 9 fragment : gql ` 10 fragment NewComment on Comment { 11 id 12 text 13 } 14 ` 15 }); 16 return [ ... existingCommentRefs , newCommentRef ]; 17 } 18 } 19 }); 20 } 21 });

In this example, useMutation automatically creates a Comment and adds it to the cache, but it doesn't automatically know how to add that Comment to the corresponding Post 's list of comments . This means that any queries watching the Post 's list of comments won't update.

To address this, we use the update callback of useMutation to call cache.modify . Like the previous example , we add the new comment to the list. Unlike the previous example, the comment was already added to the cache by useMutation . Consequently, cache.writeFragment returns a reference to the existing object.

Example: Deleting a field from a cached object

A modifier function's optional second parameter is an object that includes several helpful utilities , such as the canRead and isReference functions. It also includes a sentinel object called DELETE .

To delete a field from a particular cached object, return the DELETE sentinel object from the field's modifier function, like so:

JavaScript copy 1 cache . modify ({ 2 id : cache . identify ( myPost ), 3 fields : { 4 comments ( existingCommentRefs , { DELETE }) { 5 return DELETE ; 6 }, 7 }, 8 });

Example: Invalidating fields within a cached object

Normally, changing or deleting a field's value also invalidates the field, causing watched queries to be reread if they previously consumed the field.

Using cache.modify , it's also possible to invalidate the field without changing or deleting its value, by returning the INVALIDATE sentinel:

JavaScript copy 1 cache . modify ({ 2 id : cache . identify ( myPost ), 3 fields : { 4 comments ( existingCommentRefs , { INVALIDATE }) { 5 return INVALIDATE ; 6 }, 7 }, 8 });