Community links

Thank you to all the Apollo community members who have contributed custom Apollo links! If you've built a link and would like it to be featured, please submit a pull request.

Links that do not appear to be actively maintained might be removed from this list at Apollo's discretion.

LinkAuthorDescription
apollo-link-webworker @PCreations Lets you use GraphQL client-side only, with a webworker as a "server" supporting normal query and subscriptions.
apollo-upload-client @jaydenseric Enhances Apollo for intuitive file uploads via GraphQL mutations.
apollo-angular-link-http @kamilkisiela An HTTP link for use with Apollo Angular .
apollo-angular-link-headers @kamilkisiela Transform a key-value object into an instance of HttpHeaders (@angular/common/http).
react-apollo-network-status @amannn Brings information about the global network status from Apollo into React.
apollo-link-watched-mutation @haytko Organizes cache invalidations per query on a mutation.
apollo-link-token-refresh @newsiberian Performs expired JWT renewal.
link-http-dataloader @graphcool Batching and caching provided by dataloader.
@absinthe/socket-apollo-link @absinthe-graphql Communicate over an Absinthe socket.
apollo-absinthe-upload-link @bytewitchcraft Enables file uploading to Absinthe backends.
apollo-link-logger @blackxored Logger that uses similar format to redux-logger and includes performance information.
apollo-link-queue @helfer Buffers requests on a toggle, such as an on/offline event.
apollo-link-optimistic @helfer Returns an immediate optimistic response before returning server results.
apollo-link-serialize @helfer Serializes requests by key to ensure execution order.
apollo-link-debounce @helfer Debounce requests made within an interval.
apollo-link-segment @hobochild Automatically track apollo operations with segment .
apollo-link-observable @dragozin Link that allows you to make side effects of graphql queries using RxJS .
apollo-multi-endpoint-link @habx Add directive to redirect requests to right endpoint
@grafbase/apollo-link @grafbase Use GraphQL @live queries with Server-Sent Events.
apollo-link-printer @egorlem Pretty logger of Apollo GraphQL network operations.