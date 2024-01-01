Basic HTTP networking
Communicate with a GraphQL server over HTTP
Apollo Client has built-in support for communicating with a GraphQL server over HTTP. To set up this communication, provide the server's URL as the
uri parameter to the
ApolloClient constructor:
1import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client';
2
3const client = new ApolloClient({
4 uri: 'https://api.example.com',
5 cache: new InMemoryCache()
6});
If you provide this parameter, Apollo Client sends all GraphQL operations (queries and mutations) to the specified URL over HTTP.
Including credentials in requests
Apollo Client can include user credentials (basic auth, cookies, etc.) in the HTTP requests it makes to a GraphQL server. By default, credentials are included only if the server is hosted at the same origin as the application using Apollo Client. You can adjust this behavior by providing a value for the
credentials parameter to the
ApolloClient constructor:
1import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client';
2
3const client = new ApolloClient({
4 uri: 'https://api.example.com',
5 cache: new InMemoryCache(),
6 // Enable sending cookies over cross-origin requests
7 credentials: 'include'
8});
The following values for
credentials are supported:
|Option
|Description
same-origin
|Send user credentials (cookies, basic http auth, etc.) if the server's URL is on the same origin as the requesting client. This is the default value.
omit
|Never send or receive credentials.
include
|Always send user credentials (cookies, basic http auth, etc.), even for cross-origin requests.
For more information, see
Request.credentials .
Customizing request headers
You can specify the names and values of custom headers to include in every HTTP request to a GraphQL server. To do so, provide the
headers parameter to the
ApolloClient constructor, like so:
1import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client';
2
3const client = new ApolloClient({
4 uri: 'https://api.example.com',
5 cache: new InMemoryCache(),
6 headers: {
7 authorization: localStorage.getItem('token'),
8 'client-name': 'WidgetX Ecom [web]',
9 'client-version': '1.0.0'
10 }
11});