ObservableQuery

ApolloClient Observables extend the Observables implementation provided by zen-observable . Refer to the zen-observable documentation for additional context and API options.

A list of any errors that occurred during server-side execution of a GraphQL operation. See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/data/error-handling/ for more information.

The single Error object that is passed to onError and useQuery hooks, and is often thrown during manual client.query calls. This will contain both a NetworkError field and any GraphQLErrors. See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/data/error-handling/ for more information.

A list of any errors that occurred during server-side execution of a GraphQL operation. See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/data/error-handling/ for more information.

The single Error object that is passed to onError and useQuery hooks, and is often thrown during manual client.query calls. This will contain both a NetworkError field and any GraphQLErrors. See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/data/error-handling/ for more information.

Update the variables of this observable query, and fetch the new results. This method should be preferred over setVariables in most use cases.

The new set of variables. If there are missing variables, the previous values of those variables will be used.

A list of any errors that occurred during server-side execution of a GraphQL operation. See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/data/error-handling/ for more information.

The single Error object that is passed to onError and useQuery hooks, and is often thrown during manual client.query calls. This will contain both a NetworkError field and any GraphQLErrors. See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/data/error-handling/ for more information.

A list of any errors that occurred during server-side execution of a GraphQL operation. See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/data/error-handling/ for more information.

The single Error object that is passed to onError and useQuery hooks, and is often thrown during manual client.query calls. This will contain both a NetworkError field and any GraphQLErrors. See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/data/error-handling/ for more information.

Update the variables of this observable query, and fetch the new results if they've changed. Most users should prefer refetch instead of setVariables in order to to be properly notified of results even when they come from the cache.

Note: the next callback will not fire if the variables have not changed or if the result is coming from cache.

Note: the promise will return the old results immediately if the variables have not changed.

Note: the promise will return null immediately if the query is not active (there are no subscribers).