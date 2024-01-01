Using GraphQL directives in Apollo Client
Configure GraphQL fields and fragments
A directive decorates part of a GraphQL schema or operation with additional configuration. Tools like Apollo Client can read a GraphQL document's directives and perform custom logic as appropriate.
Directives are preceded by the
@ character, like so:
1query myQuery($someTest: Boolean) {
2 experimentalField @skip(if: $someTest)
3}
This example shows the
@skip directive, which is a built-in directive (i.e., it's part of the GraphQL specification ). It demonstrates the following about directives:
Directives can take arguments of their own (
ifin this case).
Directives appear after the declaration of what they decorate (the
experimentalFieldfield in this case).
@client
The
@client directive allows you to resolve client-only data alongside your server data. These fields are not sent to the GraphQL server.
1query LaunchDetails($launchId: ID!) {
2 launch(id: $launchId) {
3 site
4 rocket {
5 type
6 # resolved locally on the client,
7 # removed from the request to the server
8 description @client
9 }
10 }
11}
For more information about the
@client directive, see this section on local-only fields . The
@client directive is also useful for client schema mocking before a given field is supported in the GraphQL API your application is consuming.
@connection
The
@connection directive allows you to specify a custom cache key for paginated results. For more information, see this section on the
@connection directive .
1query Feed($offset: Int, $limit: Int) {
2 feed(offset: $offset, limit: $limit) @connection(key: "feed") {
3 ...FeedFields
4 }
5}
@defer
Beginning with version
3.7.0, Apollo Client provides preview support for the
@defer directive . This directive enables your queries to receive data for specific fields incrementally, instead of receiving all field data at the same time. This is helpful whenever some fields in a query take much longer to resolve than others.
To use the
@defer directive, we apply it to an inline or named fragment that contains all slow-resolving fields:
1query PersonQuery($personId: ID!) {
2 person(id: $personId) {
3 # Basic fields (fast)
4 id
5 firstName
6 lastName
7
8 # Friend fields (slower)
9 ... @defer {
10 friends {
11 id
12 }
13 }
14 }
15}
Note: in order to use
@deferin a React Native application, additional configuration is required. See the React Native docs for more information.
For more information about the
@defer directive, check out the
@defer docs .
@export
If your GraphQL query uses variables, the local-only fields of that query can provide the values of those variables.
To do so, you apply the
@export(as: "variableName") directive, like so:
1const GET_CURRENT_AUTHOR_POST_COUNT = gql`
2 query CurrentAuthorPostCount($authorId: Int!) {
3 currentAuthorId @client @export(as: "authorId")
4 postCount(authorId: $authorId)
5 }
6`;
In the query above, the result of the local-only field
currentAuthorId is used as the value of the
$authorId variable that's passed to
postCount.
You can do this even if
postCount is also a local-only field (i.e., if it's also marked as
@client).
For more information and other considerations when using the
@export directive, check out the local-only fields docs .
@nonreactiveSince 3.8.0
The
@nonreactive directive can be used to mark query fields or fragment spreads and is used to indicate that changes to the data contained within the subtrees marked
@nonreactive should not trigger rerendering. This allows parent components to fetch data to be rendered by their children without rerendering themselves when the data corresponding with fields marked as
@nonreactive change.
Consider an
App component that fetches and renders a list of ski trails:
1const TrailFragment = gql`
2 fragment TrailFragment on Trail {
3 name
4 status
5 }
6`;
7
8const ALL_TRAILS = gql`
9 query allTrails {
10 allTrails {
11 id
12 ...TrailFragment @nonreactive
13 }
14 }
15 ${TrailFragment}
16`;
17
18function App() {
19 const { data, loading } = useQuery(ALL_TRAILS);
20 return (
21 <main>
22 <h2>Ski Trails</h2>
23 <ul>
24 {data?.trails.map((trail) => (
25 <Trail key={trail.id} id={trail.id} />
26 ))}
27 </ul>
28 </main>
29 );
30}
The
Trail component renders a trail's name and status and allows the user to execute a mutation to toggle the status of the trail between
"OPEN" and
"CLOSED":
1const Trail = ({ id }) => {
2 const [updateTrail] = useMutation(UPDATE_TRAIL);
3 const { data } = useFragment({
4 fragment: TrailFragment,
5 from: {
6 __typename: "Trail",
7 id,
8 },
9 });
10 return (
11 <li key={id}>
12 {data.name} - {data.status}
13 <input
14 checked={data.status === "OPEN" ? true : false}
15 type="checkbox"
16 onChange={(e) => {
17 updateTrail({
18 variables: {
19 trailId: id,
20 status: e.target.checked ? "OPEN" : "CLOSED",
21 },
22 });
23 }}
24 />
25 </li>
26 );
27};
Notice that the
Trail component isn't receiving the entire
trail object via props, only the
id which is used along with the fragment document to create a live binding for each trail item in the cache. This allows each
Trail component to react to the cache updates for a single trail independently. Updates to a trail's
status will not cause the parent
App component to rerender since the
@nonreactive directive is applied to the
TrailFragment spread, a fragment that includes the
status field.