MockedProvider
1import { MockedProvider } from "@apollo/client/testing";
The
MockedProvider component is a mocked version of
ApolloProvider that doesn't send network requests to your API. Instead, it allows you to specify the exact response payload for a given GraphQL operation. This enables you to test your application's operations without communicating with a server.
Props
|Name /
Type
|Description
|
|
An array containing GraphQL operation definitions and their corresponding mocked responses. See Defining mocked responses .
|
|
If
The default value is
|
|
An object containing options to pass directly to the
|
|
A custom cache for the
By default,
|
|
Deprecated. A collection of local resolvers for the
|
|
Props to pass down to the
|
|
When a request fails to match a mock, a warning is logged to the console to indicate the mismatch. Set this to
The default value is
Example
mocks array
1const mocks = [
2 {
3 request: {
4 query: GET_DOG,
5 variables: { index: 4 }
6 },
7 result: {
8 data: {
9 dog: {
10 name: "Douglas"
11 }
12 }
13 }
14 },
15 {
16 request: {
17 query: GET_DOG,
18 variables: { index: 8 }
19 },
20 error: new Error("Something went wrong")
21 }
22]
With the
mocks array above:
If the
GET_DOGoperation is executed with variables
{ index: 4 }, it returns a dog named
Douglas.
If
GET_DOGis executed with variables
{ index: 8 }, it returns an
error.
Usage
See Testing React components .