Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

class ApolloClient

API reference

The ApolloClient class encapsulates Apollo's core client-side API. It backs all available view-layer integrations (React, iOS, and so on).

The ApolloClient constructor

Constructs an instance of ApolloClient.

Takes an ApolloClientOptions parameter that supports the fields listed below .

Returns an initialized ApolloClient object.

Example

JavaScript
1import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client';
2
3const cache = new InMemoryCache();
4
5const client = new ApolloClient({
6  // Provide required constructor fields
7  cache: cache,
8  uri: 'http://localhost:4000/',
9
10  // Provide some optional constructor fields
11  name: 'react-web-client',
12  version: '1.3',
13  queryDeduplication: false,
14  defaultOptions: {
15    watchQuery: {
16      fetchPolicy: 'cache-and-network',
17    },
18  },
19});
20

For more information on the defaultOptions object, see the Default Options section below.

Functions

This watches the cache store of the query according to the options specified and returns an ObservableQuery. We can subscribe to this ObservableQuery and receive updated results through an observer when the cache store changes.

Note that this method is not an implementation of GraphQL subscriptions. Rather, it uses Apollo's store in order to reactively deliver updates to your query results.

For example, suppose you call watchQuery on a GraphQL query that fetches a person's first and last name and this person has a particular object identifier, provided by dataIdFromObject. Later, a different query fetches that same person's first and last name and the first name has now changed. Then, any observers associated with the results of the first query will be updated with a new result object.

Note that if the cache does not change, the subscriber will not be notified.

See here for a description of store reactivity.

Signature

TypeScript
1watchQuery<T, TVariables>(
2  options: WatchQueryOptions<TVariables, T>
3): ObservableQuery<T, TVariables>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options WatchQueryOptions<TVariables, T>

Result 

ObservableQuery<T, TVariables>

This resolves a single query according to the options specified and returns a Promise which is either resolved with the resulting data or rejected with an error.

Signature

TypeScript
1query<T, TVariables>(
2  options: QueryOptions<TVariables, T>
3): Promise<ApolloQueryResult<T>>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options QueryOptions<TVariables, T>

An object of type QueryOptions that allows us to describe how this query should be treated e.g. whether it should hit the server at all or just resolve from the cache, etc.

Result 

Promise<ApolloQueryResult<T>>

This resolves a single mutation according to the options specified and returns a Promise which is either resolved with the resulting data or rejected with an error. In some cases both data and errors might be undefined, for example when errorPolicy is set to 'ignore'.

It takes options as an object with the following keys and values:

Signature

TypeScript
1mutate<TData, TVariables, TContext, TCache>(
2  options: MutationOptions<TData, TVariables, TContext>
3): Promise<FetchResult<TData>>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options MutationOptions<TData, TVariables, TContext>

Result 

Promise<FetchResult<TData>>

This subscribes to a graphql subscription according to the options specified and returns an Observable which either emits received data or an error.

Signature

TypeScript
1subscribe<T, TVariables>(
2  options: SubscriptionOptions<TVariables, T>
3): Observable<FetchResult<T>>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options SubscriptionOptions<TVariables, T>

Result 

Observable<FetchResult<T>>

Tries to read some data from the store in the shape of the provided GraphQL query without making a network request. This method will start at the root query. To start at a specific id returned by dataIdFromObject use readFragment.

Signature

TypeScript
1readQuery<T, TVariables>(
2  options: DataProxy.Query<TVariables, T>,
3  optimistic?: boolean
4): T | null

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options DataProxy.Query<TVariables, T>
optimistic (optional) boolean

Set to true to allow readQuery to return optimistic results. Is false by default.

Result 

T | null

Tries to read some data from the store in the shape of the provided GraphQL fragment without making a network request. This method will read a GraphQL fragment from any arbitrary id that is currently cached, unlike readQuery which will only read from the root query.

You must pass in a GraphQL document with a single fragment or a document with multiple fragments that represent what you are reading. If you pass in a document with multiple fragments then you must also specify a fragmentName.

Signature

TypeScript
1readFragment<T, TVariables>(
2  options: DataProxy.Fragment<TVariables, T>,
3  optimistic?: boolean
4): T | null

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options DataProxy.Fragment<TVariables, T>
optimistic (optional) boolean

Set to true to allow readFragment to return optimistic results. Is false by default.

Result 

T | null

Writes some data in the shape of the provided GraphQL query directly to the store. This method will start at the root query. To start at a specific id returned by dataIdFromObject then use writeFragment.

Signature

TypeScript
1writeQuery<TData, TVariables>(
2  options: DataProxy.WriteQueryOptions<TData, TVariables>
3): Reference | undefined

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options DataProxy.WriteQueryOptions<TData, TVariables>

Result 

Reference | undefined

Writes some data in the shape of the provided GraphQL fragment directly to the store. This method will write to a GraphQL fragment from any arbitrary id that is currently cached, unlike writeQuery which will only write from the root query.

You must pass in a GraphQL document with a single fragment or a document with multiple fragments that represent what you are writing. If you pass in a document with multiple fragments then you must also specify a fragmentName.

Signature

TypeScript
1writeFragment<TData, TVariables>(
2  options: DataProxy.WriteFragmentOptions<TData, TVariables>
3): Reference | undefined

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options DataProxy.WriteFragmentOptions<TData, TVariables>

Result 

Reference | undefined

watchFragment Since 3.10.0

Watches the cache store of the fragment according to the options specified and returns an Observable. We can subscribe to this Observable and receive updated results through an observer when the cache store changes.

You must pass in a GraphQL document with a single fragment or a document with multiple fragments that represent what you are reading. If you pass in a document with multiple fragments then you must also specify a fragmentName.

Signature

TypeScript
1watchFragment<TFragmentData, TVariables>(
2  options: WatchFragmentOptions<TFragmentData, TVariables>
3): Observable<WatchFragmentResult<TFragmentData>>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options WatchFragmentOptions<TFragmentData, TVariables>

An object of type WatchFragmentOptions that allows the cache to identify the fragment and optionally specify whether to react to optimistic updates.

Result 

Observable<WatchFragmentResult<TFragmentData>>

Resets your entire store by clearing out your cache and then re-executing all of your active queries. This makes it so that you may guarantee that there is no data left in your store from a time before you called this method.

resetStore() is useful when your user just logged out. You’ve removed the user session, and you now want to make sure that any references to data you might have fetched while the user session was active is gone.

It is important to remember that resetStore() will refetch any active queries. This means that any components that might be mounted will execute their queries again using your network interface. If you do not want to re-execute any queries then you should make sure to stop watching any active queries.

Signature

TypeScript
1resetStore(): Promise<ApolloQueryResult<any>[] | null>

Result 

Promise<ApolloQueryResult<any>[] | null>

Allows callbacks to be registered that are executed when the store is reset. onResetStore returns an unsubscribe function that can be used to remove registered callbacks.

Signature

TypeScript
1onResetStore(
2  cb: () => Promise<any>
3): () => void

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
cb () => Promise<any>

Result 

() => void

Remove all data from the store. Unlike resetStore, clearStore will not refetch any active queries.

Signature

TypeScript
1clearStore(): Promise<any[]>

Result 

Promise<any[]>

Allows callbacks to be registered that are executed when the store is cleared. onClearStore returns an unsubscribe function that can be used to remove registered callbacks.

Signature

TypeScript
1onClearStore(
2  cb: () => Promise<any>
3): () => void

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
cb () => Promise<any>

Result 

() => void

Call this method to terminate any active client processes, making it safe to dispose of this ApolloClient instance.

Signature

TypeScript
1stop(): void

Refetches all of your active queries.

reFetchObservableQueries() is useful if you want to bring the client back to proper state in case of a network outage

It is important to remember that reFetchObservableQueries() will refetch any active queries. This means that any components that might be mounted will execute their queries again using your network interface. If you do not want to re-execute any queries then you should make sure to stop watching any active queries. Takes optional parameter includeStandby which will include queries in standby-mode when refetching.

Signature

TypeScript
1reFetchObservableQueries(
2  includeStandby?: boolean
3): Promise<ApolloQueryResult<any>[]>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
includeStandby (optional) boolean

Result 

Promise<ApolloQueryResult<any>[]>

Refetches specified active queries. Similar to "reFetchObservableQueries()" but with a specific list of queries.

refetchQueries() is useful for use cases to imperatively refresh a selection of queries.

It is important to remember that refetchQueries() will refetch specified active queries. This means that any components that might be mounted will execute their queries again using your network interface. If you do not want to re-execute any queries then you should make sure to stop watching any active queries.

Signature

TypeScript
1refetchQueries<TCache, TResult>(
2  options: RefetchQueriesOptions<TCache, TResult>
3): RefetchQueriesResult<TResult>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options RefetchQueriesOptions<TCache, TResult>

Result 

RefetchQueriesResult<TResult>

Get all currently active ObservableQuery objects, in a Map keyed by query ID strings.

An "active" query is one that has observers and a fetchPolicy other than "standby" or "cache-only".

You can include all ObservableQuery objects (including the inactive ones) by passing "all" instead of "active", or you can include just a subset of active queries by passing an array of query names or DocumentNode objects.

Signature

TypeScript
1getObservableQueries(
2  include?: RefetchQueriesInclude
3): Map<string, ObservableQuery<any>>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
include (optional) RefetchQueriesInclude

Result 

Map<string, ObservableQuery<any>>

Types

Properties
Name / Type
Description
ApolloCache<TCacheShape>

The cache that Apollo Client should use to store query results locally. The recommended cache is InMemoryCache, which is provided by the @apollo/client package.

For more information, see Configuring the cache .

ApolloLink

You can provide an ApolloLink instance to serve as Apollo Client's network layer. For more information, see Advanced HTTP networking .

One of uri or link is required. If you provide both, link takes precedence.

string | UriFunction

The URI of the GraphQL endpoint that Apollo Client will communicate with.

One of uri or link is required. If you provide both, link takes precedence.

boolean

⚠️ Deprecated

Please use the devtools.enabled option.

If true, the Apollo Client Devtools browser extension can connect to Apollo Client.

The default value is false in production and true in development (if there is a window object).

DefaultOptions

Provide this object to set application-wide default values for options you can provide to the watchQuery, query, and mutate functions. See below for an example object.

See this example object .

string

A custom name (e.g., iOS) that identifies this particular client among your set of clients. Apollo Server and Apollo Studio use this property as part of the client awareness feature.

string

A custom version that identifies the current version of this particular client (e.g., 1.2). Apollo Server and Apollo Studio use this property as part of the client awareness feature.

This is not the version of Apollo Client that you are using, but rather any version string that helps you differentiate between versions of your client.

Other
boolean

If true, Apollo Client will assume results read from the cache are never mutated by application code, which enables substantial performance optimizations.

string
Partial<DefaultContext>
DevtoolsOptions

Configuration used by the Apollo Client Devtools extension for this client.

DocumentTransform
FragmentMatcher
Record<string, string>

An object representing headers to include in every HTTP request, such as {Authorization: 'Bearer 1234'}

This value will be ignored when using the link option.

boolean

If false, Apollo Client sends every created query to the server, even if a completely identical query (identical in terms of query string, variable values, and operationName) is already in flight.

Resolvers | Resolvers[]
number

The time interval (in milliseconds) before Apollo Client force-fetches queries after a server-side render.

boolean

When using Apollo Client for server-side rendering , set this to true so that the getDataFromTree function can work effectively.

string | string[] | DocumentNode | DocumentNode[]
Properties
Name / Type
Description
Other
Partial<MutationOptions<any, any, any>>
Partial<QueryOptions<any, any>>
Partial<WatchQueryOptions<any, any>>
Example defaultOptions object
JavaScript
1const defaultOptions = {
2  watchQuery: {
3    fetchPolicy: 'cache-and-network',
4    errorPolicy: 'ignore',
5  },
6  query: {
7    fetchPolicy: 'network-only',
8    errorPolicy: 'all',
9  },
10  mutate: {
11    errorPolicy: 'all',
12  },
13};

You can override any default option you specify in this object by providing a different value for the same option in individual function calls.

Note: The useQuery hook uses Apollo Client's watchQuery function. To set defaultOptions when using the useQuery hook, make sure to set them under the defaultOptions.watchQuery property.