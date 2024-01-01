Fragments
Share fields between operations
A GraphQL fragment is a piece of logic that can be shared between multiple queries and mutations.
Here's the declaration of a
NameParts fragment that can be used with any
Person object:
1fragment NameParts on Person {
2 firstName
3 lastName
4}
Every fragment includes a subset of the fields that belong to its associated type. In the above example, the
Person type must declare
firstName and
lastName fields for the
NameParts fragment to be valid.
We can now include the
NameParts fragment in any number of queries and mutations that refer to
Person objects, like so:
1query GetPerson {
2 people(id: "7") {
3 ...NameParts
4 avatar(size: LARGE)
5 }
6}
You precede an included fragment with three periods (
...), much like JavaScript spread syntax .
Based on our
NameParts definition, the above query is equivalent to:
1query GetPerson {
2 people(id: "7") {
3 firstName
4 lastName
5 avatar(size: LARGE)
6 }
7}
If we later change which fields are included in the
NameParts fragment, we automatically change which fields are included in operations that use the fragment. This reduces the effort required to keep fields consistent across a set of operations.
Example usage
Let's say we have a blog application that executes several GraphQL operations related to comments (submitting a comment, fetching a post's comments, etc.). These operations probably all include certain fields of a
Comment type.
To specify this core set of fields, we can define a fragment on the
Comment type, like so:
1import { gql } from '@apollo/client';
2
3export const CORE_COMMENT_FIELDS = gql`
4 fragment CoreCommentFields on Comment {
5 id
6 postedBy {
7 username
8 displayName
9 }
10 createdAt
11 content
12 }
13`;
You can declare fragments in any file of your application. The example above
exports the fragment from a
fragments.jsfile.
We can then include the
CoreCommentFields fragment in a GraphQL operation like so:
1import { gql } from '@apollo/client';
2import { CORE_COMMENT_FIELDS } from './fragments';
3
4export const GET_POST_DETAILS = gql`
5 ${CORE_COMMENT_FIELDS}
6 query CommentsForPost($postId: ID!) {
7 post(postId: $postId) {
8 title
9 body
10 author
11 comments {
12 ...CoreCommentFields
13 }
14 }
15 }
16`;
17
18// ...PostDetails component definition...
We first
import
CORE_COMMENT_FIELDSbecause it's declared in another file.
We add our fragment definition to the
GET_POST_DETAILS
gqltemplate literal via a placeholder (
${CORE_COMMENT_FIELDS})
We include the
CoreCommentFieldsfragment in our query with standard
...notation.
Registering named fragments using
createFragmentRegistry
Starting in Apollo Client 3.7, fragments can be registered with your
InMemoryCache so that they can be referred to by name in any query or
InMemoryCache operation (such as
cache.readFragment,
cache.readQuery and
cache.watch) without needing to interpolate their declarations.
Let's look at an example in React.
1import { ApolloClient, gql, InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client";
2import { createFragmentRegistry } from "@apollo/client/cache";
3
4const client = new ApolloClient({
5 uri: "http://localhost:4000/graphql",
6 cache: new InMemoryCache({
7 fragments: createFragmentRegistry(gql`
8 fragment ItemFragment on Item {
9 id
10 text
11 }
12 `)
13 })
14});
Since
ItemFragment was registered with
InMemoryCache, it can be referenced by name as seen below with the fragment spread inside of the
GetItemList query.
1const listQuery = gql`
2 query GetItemList {
3 list {
4 ...ItemFragment
5 }
6 }
7`;
8function ToDoList() {
9 const { data } = useQuery(listQuery);
10 return (
11 <ol>
12 {data?.list.map(item => (
13 <Item key={item.id} text={item.text} />
14 ))}
15 </ol>
16 );
17}
Overriding registered fragments with local versions
Queries can declare their own local versions of named fragments which will take precendence over ones registered via
createFragmentRegistry, even if the local fragment is only indirectly referenced by other registered fragments. Take the following example:
1import { ApolloClient, gql, InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client";
2import { createFragmentRegistry } from "@apollo/client/cache";
3
4const client = new ApolloClient({
5 uri: "http://localhost:4000/graphql",
6 cache: new InMemoryCache({
7 fragments: createFragmentRegistry(gql`
8 fragment ItemFragment on Item {
9 id
10 text
11 ...ExtraFields
12 }
13
14 fragment ExtraFields on Item {
15 isCompleted
16 }
17 `)
18 })
19});
The local version of the
ExtraFields fragment declared in
ItemList.jsx takes precedence over the
ExtraFields originally registered with the
InMemoryCache. Thus, its definition will be used when the
ExtraFields fragment spread is parsed inside of the registered
ItemFragment only when
GetItemList query is executed, because explicit definitions take precedence over registered fragments.
1const listQuery = gql`
2 query GetItemList {
3 list {
4 ...ItemFragment
5 }
6 }
7
8 fragment ExtraFields on Item {
9 createdBy
10 }
11`;
12function ToDoList() {
13 const { data } = useQuery(listQuery);
14 return (
15 <ol>
16 {data?.list.map((item) => (
17 {/* `createdBy` exists on the returned items, `isCompleted` does not */}
18 <Item key={item.id} text={item.text} author={item.createdBy} />
19 ))}
20 </ol>
21 );
22}
Colocating fragments
The tree-like structure of a GraphQL response resembles the hierarchy of a frontend's rendered components. Because of this similarity, you can use fragments to split query logic up between components, so that each component requests exactly the fields that it uses. This helps you make your component logic more succinct.
Consider the following view hierarchy for an app:
1FeedPage
2└── Feed
3 └── FeedEntry
4 ├── EntryInfo
5 └── VoteButtons
In this app, the
FeedPage component executes a query to fetch a list of
FeedEntry objects. The
EntryInfo and
VoteButtons subcomponents need specific fields from the enclosing
FeedEntry object.
Creating colocated fragments
A colocated fragment is just like any other fragment, except it's attached to a particular component that uses the fragment's fields. For example, the
VoteButtons child component of
FeedPage might use the fields
score and
vote { choice } from the
FeedEntry object:
1VoteButtons.fragments = {
2 entry: gql`
3 fragment VoteButtonsFragment on FeedEntry {
4 score
5 vote {
6 choice
7 }
8 }
9 `,
10};
After you define a fragment in a child component, the parent component can refer to it in its own colocated fragments, like so:
1FeedEntry.fragments = {
2 entry: gql`
3 fragment FeedEntryFragment on FeedEntry {
4 commentCount
5 repository {
6 full_name
7 html_url
8 owner {
9 avatar_url
10 }
11 }
12 ...VoteButtonsFragment
13 ...EntryInfoFragment
14 }
15 ${VoteButtons.fragments.entry}
16 ${EntryInfo.fragments.entry}
17 `,
18};
There's nothing special about the naming of
VoteButtons.fragments.entry or
EntryInfo.fragments.entry. Any naming convention works as long as you can retrieve a component's fragments given the component.
Importing fragments when using Webpack
When loading
.graphql files with graphql-tag/loader , we can include fragments using
import statements. For example:
1#import "./someFragment.graphql"
This makes the contents of
someFragment.graphql available to the current file. See the Webpack Fragments section for additional details.
Using fragments with unions and interfaces
You can define fragments on unions and interfaces .
Here's an example of a query that includes three in-line fragments:
1query AllCharacters {
2 all_characters {
3
4 ... on Character {
5 name
6 }
7
8 ... on Jedi {
9 side
10 }
11
12 ... on Droid {
13 model
14 }
15 }
16}
The
all_characters query above returns a list of
Character objects. The
Character type is an interface that both the
Jedi and
Droid types implement. Each item in the list includes a
side field if it's an object of type
Jedi, and it includes a
model field if it's of type
Droid.
However, for this query to work, your client needs to understand the polymorphic relationship between the
Character interface and the types that implement it. To inform the client about these relationships, you can pass a
possibleTypes option when you initialize your
InMemoryCache.
Defining
possibleTypes manually
The
possibleTypesoption is available in Apollo Client 3.0 and later.
You can pass a
possibleTypes option to the
InMemoryCache constructor to specify supertype-subtype relationships in your schema. This object maps the name of an interface or union type (the supertype) to the types that implement or belong to it (the subtypes).
Here's an example
possibleTypes declaration:
1const cache = new InMemoryCache({
2 possibleTypes: {
3 Character: ["Jedi", "Droid"],
4 Test: ["PassingTest", "FailingTest", "SkippedTest"],
5 Snake: ["Viper", "Python"],
6 },
7});
This example lists three interfaces (
Character,
Test, and
Snake) and the object types that implement them.
If your schema includes only a few unions and interfaces, you can probably specify your
possibleTypes manually without issue. However, as your schema grows in size and complexity, you should consider generating
possibleTypes automatically from your schema .
Generating
possibleTypes automatically
The following example script translates a GraphQL introspection query into a
possibleTypes configuration object:
1const fetch = require('cross-fetch');
2const fs = require('fs');
3
4fetch(`${YOUR_API_HOST}/graphql`, {
5 method: 'POST',
6 headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
7 body: JSON.stringify({
8 variables: {},
9 query: `
10 {
11 __schema {
12 types {
13 kind
14 name
15 possibleTypes {
16 name
17 }
18 }
19 }
20 }
21 `,
22 }),
23}).then(result => result.json())
24 .then(result => {
25 const possibleTypes = {};
26
27 result.data.__schema.types.forEach(supertype => {
28 if (supertype.possibleTypes) {
29 possibleTypes[supertype.name] =
30 supertype.possibleTypes.map(subtype => subtype.name);
31 }
32 });
33
34 fs.writeFile('./possibleTypes.json', JSON.stringify(possibleTypes), err => {
35 if (err) {
36 console.error('Error writing possibleTypes.json', err);
37 } else {
38 console.log('Fragment types successfully extracted!');
39 }
40 });
41 });
You can then
import the generated
possibleTypes JSON module into the file where you create your
InMemoryCache:
1import possibleTypes from './path/to/possibleTypes.json';
2
3const cache = new InMemoryCache({
4 possibleTypes,
5});
useFragment
The
useFragment hook represents a lightweight live binding into the Apollo Client Cache. It enables Apollo Client to broadcast specific fragment results to individual components. This hook returns an always-up-to-date view of whatever data the cache currently contains for a given fragment.
useFragment never triggers network requests of its own.
The
useQuery hook remains the primary hook responsible for querying and populating data in the cache (see the API reference ). As a result, the component reading the fragment data via
useFragment is still subscribed to all changes in the query data, but receives updates only when that fragment's specific data change.
Note: this hook was introduced in
3.7.0as experimental but stabilized in
3.8.0. In
3.7.xand
3.8.0-alpha.xreleases, this hook is exported as
useFragment_experimental. Starting with
3.8.0-beta.0and greater the
_experimentalsuffix was removed in its named export.
Example
Given the following fragment definition:
1const ItemFragment = gql`
2 fragment ItemFragment on Item {
3 text
4 }
5`;
We can first use the
useQuery hook to retrieve a list of items with
ids as well as any fields selected on the named
ItemFragment fragment by spreading
ItemFragment inside of
list in
ListQuery.
1const listQuery = gql`
2 query GetItemList {
3 list {
4 id
5 ...ItemFragment
6 }
7 }
8 ${ItemFragment}
9`;
10
11function List() {
12 const { loading, data } = useQuery(listQuery);
13
14 return (
15 <ol>
16 {data?.list.map(item => (
17 <Item key={item.id} id={item.id}/>
18 ))}
19 </ol>
20 );
21}
Note: Instead of interpolating fragments within each query document, we can use Apollo Client's
createFragmentRegistrymethod to pre-register named fragments with our
InMemoryCache. This allows Apollo Client to include the definitions for registered fragments in the document sent over the network before the request is sent. For more information, see Registering named fragments using
createFragmentRegistry.
We can then use
useFragment from within the
<Item> component to create a live binding for each item by providing the
fragment document,
fragmentName and object reference via
from.
1function Item(props: { id: number }) {
2 const { complete, data } = useFragment({
3 fragment: ItemFragment,
4 fragmentName: "ItemFragment",
5 from: {
6 __typename: "Item",
7 id: props.id,
8 },
9 });
10
11 return <li>{complete ? data.text : "incomplete"}</li>;
12}
useFragmentcan be used in combination with the
@nonreactivedirective in cases where list items should react to individual cache updates without rerendering the entire list. For more information, see the
@nonreactivedocs .