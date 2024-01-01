Subscriptions Link

We recommend reading Apollo Link overview before learning about individual links.

The GraphQLWsLink is a terminating link that's used most commonly with GraphQL subscriptions (which usually communicate over WebSocket), although you can send queries and mutations over WebSocket as well.

GraphQLWsLink requires the graphql-ws library. Install it in your project like so:

shell copy 1 npm install graphql-ws

Note: This link works with the newer graphql-ws library. If your server uses the older subscriptions-transport-ws , you should use the WebSocketLink link from @apollo/client/link/ws instead.

Constructor

JavaScript copy 1 import { GraphQLWsLink } from "@apollo/client/link/subscriptions" ; 2 import { createClient } from "graphql-ws" ; 3 4 const link = new GraphQLWsLink ( 5 createClient ({ 6 url : "ws://localhost:3000/subscriptions" , 7 }), 8 );

Options

The GraphQLWsLink constructor takes a single argument, which is a Client returned from the graphql-ws createClient function.

The createClient function can take many options, described in the graphql-ws docs for ClientOptions . The one required option is url , which is the URL (typically starting with ws:// or wss:// , which are the equivalents of http:// and https:// respectively) to your WebSocket server. (Note that this differs from the older link's URL option , which is named uri instead of url .)

Usage

See Subscriptions .