Remove Typename Link

Overview

When reusing data from a query as an argument to another GraphQL operation, __typename fields can cause errors. To avoid this, you can use the removeTypenameFromVariables link to automatically remove __typename fields from variables in operations.

Remove __typename from all variables

As an example, take the following query. Apollo Client automatically adds __typename fields for each field selection set.

TypeScript copy 1 const query = gql ` 2 query DashboardQuery($id: ID!) { 3 dashboard(id: $id) { 4 id 5 name 6 } 7 } 8 ` ; 9 10 const { data } = await client . query ({ query , variables : { id : 1 }}); 11 // { 12 // "dashboard": { 13 // "__typename": "Dashboard", 14 // "id": 1, 15 // "name": "My Dashboard" 16 // } 17 // }

Now let's update this dashboard by sending a mutation to our server. We'll use the dashboard returned from the previous query as input to our mutation.

TypeScript copy 1 const mutation = gql ` 2 mutation UpdateDashboardMutation($dashboard: DashboardInput!) { 3 updateDashboard(dashboard: $dashboard) { 4 id 5 name 6 } 7 } 8 ` ; 9 10 await client . mutate ({ 11 mutation , 12 variables : { 13 dashboard : { ... data . dashboard , name : 'My Updated Dashboard' } 14 } 15 });

Without the use of the removeTypenameFromVariables link, the server will return an error because data.dashboard still contains the __typename field.

Usage

You can import and instantiate it like so:

TypeScript copy 1 import { removeTypenameFromVariables } from '@apollo/client/link/remove-typename' ; 2 3 const removeTypenameLink = removeTypenameFromVariables ();

Include removeTypeNameLink anywhere in your link chain before your terminating link to remove __typename fields from variables for all operations.

TypeScript copy 1 import { from } from '@apollo/client' ; 2 3 const link = from ([ removeTypenameLink , httpLink ]); 4 5 const client = new ApolloClient ({ 6 link , 7 // ... other options 8 });

If you're using directional composition , for example, to send a subscription to a websocket connection , place removeTypenameLink before splitLink to remove __typename from variables for all operations.

TypeScript copy 1 import { from , split } from '@apollo/client' ; 2 import { removeTypenameFromVariables } from '@apollo/client/link/remove-typename' ; 3 4 const removeTypenameLink = removeTypenameFromVariables (); 5 6 const splitLink = split ( 7 ({ query }) => { 8 const definition = getMainDefinition ( query ); 9 return ( 10 definition . kind === 'OperationDefinition' && 11 definition . operation === 'subscription' 12 ); 13 }, 14 wsLink , 15 httpLink , 16 ); 17 18 const link = from ([ removeTypenameLink , splitLink ]); 19 20 const client = new ApolloClient ({ 21 link , 22 // ... other options 23 });

Keep __typename in JSON scalars

Sometimes, you may need to retain the __typename field from a query's response—for example, in the case of JSON scalar input fields.

While the GraphQL type validation spec disallows input fields that begin with two underscores ( __ ), this restriction doesn't apply when the input field is a JSON scalar . (A JSON scalar type accepts raw JSON as input.) You can configure the removeTypenameFromVariables link to retain __typename for certain JSON scalars.

To do so, provide an except option when instantiating removeTypenameFromVariables and use the KEEP sentinel to denote which variables types should keep __typename . Each key in the except option should correspond to an input type in your GraphQL schema.

For example, suppose your schema includes a ConfigureDashboardMutation mutation that takes a JSON type variable named $dashboardConfig :

GraphQL copy 1 mutation ConfigureDashboardMutation ( $dashboardConfig : JSON ) { 2 configureDashboard ( config : $dashboardConfig ) { 3 id 4 } 5 }

You can tell the removeTypenameFromVariables link to keep all __typename fields for any variable declared as a JSON type. ( Variable types are inferred from the GraphQL query.)

TypeScript copy 1 import { removeTypenameFromVariables , KEEP } from '@apollo/client/link/remove-typename' ; 2 3 const removeTypenameLink = removeTypenameFromVariables ({ 4 except : { 5 JSON : KEEP 6 } 7 });

Note: the JSON scalar type does not need to be literally named JSON to be considered a JSON scalar.

When the query moves through the removeTypenameFromVariables link, the dashboardConfig variable will be detected as a JSON scalar type and all __typename fields are kept intact.

Nested JSON scalar fields in input variables

Not all top-level variables may map to a JSON scalar type. For more complex input object types, the JSON scalar may be found on a nested field. The except option lets you configure nested fields within these types to keep __typename intact.

TypeScript copy 1 import { removeTypenameFromVariables , KEEP } from '@apollo/client/link/remove-typename' ; 2 3 const removeTypenameLink = removeTypenameFromVariables ({ 4 except : { 5 DashboardInput : { 6 config : KEEP 7 } 8 } 9 });

Variables declared as type DashboardInput will have any top-level __typename fields removed, but keep __typename for the config field.

This nesting can be as deep as needed and include as many fields as necessary. Use the KEEP sentinel to determine where __typename should be kept.

TypeScript copy 1 import { removeTypenameFromVariables , KEEP } from '@apollo/client/link/remove-typename' ; 2 3 const removeTypenameLink = removeTypenameFromVariables ({ 4 except : { 5 // Keep __typename for `bar` and `baz` fields on any variable 6 // declared as a `FooInput` type 7 FooInput : { 8 bar : KEEP , 9 baz : KEEP , 10 }, 11 12 // Keep __typename for the `baz.qux` field on any variable 13 // declared as a `BarInput` type 14 BarInput : { 15 baz : { 16 qux : KEEP 17 } 18 }, 19 20 // Keep __typename on `bar.baz` and `bar.qux.foo` fields for any 21 // variable declared as a `BazInput` type 22 BazInput : { 23 bar : { 24 baz : KEEP , 25 qux : { 26 foo : KEEP 27 } 28 } 29 }, 30 } 31 });

To keep __typename for nested fields in arrays, use the same object notation as if the field were an object type.

TypeScript copy 1 import { removeTypenameFromVariables , KEEP } from '@apollo/client/link/remove-typename' ; 2 3 const removeTypenameLink = removeTypenameFromVariables ({ 4 except : { 5 // Keep __typename on the `config` field for each widget 6 // in the `widgets` array for variables declared as 7 // a `DashboardInput` type 8 DashboardInput : { 9 widgets : { 10 config : KEEP 11 } 12 } 13 } 14 });

Options