Integrating with React Native

You can use Apollo Client with React Native exactly as you do with React.js. Install it with npm like so:

Bash copy 1 npm install @apollo/client graphql

Then wrap your application in the ApolloProvider component, like so:

JavaScript copy 1 import React from 'react' ; 2 import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native' ; 3 import { ApolloClient , InMemoryCache , ApolloProvider } from '@apollo/client' ; 4 5 // Initialize Apollo Client 6 const client = new ApolloClient ({ 7 uri : 'http://localhost:4000/graphql' , 8 cache : new InMemoryCache () 9 }); 10 11 const App = () => ( 12 < ApolloProvider client = { client } > 13 < MyRootComponent /> 14 </ ApolloProvider > 15 ); 16 17 AppRegistry . registerComponent ( 'MyApplication' , () => App );

For more information on setting up Apollo Client, see Getting started .

Example application

This sample application maintained by The GraphQL Guide uses Apollo Client with React Native.

1. Using React Native Debugger

The React Native Debugger supports the Apollo Client Devtools :

Install React Native Debugger and open it. Enable "Debug JS Remotely" in your app. If you don't see the Developer Tools panel or the Apollo tab is missing from it, toggle the Developer Tools by right-clicking anywhere and selecting Toggle Developer Tools.

2. Using Flipper

A community plugin called React Native Apollo devtools is available for Flipper, which supports viewing cache data.

Install Flipper and open it. Go to add plugin and search for react-native-apollo-devtools and install it Add react-native-flipper and react-native-apollo-devtools-client as dev dependecy to react native app. Initialize the plugin with flipper on client side TypeScript copy 1 import { apolloDevToolsInit } from 'react-native-apollo-devtools-client' ; 2 3 const client = new ApolloClient ({ 4 // ... 5 }); 6 7 if ( __DEV__ ) { 8 apolloDevToolsInit ( client ); 9 }

Consuming multipart HTTP via text streaming

By default, React Native ships with a fetch implementation built on top of XHR that does not support text streaming.

For this reason, if you are using either @defer or subscriptions over multipart HTTP —features that use text streaming to read multipart HTTP responses—there are additional steps you'll need to take to polyfill this functionality.

Install react-native-fetch-api and react-native-polyfill-globals and save them both as dependencies. In your application's entrypoint (i.e. index.js , App.js or similar), import the following three polyfills and call each of the polyfill* functions before any application code:

TypeScript copy 1 import { polyfill as polyfillEncoding } from "react-native-polyfill-globals/src/encoding" ; 2 import { polyfill as polyfillReadableStream } from "react-native-polyfill-globals/src/readable-stream" ; 3 import { polyfill as polyfillFetch } from "react-native-polyfill-globals/src/fetch" ; 4 5 polyfillReadableStream (); 6 polyfillEncoding (); 7 polyfillFetch ();

Finally, there’s a special option we’ll need to pass to our polyfilled fetch . Create an HttpLink so we can set the following on our default fetchOptions :

TypeScript copy 1 const link = new HttpLink ({ 2 uri : "http://localhost:4000/graphql" , 3 fetchOptions : { 4 reactNative : { textStreaming : true }, 5 }, 6 });

Note: if you're still experiencing issues on Android after adding the polyfills above, there may be a library like Flipper that is intercepting requests during local development. Try commenting out NetworkFlipperPlugin in e.g. android/app/src/debug/java/com/<projectname>/ReactNativeFlipper.java , or running your app in release mode.

Now you're ready to use @defer and/or multipart subscriptions over HTTP in your React Native app!

Troubleshooting

Uncaught Error: Cannot read property 'prototype' of undefined , or similar Metro build error when importing from @apollo/client

This is due to the way the Metro bundler supports .cjs and .mjs files : it requires additional configuration to implicitly resolve files with these extensions, so import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client' will result in an error. You can amend your import statement to e.g. import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client/main.cjs' , or you can install @expo/metro-config and configure their implicit resolution via metro.config.js in the root of your project: