Using GraphQL directives in Apollo Client

Configure GraphQL fields and fragments

A directive decorates part of a GraphQL schema or operation with additional configuration. Tools like Apollo Client can read a GraphQL document's directives and perform custom logic as appropriate.

Directives are preceded by the @ character, like so:

GraphQL
1query myQuery($someTest: Boolean) {
2  experimentalField @skip(if: $someTest)
3}

This example shows the @skip directive, which is a built-in directive (i.e., it's part of the GraphQL specification ). It demonstrates the following about directives:

  • Directives can take arguments of their own (if in this case).

  • Directives appear after the declaration of what they decorate (the experimentalField field in this case).

@client

The @client directive allows you to resolve client-only data alongside your server data. These fields are not sent to the GraphQL server.

GraphQL
1query LaunchDetails($launchId: ID!) {
2  launch(id: $launchId) {
3    site
4    rocket {
5      type
6      # resolved locally on the client,
7      # removed from the request to the server
8      description @client
9    }
10  }
11}

For more information about the @client directive, see this section on local-only fields . The @client directive is also useful for client schema mocking before a given field is supported in the GraphQL API your application is consuming.

@connection

The @connection directive allows you to specify a custom cache key for paginated results. For more information, see this section on the @connection directive .

GraphQL
1query Feed($offset: Int, $limit: Int) {
2  feed(offset: $offset, limit: $limit) @connection(key: "feed") {
3    ...FeedFields
4  }
5}

@defer

Beginning with version 3.7.0, Apollo Client provides preview support for the @defer directive . This directive enables your queries to receive data for specific fields incrementally, instead of receiving all field data at the same time. This is helpful whenever some fields in a query take much longer to resolve than others.

To use the @defer directive, we apply it to an inline or named fragment that contains all slow-resolving fields:

GraphQL
1query PersonQuery($personId: ID!) {
2  person(id: $personId) {
3    # Basic fields (fast)
4    id
5    firstName
6    lastName
7
8    # Friend fields (slower)
9    ... @defer {
10      friends {
11        id
12      }
13    }
14  }
15}

Note: in order to use @defer in a React Native application, additional configuration is required. See the React Native docs for more information.

For more information about the @defer directive, check out the @defer docs .

@export

If your GraphQL query uses variables, the local-only fields of that query can provide the values of those variables.

To do so, you apply the @export(as: "variableName") directive, like so:

JavaScript
1const GET_CURRENT_AUTHOR_POST_COUNT = gql`
2  query CurrentAuthorPostCount($authorId: Int!) {
3    currentAuthorId @client @export(as: "authorId")
4    postCount(authorId: $authorId)
5  }
6`;

In the query above, the result of the local-only field currentAuthorId is used as the value of the $authorId variable that's passed to postCount.

You can do this even if postCount is also a local-only field (i.e., if it's also marked as @client).

For more information and other considerations when using the @export directive, check out the local-only fields docs .

@nonreactiveSince 3.8.0

The @nonreactive directive can be used to mark query fields or fragment spreads and is used to indicate that changes to the data contained within the subtrees marked @nonreactive should not trigger rerendering. This allows parent components to fetch data to be rendered by their children without rerendering themselves when the data corresponding with fields marked as @nonreactive change.

Consider an App component that fetches and renders a list of ski trails:

JavaScript
1const TrailFragment = gql`
2  fragment TrailFragment on Trail {
3    name
4    status
5  }
6`;
7
8const ALL_TRAILS = gql`
9  query allTrails {
10    allTrails {
11      id
12      ...TrailFragment @nonreactive
13    }
14  }
15  ${TrailFragment}
16`;
17
18function App() {
19  const { data, loading } = useQuery(ALL_TRAILS);
20  return (
21    <main>
22      <h2>Ski Trails</h2>
23      <ul>
24        {data?.trails.map((trail) => (
25          <Trail key={trail.id} id={trail.id} />
26        ))}
27      </ul>
28    </main>
29  );
30}

The Trail component renders a trail's name and status and allows the user to execute a mutation to toggle the status of the trail between "OPEN" and "CLOSED":

JavaScript
1const Trail = ({ id }) => {
2  const [updateTrail] = useMutation(UPDATE_TRAIL);
3  const { data } = useFragment({
4    fragment: TrailFragment,
5    from: {
6      __typename: "Trail",
7      id,
8    },
9  });
10  return (
11    <li key={id}>
12      {data.name} - {data.status}
13      <input
14        checked={data.status === "OPEN" ? true : false}
15        type="checkbox"
16        onChange={(e) => {
17          updateTrail({
18            variables: {
19              trailId: id,
20              status: e.target.checked ? "OPEN" : "CLOSED",
21            },
22          });
23        }}
24      />
25    </li>
26  );
27};

Notice that the Trail component isn't receiving the entire trail object via props, only the id which is used along with the fragment document to create a live binding for each trail item in the cache. This allows each Trail component to react to the cache updates for a single trail independently. Updates to a trail's status will not cause the parent App component to rerender since the @nonreactive directive is applied to the TrailFragment spread, a fragment that includes the status field.