Refetching queries in Apollo Client
Apollo Client allows you to make local modifications to your GraphQL data by updating the cache , but sometimes it's more straightforward to update your client-side GraphQL data by refetching queries from the server.
In theory, you could refetch every active query after a client-side update, but you can save time and network bandwidth by refetching queries more selectively. The
InMemoryCache helps you determine which active queries might have been invalidated by recent cache updates.
Local cache updates and refetching work especially well in combination: your application can display the results of local cache modifications immediately, while also refetching in the background to obtain the very latest data from the server. The UI is then rerendered only if there are differences between local data and refetched data.
Refetching is especially common after a mutation, so mutate functions accept options like
refetchQueries and
onQueryUpdated to specify which queries should be refetched, and how.
To selectively refetch queries outside of a mutation, you instead use the
refetchQueries method of
ApolloClient, which is documented here.
client.refetchQueries
This method is new in Apollo Client 3.4.
Refetch options
The
client.refetchQueries method take an
options object that conforms to the
following TypeScript interface:
1interface RefetchQueriesOptions<
2 TCache extends ApolloCache<any>,
3 TResult = Promise<ApolloQueryResult<any>>,
4> {
5 updateCache?: (cache: TCache) => void;
6 include?: Array<string | DocumentNode> | "all" | "active";
7 onQueryUpdated?: (
8 observableQuery: ObservableQuery<any>,
9 diff: Cache.DiffResult<any>,
10 lastDiff: Cache.DiffResult<any> | undefined,
11 ) => boolean | TResult;
12 optimistic?: boolean;
13}
These fields are described below:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Optional function that updates cached fields to trigger refetches of queries that include those fields.
|Optional array specifying queries to refetch. Each element can be either a query's string name or a
DocumentNode object.Analogous to the
options.refetchQueries array for mutations.Pass
"active" (or
"all") as a shorthand to refetch all (active) queries.
|Optional callback function that's called once for each
ObservableQuery that's either affected by
options.updateCache or listed in
options.include (or both).If
onQueryUpdated is not provided, the default implementation returns the
result of calling
observableQuery.refetch(). When
onQueryUpdated is
provided, it can dynamically decide whether (and how) each query should be
refetched.Returning
false from
onQueryUpdated prevents the associated query
from being refetched.
|If
true, the
options.updateCache function is executed on a temporary optimistic layer of
InMemoryCache, so its modifications can be discarded from the cache after observing which fields it invalidated.Defaults to
false, meaning
options.updateCache updates the cache in a
lasting way.
Refetch results
The
client.refetchQueries method collects the
TResult results returned by
onQueryUpdated, defaulting to
TResult = Promise<ApolloQueryResult<any>> if
onQueryUpdated is not provided. It combines those results into a single
Promise<TResolved[]> using
Promise.all(results).
Thanks to the
Promise-unwrapping behavior of
Promise.all, this
TResolvedtype is often the same type as
TResult, except when
TResultis a
PromiseLike<TResolved>or a
boolean.
The returned
Promise object has two other useful properties:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|An array of
ObservableQuery objects that were refetched.
|An array of results that were either returned by
onQueryUpdated, or provided by default in the absence of
onQueryUpdated, including pending promises.If
onQueryUpdated returns
false for a given query, no result is provided for that query.If
onQueryUpdated returns
true, the resulting
Promise<ApolloQueryResult<any>> is included in the
results array instead of
true.
These two arrays parallel each other: they have the same length, and
results[i] is the result produced by
onQueryUpdated when called with the
ObservableQuery found at
queries[i], for any index
i.
Refetch recipes
Refetching a specific query
To refetch a specific query by name, use the
include option by itself:
1await client.refetchQueries({
2 include: ["SomeQueryName"],
3});
The
include option can also refetch a specific query using its
DocumentNode:
1await client.refetchQueries({
2 include: [SOME_QUERY],
3});
Refetching all queries
To refetch all active queries, pass the
"active" shorthand for
include:
1await client.refetchQueries({
2 include: "active",
3});
To refetch all queries managed by Apollo Client (even those with no observers, or whose components are currently unmounted), pass
"all" for
include:
1await client.refetchQueries({
2 include: "all", // Consider using "active" instead!
3});
Refetching queries affected by cache updates
You can refetch queries affected by cache updates performed in the
updateCache callback:
1await client.refetchQueries({
2 updateCache(cache) {
3 cache.evict({ fieldName: "someRootField" });
4 },
5});
This refetches any queries that depend on
Query.someRootField, without requiring you to know in advance which queries might be included. Any combination of cache operations (
writeQuery,
writeFragment,
modify,
evict, etc.) is allowed within
updateCache.
Updates performed by
updateCache persist in the cache by default. You can perform them in a temporary optimistic layer instead, if you want them to be discarded immediately after
client.refetchQueries is done observing them, leaving the cache unchanged:
1await client.refetchQueries({
2 updateCache(cache) {
3 cache.evict({ fieldName: "someRootField" });
4 },
5
6 // Evict Query.someRootField only temporarily, in an optimistic layer.
7 optimistic: true,
8});
Another way to "update" the cache without actually changing cache data is to use
cache.modify and its
INVALIDATE sentinel object:
1await client.refetchQueries({
2 updateCache(cache) {
3 cache.modify({
4 fields: {
5 someRootField(value, { INVALIDATE }) {
6 // Update queries that involve Query.someRootField, without actually
7 // changing its value in the cache.
8 return INVALIDATE;
9 },
10 },
11 });
12 },
13});
Before
client.refetchQuerieswas introduced, the
INVALIDATEsentinel was not very useful , because invalidated queries with
fetchPolicy: "cache-first"would typically re-read unchanged results, and therefore decide not to perform a network request. The
client.refetchQueriesmethod makes this invalidation system more accessible to application code, so you can control the refetching behavior of invalidated queries.
In all of the examples above, whether we use
include or
updateCache,
client.refetchQueries refetches affected queries from the network and includes the resulting
Promise<ApolloQueryResult<any>> results in the
Promise<TResolved[]> returned by
client.refetchQueries.
If a particular query is included both by
include and by
updateCache, that query is refetched only once. In other words, the
include option is a good way to make sure certain queries are always included, no matter which queries are included by
updateCache.
Refetching selectively
In development, you probably want to make sure the appropriate queries are getting refetched, rather than blindly refetching them. To intercept each query before refetching, you can specify an
onQueryUpdated callback:
1const results = await client.refetchQueries({
2 updateCache(cache) {
3 cache.evict({ fieldName: "someRootField" });
4 },
5
6 onQueryUpdated(observableQuery) {
7 // Logging and/or debugger breakpoints can be useful in development to
8 // understand what client.refetchQueries is doing.
9 console.log(`Examining ObservableQuery ${observableQuery.queryName}`);
10 debugger;
11
12 // Proceed with the default refetching behavior, as if onQueryUpdated
13 // was not provided.
14 return true;
15 },
16});
17
18results.forEach(result => {
19 // These results will be ApolloQueryResult<any> objects, after all
20 // results have been refetched from the network.
21});
Notice how adding
onQueryUpdated in this example did not change the refetching behavior of
client.refetchQueries, allowing us to use
onQueryUpdated purely for diagnostic or debugging purposes.
If you want to skip certain queries that would otherwise be included, return
false from
onQueryUpdated:
1await client.refetchQueries({
2 updateCache(cache) {
3 cache.evict({ fieldName: "someRootField" });
4 },
5
6 onQueryUpdated(observableQuery, { complete, result, missing }) {
7 console.log(`Examining ObservableQuery ${
8 observableQuery.queryName
9 } whose latest result is ${JSON.stringify(result)} which is ${
10 complete ? "complete" : "incomplete"
11 }`);
12
13 if (shouldIgnoreQuery(observableQuery)) {
14 return false;
15 }
16
17 // Refetch the query unconditionally from the network.
18 return true;
19 },
20});
In case the
ObservableQuery does not provide enough information, you can also examine the latest
result for the query, along with information about its
completeness and
missing fields, using the
Cache.DiffResult object passed as the second parameter to
onQueryUpdated:
1await client.refetchQueries({
2 updateCache(cache) {
3 cache.evict({ fieldName: "someRootField" });
4 },
5
6 onQueryUpdated(observableQuery, { complete, result, missing }) {
7 if (shouldIgnoreQuery(observableQuery)) {
8 return false;
9 }
10
11 if (complete) {
12 // Update the query according to its chosen FetchPolicy, rather than
13 // refetching it unconditionally from the network.
14 return observableQuery.reobserve();
15 }
16
17 // Refetch the query unconditionally from the network.
18 return true;
19 },
20});
Because
onQueryUpdated has the ability to filter queries dynamically, it also pairs well with the bulk
include options mentioned above:
1await client.refetchQueries({
2 // Include all active queries by default, which may be ill-advised unless
3 // you also use onQueryUpdated to filter those queries.
4 include: "active";
5
6 // Called once for every active query, allowing dynamic filtering:
7 onQueryUpdated(observableQuery) {
8 return !shouldIgnoreQuery(observableQuery);
9 },
10});
Handling refetch errors
In the examples above, we
await client.refetchQueries(...) to find out the final
ApolloQueryResult<any> results for all the refetched queries. This combined promise is created with
Promise.all, so a single failure rejects the entire
Promise<TResolved[]>, potentially hiding other successful results. If this is a problem, you can use the
queries and
results arrays returned by
client.refetchQueries instead of (or in addition to)
awaiting the
Promise:
1const { queries, results } = client.refetchQueries({
2 // Specific client.refetchQueries options are not relevant to this example.
3});
4
5const finalResults = await Promise.all(
6 results.map((result, i) => {
7 return Promise.resolve(result).catch(error => {
8 console.error(`Error refetching query ${queries[i].queryName}: ${error}`);
9 return null; // Silence this Promise rejection.
10 });
11 })
12});
In the future, just as additional input options may be added to the
client.refetchQueries method, additional properties may be added to its result object, supplementing its
Promise-related properties and the
queries and
results arrays.
If you discover that some specific additional
client.refetchQueries input options or result properties would be useful, please feel free to open an issue or start a discussion explaining your use case(s).
Corresponding
client.mutate options
For refetching after a mutation,
client.mutate supports options similar to
client.refetchQueries, which you should use instead of
client.refetchQueries, because it's important for refetching logic to happen at specific times during the mutation process.
For historical reasons,
client.mutate options have slightly different names from the new
client.refetchQueries options, but their internal implementation is substantially the same, so you can translate between them using the following table:
client.mutate(options)
client.refetchQueries(options)
options.refetchQueries
|⇔
options.include
options.update
|⇔
options.updateCache
options.onQueryUpdated
|⇔
options.onQueryUpdated
options.awaitRefetchQueries
|⇔
|Return a
Promise from
onQueryUpdated