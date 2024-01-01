Memory management

Cache Sizes

For better performance, Apollo Client caches (or, in other words, memoizes) many internally calculated values. In most cases, these values are cached in weak caches , which means that if the source object is garbage-collected, the cached value will be garbage-collected, too.

These caches are also Least Recently Used (LRU) caches, meaning that if the cache is full, the least recently used value will be garbage-collected.

Depending on your application, you might want to tweak the cache size to fit your needs.

You can set your cache size before (recommended) or after loading the Apollo Client library.

Setting cache sizes before loading the Apollo Client library

Setting cache sizes before loading the Apollo Client library is recommended because some caches are already initialized when the library is loaded. Changed cache sizes only affect caches created after the fact, so you'd have to write additional runtime code to recreate these caches after changing their size.

TypeScript copy 1 import type { CacheSizes } from '@apollo/client/utilities' ; 2 3 globalThis [ Symbol . for ( "apollo.cacheSize" )] = { 4 parser : 100 , 5 "fragmentRegistry.lookup" : 500 6 } satisfies Partial < CacheSizes >

Adjusting cache sizes after loading the Apollo Client library

You can also adjust cache sizes after loading the library.

JavaScript copy 1 import { cacheSizes } from '@apollo/client/utilities' ; 2 import { print } from '@apollo/client' 3 4 cacheSizes . print = 100 ; 5 // cache sizes changed this way will only take effect for caches 6 // created after the cache size has been changed, so we need to 7 // reset the cache for it to be effective 8 9 print . reset ();

Choosing appropriate cache sizes

All configurable caches hold memoized values. If an item is cache-collected, it incurs only a small performance impact and doesn't cause data loss. A smaller cache size might save you memory.

You should choose cache sizes appropriate for storing a reasonable number of values rather than every value. To prevent too much recalculation, choose cache sizes that are at least large enough to hold memoized values for all hooks/queries on the screen at any given time.

To choose good sizes for our memoization caches, you need to know what they use as source values, and have a general understanding of the data flow inside of Apollo Client.

For most memoized values, the source value is a parsed GraphQL document— a DocumentNode . There are two types:

User-supplied DocumentNode s are created by the user, for example by using the gql template literal tag. This is the QUERY , MUTATION , or SUBSCRIPTION argument passed into a useQuery hook or as the query option to client.query .

Transformed DocumentNode s are derived from user-supplied DocumentNode s, for example, by applying DocumentTransform s to them.

As a rule of thumb, you should set the cache sizes for caches using a transformed DocumentNode at least to the same size as for caches using a user-supplied DocumentNode . If your application uses a custom DocumentTransform that does not always transform the same input to the same output, you should set the cache size for caches using a Transformed DocumentNode to a higher value than for caches using a user-supplied DocumentNode .

By default, Apollo Client uses a base value of 1000 cached objects for caches using user-supplied DocumentNode instances, and scales other cache sizes relative to that. For example, the default base value of 1000 for user-provided DocumentNode s would scale to 2000, 4000, etc. for transformed DocumentNode s, depending on the transformation performed.

This base value should be plenty for most applications, but you can tweak them if you have different requirements.

Measuring cache usage

Since estimating appropriate cache sizes for your application can be hard, Apollo Client exposes an API for cache usage measurement.

This way, you can click around in your application and then take a look at the actual usage of the memoizing caches.

Keep in mind that this API is primarily meant for usage with the Apollo DevTools (an integration is coming soon), and the API may change at any point in time.

It is also only included in development builds, not in production builds.

ⓘ note The cache usage API is only meant for manual measurements. Don't rely on it in production code or tests.

TypeScript copy 1 console . log ( client . getMemoryInternals ()) 2

Logs output in the following JSON format:

Read more... JSON copy 1 { 2 limits : { 3 parser : 1000 , 4 canonicalStringify : 1000 , 5 print : 2000 , 6 'documentTransform.cache' : 2000 , 7 'queryManager.getDocumentInfo' : 2000 , 8 'PersistedQueryLink.persistedQueryHashes' : 2000 , 9 'fragmentRegistry.transform' : 2000 , 10 'fragmentRegistry.lookup' : 1000 , 11 'fragmentRegistry.findFragmentSpreads' : 4000 , 12 'cache.fragmentQueryDocuments' : 1000 , 13 'removeTypenameFromVariables.getVariableDefinitions' : 2000 , 14 'inMemoryCache.maybeBroadcastWatch' : 5000 , 15 'inMemoryCache.executeSelectionSet' : 10000 , 16 'inMemoryCache.executeSubSelectedArray' : 5000 17 }, 18 sizes : { 19 parser : 26 , 20 canonicalStringify : 4 , 21 print : 14 , 22 addTypenameDocumentTransform : [ 23 { 24 cache : 14 , 25 }, 26 ], 27 queryManager : { 28 getDocumentInfo : 14 , 29 documentTransforms : [ 30 { 31 cache : 14 , 32 }, 33 { 34 cache : 14 , 35 }, 36 ], 37 }, 38 fragmentRegistry : { 39 findFragmentSpreads : 34 , 40 lookup : 20 , 41 transform : 14 , 42 }, 43 cache : { 44 fragmentQueryDocuments : 22 , 45 }, 46 inMemoryCache : { 47 executeSelectionSet : 4345 , 48 executeSubSelectedArray : 1206 , 49 maybeBroadcastWatch : 32 , 50 }, 51 links : [ 52 { 53 PersistedQueryLink : { 54 persistedQueryHashes : 14 , 55 }, 56 }, 57 { 58 removeTypenameFromVariables : { 59 getVariableDefinitions : 14 , 60 }, 61 }, 62 ], 63 }, 64 } 65

