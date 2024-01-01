Garbage collection and cache eviction

Apollo Client 3 enables you to selectively remove cached data that is no longer useful. The default garbage collection strategy of the gc method is suitable for most applications, but the evict method provides more fine-grained control for applications that require it.

You call these methods directly on the InMemoryCache object, not on the ApolloClient object.

cache.gc()

The gc method removes all objects from the normalized cache that are not reachable:

JavaScript copy 1 cache . gc ();

To determine whether an object is reachable, the cache starts from all known root objects (usually Query and/or Mutation ) and uses a tracing strategy to recursively visit all available child references. Any normalized objects that are not visited during this process are removed. The cache.gc() method returns a list of the IDs of the removed objects.

In addition to pruning your GraphQL data, cache.gc can also release memory that the cache uses to preserve unchanged parts of previous cache results:

JavaScript copy 1 cache . gc ({ resetResultCache : true })

Freeing this memory temporarily slows down cache reads, because those reads don't benefit from any previous reading work.

If you're using the canonizeResults: true option, cache.gc can also reset the memory used for looking up canonical result objects:

JavaScript copy 1 cache . gc ({ 2 resetResultCache : true , 3 resetResultIdentities : true , 4 })

**⚠️ Deprecation warning for canonizeResults**: Using canonizeResults` can result in memory leaks so we generally do not recommend using this option anymore. A future version of Apollo Client will contain a similar feature without the risk of memory leaks.

These additional cache.gc options can be useful for investigating memory usage patterns or leaks. Before taking heap snapshots or recording allocation timelines, it's a good idea to force JavaScript garbage collection using your browser's devtools, to ensure memory released by the cache has been fully collected and returned to the heap.

Configuring garbage collection

You can use the retain method to prevent an object (and its children) from being garbage collected, even if the object isn't reachable:

JavaScript copy 1 cache . retain ( 'my-object-id' );

If you later want a retain ed object to be garbage collected, use the release method:

JavaScript copy 1 cache . release ( 'my-object-id' );

If the object is unreachable, it will be garbage collected during next call to gc .

cache.evict()

You can remove any normalized object from the cache using the evict method:

JavaScript copy 1 cache . evict ({ id : 'my-object-id' })

You can also remove a single field from a cached object by providing the name of the field to remove:

JavaScript copy 1 cache . evict ({ id : 'my-object-id' , fieldName : 'yearOfFounding' });

Evicting an object often makes other cached objects unreachable. Because of this, you should call cache.gc after evict ing one or more objects from the cache.

Dangling references

When an object is evict ed from the cache, references to that object might remain in other cached objects. Apollo Client preserves these dangling references by default, because the referenced object might be written back to the cache at a later time. This means the reference might still be useful.

You can customize behavior for dangling references by defining a custom read function for any field that might contain one. This function can perform whatever cleanup is necessary when the field's referenced object is missing. For example, the read function might:

Filter the referenced object out of a list of available objects

Set the field's value to null

Return a particular default value

Every read function is passed a canRead function that helps it detect when its field currently contains a dangling reference.

The following code defines two read functions (one for Query.ruler and one for Deity.offspring ) that both use canRead :

JavaScript copy 1 new InMemoryCache ({ 2 typePolicies : { 3 Query : { 4 fields : { 5 ruler ( existingRuler , { canRead , toReference }) { 6 // If there is no existing ruler, Apollo becomes the ruling deity 7 return canRead ( existingRuler ) ? existingRuler : toReference ({ 8 __typename : "Deity" , 9 name : "Apollo" , 10 }); 11 }, 12 }, 13 }, 14 15 Deity : { 16 keyFields : [ "name" ], 17 fields : { 18 offspring ( existingOffspring : Reference [], { canRead }) { 19 // Filter out any dangling references left over from removing 20 // offspring, supplying a default empty array if there are no 21 // offspring left. 22 return existingOffspring 23 ? existingOffspring . filter ( canRead ) 24 : []; 25 }, 26 }, 27 }, 28 }, 29 })

The read function for Query.ruler returns a default ruler ( Apollo ) if the existingRuler has been deposed.

The read function for Deity.offspring filters its array to return only offspring that are alive and well in the cache.

Filtering dangling references out of a cached list field (like the Deity.offspring example above) is so common that the default read function for a list field performs this filtering automatically. You can define a custom read function to override this behavior.