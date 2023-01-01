Batch HTTP Link
Batch multiple operations into a single HTTP request
Overview
The
BatchHttpLink is a terminating link that batches an array of individual GraphQL operations into a single HTTP request that's sent to a single GraphQL endpoint.
1import { BatchHttpLink } from "@apollo/client/link/batch-http";
2
3const link = new BatchHttpLink({
4 uri: "http://localhost:4000/graphql",
5 batchMax: 5, // No more than 5 operations per batch
6 batchInterval: 20 // Wait no more than 20ms after first batched operation
7});
If you use
BatchHttpLink instead of
HttpLink as your terminating link, Apollo Client automatically batches executed GraphQL operations and transmits them to your server according to the batching options you provide.
Options
The
BatchHttpLink constructor accepts a configuration object that supports the following options:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Batching options
|The maximum number of operations to include in a single batch.The default value is
10.
|The maximum number of milliseconds to wait before sending each batched request. If
batchMax operations are batched before
batchInterval is reached, the request is sent immediately.The default value is
10.
|If
true, the
batchInterval timer is reset whenever an operation is added to the batch. In other words, the next batched request is not sent until either:
false.
|A function that accepts an operation and returns a string key, which uniquely names the batch the operation belongs to.See the default function
|HTTP options
|The URL of the GraphQL endpoint to send requests to. Can also be a function that accepts an
Operation object and returns the string URL to use for that operation.The default value is
/graphql.
|If true, includes the
extensions field in operations sent to your GraphQL endpoint.The default value is
false.
|A function to use instead of calling the Fetch API directly when sending HTTP requests to your GraphQL endpoint. The function must conform to the signature of
fetch.By default, the Fetch API is used unless it isn't available in your runtime environment.See Customizing
fetch .
|An object representing headers to include in every HTTP request, such as
{Authentication: 'Bearer abc123'}.
|If set to true, header names won't be automatically normalized to lowercase. This allows for non-http-spec-compliant servers that might expect capitalized header names.The default value is
false.
|The credentials policy to use for each
fetch call. Can be
omit,
include, or
same-origin.
|An object containing options to use for each call to
fetch. If a particular option is not included in this object, the default value of that option is used.Note that if you set
fetchOptions.method to
GET,
BatchHttpLink follows standard GraphQL HTTP GET encoding .See available options
Context
The batch HTTP link currently uses the context in two different ways, per batch and per query. The context fields below are used per batch and taken from the first operation in the batch.
|Option
|Description
headers
|An object representing values to be sent as headers on the request
credentials
|A string representing the credentials policy you want for the fetch call
uri
|A string of the endpoint you want to fetch from
fetchOptions
|Any overrides of the fetch options argument to pass to the fetch call
response
|This is the raw response from the fetch request after it is made
For each query, the
http field is used to modify each individual query in the batch, such as persisted queries (see below).
Persisted queries
The batch HTTP link supports an advanced GraphQL feature called persisted queries. This allows you to not send the stringified query over the wire, but instead send some kind of identifier for the query. To support this you need to attach the id somewhere in the extensions field, and pass the following options to the context:
1operation.setContext({
2 http: {
3 includeExtensions: true,
4 includeQuery: false,
5 }
6})
From the context
http object:
includeExtensions: Send the extensions object for this request.
includeQuery: Don't send the
queryfield for this request.
See the http option fields for more information.
One way to use persisted queries is with apollo-link-persisted-queries and Apollo Server .
Custom fetching
See Customizing
fetch .