Queries
Fetch data with the useQuery hook
This article shows how to fetch GraphQL data in React with the
useQuery hook and attach the result to your UI. You'll also learn how Apollo Client simplifies data management code by tracking error and loading states for you.
Prerequisites
This article assumes you're familiar with building basic GraphQL queries. If you need a refresher, we recommend this guide . You can also build example queries against Apollo's full-stack tutorial server .
This article also assumes that you've already set up Apollo Client and have wrapped your React app in an
ApolloProvider component. For more information, see the getting started guide .
To follow along with the examples below, open up our starter project and sample GraphQL server on CodeSandbox. You can view the completed version of the app here .
Executing a query
The
useQuery React hook is the primary API for executing queries in an Apollo application. To run a query within a React component, call
useQuery and pass it a GraphQL query string. When your component renders,
useQuery returns an object from Apollo Client that contains
loading,
error, and
data properties you can use to render your UI.
Note: in Apollo Client >= 3.8, Suspense data fetching hooks are available for querying data within
<Suspense />boundaries using React 18's new concurrent rendering model. For more information see Apollo Client's Suspense docs .
Let's look at an example. First, we'll create a GraphQL query named
GET_DOGS. Remember to wrap query strings in the
gql function to parse them into query documents:
1import { gql, useQuery } from '@apollo/client';
2
3const GET_DOGS = gql`
4 query GetDogs {
5 dogs {
6 id
7 breed
8 }
9 }
10`;
Next, we'll create a component named
Dogs. Inside it, we'll pass our
GET_DOGS query to the
useQuery hook:
1function Dogs({ onDogSelected }) {
2 const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(GET_DOGS);
3
4 if (loading) return 'Loading...';
5 if (error) return `Error! ${error.message}`;
6
7 return (
8 <select name='dog' onChange={onDogSelected}>
9 {data.dogs.map((dog) => (
10 <option key={dog.id} value={dog.breed}>
11 {dog.breed}
12 </option>
13 ))}
14 </select>
15 );
16}
As our query executes and the values of
loading,
error, and
data change, the
Dogs component can intelligently render different UI elements according to the query's state:
As long as
loadingis
true(indicating the query is still in flight), the component presents a
Loading...notice.
When loading is
falseand there is no
error, the query has completed. The component renders a dropdown menu that's populated with the list of dog breeds returned by the server.
When the user selects a dog breed from the populated dropdown, the selection is sent to the parent component via the provided
onDogSelected function.
In the next step, we'll associate the dropdown with a more sophisticated query that uses GraphQL variables.
Caching query results
Whenever Apollo Client fetches query results from your server, it automatically caches those results locally. This makes later executions of that same query extremely fast.
To see this caching in action, let's build a new component called
DogPhoto.
DogPhoto accepts a prop called
breed that reflects the current value of the dropdown menu in our
Dogs component:
1const GET_DOG_PHOTO = gql`
2 query Dog($breed: String!) {
3 dog(breed: $breed) {
4 id
5 displayImage
6 }
7 }
8`;
9
10function DogPhoto({ breed }) {
11 const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(GET_DOG_PHOTO, {
12 variables: { breed },
13 });
14
15 if (loading) return null;
16 if (error) return `Error! ${error}`;
17
18 return (
19 <img src={data.dog.displayImage} style={{ height: 100, width: 100 }} />
20 );
21}
Notice that we're providing a configuration option (
variables) to the
useQuery hook this time. The
variables option is an object that contains all of the variables we want to pass to our GraphQL query. In this case, we want to pass the currently selected
breed from the dropdown.
Select
bulldog from the dropdown to see its photo appear. Then switch to another breed, and then switch back to
bulldog. You'll notice that the bulldog photo loads instantly the second time around. This is the cache at work!
Next, let's learn some techniques for ensuring that our cached data is fresh.
Updating cached query results
Sometimes, you want to make sure that your query's cached data is up to date with your server's data. Apollo Client supports two strategies for this: polling and refetching.
Polling
Polling provides near-real-time synchronization with your server by executing your query periodically at a specified interval. To enable polling for a query, pass a
pollInterval configuration option to the
useQuery hook with an interval in milliseconds:
1function DogPhoto({ breed }) {
2 const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(GET_DOG_PHOTO, {
3 variables: { breed },
4 pollInterval: 500,
5 });
6
7 if (loading) return null;
8 if (error) return `Error! ${error}`;
9
10 return (
11 <img src={data.dog.displayImage} style={{ height: 100, width: 100 }} />
12 );
13}
By setting
pollInterval to 500, we fetch the current breed's image from the server every 0.5 seconds. Note that if you set
pollInterval to
0, the query does not poll.
You can also start and stop polling dynamically with the
startPollingand
stopPollingfunctions that are returned by the
useQueryhook. When using these functions, set the
pollIntervalconfiguration option as a parameter of the
startPollingfunction.
Refetching
Refetching enables you to refresh query results in response to a particular user action, as opposed to using a fixed interval.
Let's add a button to our
DogPhoto component that calls our query's
refetch function whenever it's clicked.
You can optionally provide a new
variables object to the
refetch function.
If you avoid passing a
variables object and use only
refetch(), the query
uses the same
variables that it used in its previous execution.
1function DogPhoto({ breed }) {
2 const { loading, error, data, refetch } = useQuery(GET_DOG_PHOTO, {
3 variables: { breed },
4 });
5
6 if (loading) return null;
7 if (error) return `Error! ${error}`;
8
9 return (
10 <div>
11 <img src={data.dog.displayImage} style={{ height: 100, width: 100 }} />
12 <button onClick={() => refetch()}>
13 Refetch new breed!
14 </button>
15 </div>
16 );
17}
Click the button and notice that the UI updates with a new dog photo. Refetching is an excellent way to guarantee fresh data, but it introduces some complexity with loading state. In the next section, we'll cover strategies for handling complex loading and error state.
Providing new variables to
refetch
You call
refetch with a new set of variables like so:
1<button
2 onClick={() =>
3 refetch({
4 breed: 'dalmatian', // Always refetches a dalmatian instead of original breed
5 })
6 }
7>
8 Refetch!
9</button>
If you provide new values for some of your original query's variables but not all of them,
refetch uses each omitted variable's original value.
Inspecting loading states
We've already seen that the
useQuery hook exposes our query's current loading state. This is helpful when a query first loads, but what happens to our loading state when we're refetching or polling?
Let's return to our refetching example from the previous section. If you click the refetch button, you'll see that the component doesn't re-render until the new data arrives. What if we want to indicate to the user that we're refetching the photo?
The
useQuery hook's result object provides fine-grained information about the status of the query via the
networkStatus property. To take advantage
of this information, we set the
notifyOnNetworkStatusChange option to
true so our query component re-renders while a refetch is in flight:
1import { NetworkStatus } from '@apollo/client';
2
3function DogPhoto({ breed }) {
4 const { loading, error, data, refetch, networkStatus } = useQuery(
5 GET_DOG_PHOTO,
6 {
7 variables: { breed },
8 notifyOnNetworkStatusChange: true,
9 }
10 );
11
12 if (networkStatus === NetworkStatus.refetch) return 'Refetching!';
13 if (loading) return null;
14 if (error) return `Error! ${error}`;
15
16 return (
17 <div>
18 <img src={data.dog.displayImage} style={{ height: 100, width: 100 }} />
19 <button onClick={() => refetch()}>
20 Refetch!
21 </button>
22 </div>
23 );
24}
Enabling this option also ensures that the value of
loading updates accordingly, even if you don't want to use the more fine-grained information provided by the
networkStatus property.
The
networkStatus property is a
NetworkStatus enum that represents different loading states. Refetch is represented by
NetworkStatus.refetch, and there are also values for polling and pagination. For a full list of all the possible loading states, check out the source .
To view a complete version of the app we just built, check out the CodeSandbox here .
Inspecting error states
You can customize your query error handling by providing the
errorPolicy
configuration option to the
useQuery hook. The default value is
none, which tells Apollo Client to treat all GraphQL errors as runtime errors. In this case, Apollo Client discards any query response data returned by the server and sets the
error property in the
useQuery result object.
If you set
errorPolicy to
all,
useQuery does not discard query response data, allowing you to render partial results.
For more information, see Handling operation errors .
Manual execution with
useLazyQuery
When React renders a component that calls
useQuery, Apollo Client automatically executes the corresponding query. But what if you want to execute a query in response to a different event, such as a user clicking a button?
The
useLazyQuery hook is perfect for executing queries in response to events besides component rendering. Unlike with
useQuery, when you call
useLazyQuery, it does not immediately execute its associated query. Instead, it returns a query function in its result tuple that you call whenever you're ready to execute the query.
Here's an example:
1import React from 'react';
2import { useLazyQuery } from '@apollo/client';
3
4function DelayedQuery() {
5 const [getDog, { loading, error, data }] = useLazyQuery(GET_DOG_PHOTO);
6
7 if (loading) return <p>Loading ...</p>;
8 if (error) return `Error! ${error}`;
9
10 return (
11 <div>
12 {data?.dog && <img src={data.dog.displayImage} />}
13 <button onClick={() => getDog({ variables: { breed: 'bulldog' } })}>
14 Click me!
15 </button>
16 </div>
17 );
18}
The first item in
useLazyQuery's return tuple is the query function, and the second item is the same result object returned by
useQuery.
As shown above, you can pass options to the query function just like you pass them to
useLazyQuery itself. If you pass a particular option to both, the value you pass to the query function takes precedence. This is a handy way to pass default options to
useLazyQuery and then customize those options in the query function.
variables passed as options to the hook and merging them with the
variables passed to the query function. If you do not pass
variables to the query function, only the
variables passed to the hook are used in the query execution.
For a full list of supported options, see the API reference .
Setting a fetch policy
By default, the
useQuery hook checks the Apollo Client cache to see if all the data you requested is already available locally. If all data is available locally,
useQuery returns that data and doesn't query your GraphQL server. This
cache-first policy is Apollo Client's default fetch policy.
You can specify a different fetch policy for a given query. To do so, include the
fetchPolicy option in your call to
useQuery:
1const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(GET_DOGS, {
2 fetchPolicy: 'network-only', // Doesn't check cache before making a network request
3});
nextFetchPolicySince 3.1
You can also specify a query's
nextFetchPolicy. If you do,
fetchPolicy is used for the query's first execution, and
nextFetchPolicy is used to determine how the query responds to future cache updates:
1const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(GET_DOGS, {
2 fetchPolicy: 'network-only', // Used for first execution
3 nextFetchPolicy: 'cache-first', // Used for subsequent executions
4});
For example, this is helpful if you want a query to always make an initial network request, but you're comfortable reading from the cache after that.
nextFetchPolicy functions
If you want to apply a single
nextFetchPolicy by default, because you find yourself manually providing
nextFetchPolicy for most of your queries, you can configure
defaultOptions.watchQuery.nextFetchPolicy when creating your
ApolloClient instance:
1new ApolloClient({
2 link,
3 client,
4 defaultOptions: {
5 watchQuery: {
6 nextFetchPolicy: 'cache-only',
7 },
8 },
9});
This configuration applies to all
client.watchQuery calls and
useQuery calls that do not otherwise configure
nextFetchPolicy.
If you want more control over how
nextFetchPolicy behaves, you can provide a function instead of a
WatchQueryFetchPolicy string:
1new ApolloClient({
2 link,
3 client,
4 defaultOptions: {
5 watchQuery: {
6 nextFetchPolicy(currentFetchPolicy) {
7 if (
8 currentFetchPolicy === 'network-only' ||
9 currentFetchPolicy === 'cache-and-network'
10 ) {
11 // Demote the network policies (except "no-cache") to "cache-first"
12 // after the first request.
13 return 'cache-first';
14 }
15 // Leave all other fetch policies unchanged.
16 return currentFetchPolicy;
17 },
18 },
19 },
20});
This
nextFetchPolicy function will be called after each request, and uses the
currentFetchPolicy parameter to decide how to modify the fetch policy.
In addition to being called after each request, your
nextFetchPolicy function will also be called when variables change, which by default resets the
fetchPolicy to its initial value, which is often important to trigger a fresh network request for queries that started out with
cache-and-network or
network-only fetch policies.
To intercept and handle the
variables-changed case yourself, you can use the
NextFetchPolicyContext object passed as the second argument to your
nextFetchPolicy function:
1new ApolloClient({
2 link,
3 client,
4 defaultOptions: {
5 watchQuery: {
6 nextFetchPolicy(
7 currentFetchPolicy,
8 {
9 // Either "after-fetch" or "variables-changed", indicating why the
10 // nextFetchPolicy function was invoked.
11 reason,
12 // The rest of the options (currentFetchPolicy === options.fetchPolicy).
13