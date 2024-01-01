Preloading
Apollo Client preloading API reference
createQueryPreloader Since 3.9.0
A higher order function that returns a
preloadQuery function which can be used to begin loading a query with the given
client. This is useful when you want to start loading a query as early as possible outside of a React component.
Refer to the Suspense - Initiating queries outside React section for a more in-depth overview.
Example
JavaScript
1const preloadQuery = createQueryPreloader(client);
Signature
(src/react/query-preloader/createQueryPreloader.ts)
TypeScript
1createQueryPreloader(
2 client: ApolloClient<any>
3): PreloadQueryFunction
Parameters
Name / Type
Description
client
ApolloClient<any>
The
ApolloClient instance that will be used to load queries from the returned
preloadQuery function.
ResultThe `preloadQuery` function.
PreloadQueryFunction