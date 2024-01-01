Subscriptions Link
Execute subscriptions (or other operations) over WebSocket with the graphql-ws library
We recommend reading Apollo Link overview before learning about individual links.
The
GraphQLWsLink is a terminating link that's used most commonly with GraphQL subscriptions (which usually communicate over WebSocket), although you can send queries and mutations over WebSocket as well.
GraphQLWsLink requires the
graphql-ws library. Install it in your project like so:
1npm install graphql-ws
Note: This link works with the newer
graphql-wslibrary. If your server uses the older
subscriptions-transport-ws, you should use the
WebSocketLinklink from
@apollo/client/link/wsinstead.
Constructor
1import { GraphQLWsLink } from "@apollo/client/link/subscriptions";
2import { createClient } from "graphql-ws";
3
4const link = new GraphQLWsLink(
5 createClient({
6 url: "ws://localhost:3000/subscriptions",
7 }),
8);
Options
The
GraphQLWsLink constructor takes a single argument, which is a
Client returned from the
graphql-ws
createClient function.
The
createClient function can take many options, described in the
graphql-ws docs for
ClientOptions . The one required option is
url, which is the URL (typically starting with
ws:// or
wss://, which are the equivalents of
http:// and
https:// respectively) to your WebSocket server. (Note that this differs from the older link's URL option , which is named
uri instead of
url.)
Usage
