Since 3.9.0

Preloading

Apollo Client preloading API reference

A higher order function that returns a preloadQuery function which can be used to begin loading a query with the given client. This is useful when you want to start loading a query as early as possible outside of a React component.

Refer to the Suspense - Initiating queries outside React section for a more in-depth overview.

Example

JavaScript
1const preloadQuery = createQueryPreloader(client);
2

Signature

TypeScript
1createQueryPreloader(
2  client: ApolloClient<any>
3): PreloadQueryFunction
(src/react/query-preloader/createQueryPreloader.ts)

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
client ApolloClient<any>

The ApolloClient instance that will be used to load queries from the returned preloadQuery function.

Result

The `preloadQuery` function.
PreloadQueryFunction