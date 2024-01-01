WebSocket Link

⚠️ We no longer recommend using WebSocketLink or the subscriptions-transport-ws library, because the library is not actively maintained. To execute subscriptions, We instead recommend using the newer graphql-ws library with the accompanying GraphQLWsLink . Whichever library you use, make sure you use the same library in your server and any clients you support. For more information, see Choosing a subscription library .

We recommend reading Apollo Link overview before learning about individual links.

The WebSocketLink is a terminating link that's used most commonly with GraphQL subscriptions (which usually communicate over WebSocket), although you can send queries and mutations over WebSocket as well.

WebSocketLink requires the subscriptions-transport-ws library. Install it in your project like so:

shell copy 1 npm install subscriptions-transport-ws

Constructor

JavaScript copy 1 import { WebSocketLink } from "@apollo/client/link/ws" ; 2 import { SubscriptionClient } from "subscriptions-transport-ws" ; 3 4 const link = new WebSocketLink ( 5 new SubscriptionClient ( "ws://localhost:4000/graphql" , { 6 reconnect : true 7 }) 8 );

Options

The WebSocketLink constructor takes either a SubscriptionClient object or an options object with the following fields. (These options are passed directly to the SubscriptionClient constructor.)

Name /

Type Description uri String Required. The URL of the WebSocket endpoint to connect to (e.g., ws://localhost:4000/subscriptions ). options Object Options for configuring the WebSocket connection. See supported options webSocketImpl Object A W3C-compliant WebSocket implementation to use. Provide this if your environment does not provide native WebSocket support (for example, in Node.js).

Usage

