Using GraphQL directives in Apollo Client

A directive decorates part of a GraphQL schema or operation with additional configuration. Tools like Apollo Client can read a GraphQL document's directives and perform custom logic as appropriate.

Directives are preceded by the @ character, like so:

GraphQL copy 1 query myQuery ( $someTest : Boolean ) { 2 experimentalField @skip ( if : $someTest ) 3 }

This example shows the @skip directive, which is a built-in directive (i.e., it's part of the GraphQL specification ). It demonstrates the following about directives:

Directives can take arguments of their own ( if in this case).

Directives appear after the declaration of what they decorate (the experimentalField field in this case).

@client

The @client directive allows you to resolve client-only data alongside your server data. These fields are not sent to the GraphQL server.

GraphQL copy 1 query LaunchDetails ( $launchId : ID ! ) { 2 launch ( id : $launchId ) { 3 site 4 rocket { 5 type 6 # resolved locally on the client, 7 # removed from the request to the server 8 description @client 9 } 10 } 11 }

For more information about the @client directive, see this section on local-only fields . The @client directive is also useful for client schema mocking before a given field is supported in the GraphQL API your application is consuming.

@connection

The @connection directive allows you to specify a custom cache key for paginated results. For more information, see this section on the @connection directive .

GraphQL copy 1 query Feed ( $offset : Int , $limit : Int ) { 2 feed ( offset : $offset , limit : $limit ) @connection ( key : "feed" ) { 3 ... FeedFields 4 } 5 }

@defer

Beginning with version 3.7.0 , Apollo Client provides preview support for the @defer directive . This directive enables your queries to receive data for specific fields incrementally, instead of receiving all field data at the same time. This is helpful whenever some fields in a query take much longer to resolve than others.

To use the @defer directive, we apply it to an inline or named fragment that contains all slow-resolving fields:

GraphQL copy 1 query PersonQuery ( $personId : ID ! ) { 2 person ( id : $personId ) { 3 # Basic fields (fast) 4 id 5 firstName 6 lastName 7 8 # Friend fields (slower) 9 ... @defer { 10 friends { 11 id 12 } 13 } 14 } 15 }

Note: in order to use @defer in a React Native application, additional configuration is required. See the React Native docs for more information.

For more information about the @defer directive, check out the @defer docs .

@export

If your GraphQL query uses variables, the local-only fields of that query can provide the values of those variables.

To do so, you apply the @export(as: "variableName") directive, like so:

JavaScript copy 1 const GET_CURRENT_AUTHOR_POST_COUNT = gql ` 2 query CurrentAuthorPostCount($authorId: Int!) { 3 currentAuthorId @client @export(as: "authorId") 4 postCount(authorId: $authorId) 5 } 6 ` ;

In the query above, the result of the local-only field currentAuthorId is used as the value of the $authorId variable that's passed to postCount .

You can do this even if postCount is also a local-only field (i.e., if it's also marked as @client ).

For more information and other considerations when using the @export directive, check out the local-only fields docs .

@nonreactive Since 3.8.0

The @nonreactive directive can be used to mark query fields or fragment spreads and is used to indicate that changes to the data contained within the subtrees marked @nonreactive should not trigger rerendering. This allows parent components to fetch data to be rendered by their children without rerendering themselves when the data corresponding with fields marked as @nonreactive change.

Consider an App component that fetches and renders a list of ski trails:

JavaScript copy 1 const TrailFragment = gql ` 2 fragment TrailFragment on Trail { 3 name 4 status 5 } 6 ` ; 7 8 const ALL_TRAILS = gql ` 9 query allTrails { 10 allTrails { 11 id 12 ...TrailFragment @nonreactive 13 } 14 } 15 ${ TrailFragment } 16 ` ; 17 18 function App () { 19 const { data , loading } = useQuery ( ALL_TRAILS ); 20 return ( 21 < main > 22 < h2 >Ski Trails</ h2 > 23 < ul > 24 { data ?. trails . map (( trail ) => ( 25 < Trail key = { trail . id } id = { trail . id } /> 26 )) } 27 </ ul > 28 </ main > 29 ); 30 }

The Trail component renders a trail's name and status and allows the user to execute a mutation to toggle the status of the trail between "OPEN" and "CLOSED" :

JavaScript copy 1 const Trail = ({ id }) => { 2 const [ updateTrail ] = useMutation ( UPDATE_TRAIL ); 3 const { data } = useFragment ({ 4 fragment : TrailFragment , 5 from : { 6 __typename : "Trail" , 7 id , 8 }, 9 }); 10 return ( 11 < li key = { id } > 12 { data . name } - { data . status } 13 < input 14 checked = { data . status === "OPEN" ? true : false } 15 type = "checkbox" 16 onChange = { ( e ) => { 17 updateTrail ({ 18 variables : { 19 trailId : id , 20 status : e . target . checked ? "OPEN" : "CLOSED" , 21 }, 22 }); 23 } } 24 /> 25 </ li > 26 ); 27 };