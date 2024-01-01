Error Link
Handle and inspect errors in your GraphQL network stack.
Use the
onError link to perform custom logic when a GraphQL or network error occurs. You pass this link a function that's executed if an operation returns one or more errors:
1import { onError } from "@apollo/client/link/error";
3// Log any GraphQL errors or network error that occurred
4const errorLink = onError(({ graphQLErrors, networkError }) => {
5 if (graphQLErrors)
6 graphQLErrors.forEach(({ message, locations, path }) =>
7 console.log(
8 `[GraphQL error]: Message: ${message}, Location: ${locations}, Path: ${path}`
9 )
11 if (networkError) console.log(`[Network error]: ${networkError}`);
12});
This function is called after the GraphQL operation completes and execution is moving back up your link chain . The function should not return a value unless you want to retry the operation .
Options
The function you provide the
onError link is passed an object with the following fields:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|
|
The details of the GraphQL operation that produced an error.
|
|
The (possibly modified) GraphQL result from the server, passed by the next link down the chain (i.e., the link closer to the terminating link).
|
|
An array of GraphQL errors that occurred while executing the operation, if any.
|
|
A network error that occurred while attempting to execute the operation, if any.
|
|
A function that calls the next link down the chain. Calling
Error categorization
An error is passed as a
networkError if a link further down the chain called the
error callback on the observable. In most cases,
graphQLErrors is the
errors field of the result from the last
next call.
A
networkError can contain additional fields, such as a GraphQL object in the case of a failing HTTP status code. In this situation,
graphQLErrors is an alias for
networkError.result.errors if the property exists.