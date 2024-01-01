Configuring the Apollo Client cache
This article describes cache setup and configuration. To learn how to interact with cached data, see Reading and writing data to the cache .
Initialization
Create an
InMemoryCache object and provide it to the
ApolloClient constructor, like so:
1import { InMemoryCache, ApolloClient } from '@apollo/client';
2
3const client = new ApolloClient({
4 // ...other arguments...
5 cache: new InMemoryCache(options)
6});
The
InMemoryCache constructor accepts a variety of configuration options .
Configuration options
You can configure the cache's behavior to better suit your application. For example, you can:
Customize the format of a particular type's cache ID
Customize the storage and retrieval of individual fields
Define polymorphic type relationships for fragment matching
Define patterns for pagination
Manage client-side local state
To customize cache behavior, you provide a configuration object to the
InMemoryCache constructor. This object supports the following fields:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|If
true, the cache automatically requests the
__typename field for every object in your outgoing operations, which means you can omit
__typename from your operation definitions.By default, the cache uses the
__typename field as part of the cache ID for every cached object, so it's helpful to guarantee that the field is always fetched.The default value is
true.
|If
true, the cache returns an identical (
===) response object for every execution of the same query, as long as the underlying data remains unchanged. This helps you detect changes to a query's result.The default value is
true.
|The limit of the number of result objects that will be retained in memory to speed up repeated reads to the cache.The default value is
Math.pow(2, 16).
|Include this object to define polymorphic relationships between your schema's types. Doing so enables you to look up cached data by interface or by union.Each key in the object is the
__typename of an interface or union, and the corresponding value is an array of the
__typenames of the types that belong to that union or implement that interface.For an example, see Defining
possibleTypes manually .
|Include this object to customize the cache's behavior on a type-by-type basis.Each key in the object is the
__typename of a type to customize, and the corresponding value is a
TypePolicy object .
|A function that takes a response object and returns a unique identifier to be used when normalizing the data in the store.For details, see Customizing identifier generation globally .
Customizing cache IDs
You can customize how the
InMemoryCache generates cache IDs for individual types in your schema (see the default behavior ). This is helpful especially if a type uses a field (or fields!) besides
id or
_id as its unique identifier.
To accomplish this, you define a
TypePolicy for each type you want to customize. You specify all of your cache's
typePolicies in the
options object you provide to the
InMemoryCache constructor .
Include a
keyFields field in relevant
TypePolicy objects, like so:
1const cache = new InMemoryCache({
2 typePolicies: {
3 Product: {
4 // In an inventory management system, products might be identified
5 // by their UPC.
6 keyFields: ["upc"],
7 },
8 Person: {
9 // In a user account system, the combination of a person's name AND email
10 // address might uniquely identify them.
11 keyFields: ["name", "email"],
12 },
13 Book: {
14 // If one of the keyFields is an object with fields of its own, you can
15 // include those nested keyFields by using a nested array of strings:
16 keyFields: ["title", "author", ["name"]],
17 },
18 AllProducts: {
19 // Singleton types that have no identifying field can use an empty
20 // array for their keyFields.
21 keyFields: [],
22 },
23 },
24});
This example shows a variety of
typePolicies with different
keyFields:
The
Producttype uses its
upcfield as its identifying field.
The
Persontype uses the combination of both its
nameand
The
Booktype includes a subfield as part of its cache ID.
The
["name"]item indicates that the
namefield of the previous field in the array (
author) is part of the cache ID. The
Book's
authorfield must be an object that includes a
namefield for this to be valid.
A valid cache ID for the
Booktype has the following structure:Text
1Book:{"title":"Fahrenheit 451","author":{"name":"Ray Bradbury"}}
The
AllProductstype illustrates a special strategy for a singleton type. If the cache will only ever contain one
AllProductsobject and that object has no identifying fields, you can provide an empty array for its
keyFields.
If an object has multiple
keyFields, the cache ID always lists those fields in the same order to ensure uniqueness.
Note that these
keyFields strings always refer to the canonical field names defined in the schema. This means that ID computation is not sensitive to field aliases.
Calculating an object's cache ID
If you define a custom cache ID that uses multiple fields, it can be challenging to calculate and provide that ID to methods that require it (such as
cache.readFragment).
To help with this, you can use the
cache.identify method to calculate the cache ID for any normalized object you fetch from your cache. See Obtaining an object's custom ID .
Customizing identifier generation globally
If you need to define a single fallback
keyFields function that isn't specific to any particular
__typename, you can use the
dataIdFromObject function that was introduced in Apollo Client 2.x:
1import { defaultDataIdFromObject } from '@apollo/client';
2
3const cache = new InMemoryCache({
4 dataIdFromObject(responseObject) {
5 switch (responseObject.__typename) {
6 case 'Product': return `Product:${responseObject.upc}`;
7 case 'Person': return `Person:${responseObject.name}:${responseObject.email}`;
8 default: return defaultDataIdFromObject(responseObject);
9 }
10 }
11});
The
dataIdFromObjectAPI is included in Apollo Client 3 to ease the transition from Apollo Client 2.x.
Notice that the above function still uses different logic to generate keys based on an object's
__typename. In a case like this, you should almost always define
keyFields arrays for the
Product and
Person types via
typePolicies.
This code also has the following drawbacks:
It's sensitive to aliasing mistakes.
It does nothing to protect against undefined object properties.
Accidentally using different key fields at different times can cause inconsistencies in the cache.
Customizing Type Policies
After creating an
InMemoryCache instance, you can use the
addTypePolicies method to add or modify type policies.
Here is an example of how to use the
addTypePolicies method:
1const cache = new InMemoryCache({
2 typePolicies: {
3 Person: {
4 fields: {
5 name: {
6 read(name = "UNKNOWN NAME") {
7 return name.toUpperCase();
8 }
9 },
10 },
11 },
12 },
13});
14
15// Add a type policy to the cache.
16cache.policies.addTypePolicies({
17 Person: {
18 fields: {
19 email: {
20 read(email = "unknown@example.com") {
21 return email;
22 },
23 },
24 },
25 },
26});
The code creates an
InMemoryCache with a custom type policy for the
Person type. The type policy specifies that if the
name field is not available in the cache, it should return a default value of "UNKNOWN NAME" and converts it to uppercase.
Then, the code adds an additional type policy to the cache using
cache.policies.addTypePolicies. This new type policy is related to the
Person type and its
Overall, the code sets up caching behaviors for the
Person type, ensuring that default values are provided for the
name and
Disabling normalization
You can instruct the
InMemoryCache not to normalize objects of a particular type. This can be useful for metrics and other transient data that's identified by a timestamp and never receives updates.
To disable normalization for a type, define a
TypePolicy for the type (as shown in Customizing cache IDs ) and set the policy's
keyFields field to
false.
Objects that are not normalized are instead embedded within their parent object in the cache. You can't access these objects directly, but you can access them via their parent.
TypePolicy fields
To customize how the cache interacts with specific types in your schema, you can pass the
InMemoryCache constructor an object that maps
__typename strings to
TypePolicy objects.
A
TypePolicy object can include the following fields:
1type TypePolicy = {
2 // Allows defining the primary key fields for this type, either using an
3 // array of field names, a function that returns an arbitrary string, or
4 // false to disable normalization for objects of this type.
5 keyFields?: KeySpecifier | KeyFieldsFunction | false;
6
7 // If your schema uses a custom __typename for any of the root Query,
8 // Mutation, and/or Subscription types (rare), set the corresponding
9 // field below to true to indicate that this type serves as that type.
10 queryType?: true,
11 mutationType?: true,
12 subscriptionType?: true,
13
14 fields?: {
15 [fieldName: string]:
16 | FieldPolicy<StoreValue>
17 | FieldReadFunction<StoreValue>;
18 }
19};
20
21// Recursive type aliases are coming in TypeScript 3.7, so this isn't the
22// actual type we use, but it's what it should be:
23type KeySpecifier = (string | KeySpecifier)[];
24
25type KeyFieldsFunction = (
26 object: Readonly<StoreObject>,
27 context: {
28 typename: string;
29 selectionSet?: SelectionSetNode;
30 fragmentMap?: FragmentMap;
31 },
32) => string | null | void;
Overriding root operation types (uncommon)
In addition to
keyFields, a
TypePolicy can indicate that its type represents the root query, mutation, or subscription type by setting
queryType,
mutationType, or
subscriptionType to
true:
1const cache = new InMemoryCache({
2 typePolicies: {
3 UnconventionalRootQuery: {
4 // The RootQueryFragment can only match if the cache knows the __typename
5 // of the root query object.
6 queryType: true,
7 },
8 },
9});
10
11const result = cache.readQuery({
12 query: gql`
13 query MyQuery {
14 ...RootQueryFragment
15 }
16 fragment RootQueryFragment on UnconventionalRootQuery {
17 field1
18 field2 {
19 subfield
20 }
21 }
22 `,
23});
24
25const equivalentResult = cache.readQuery({
26 query: gql`
27 query MyQuery {
28 field1
29 field2 {
30 subfield
31 }
32 }
33 `,
34});
The cache usually obtains
__typename information by adding the
__typename field to every query selection set it sends to the server. It could technically use this same method for the outermost selection set of every operation, but the
__typenames of the root query and mutation are almost always
"Query" and
"Mutation", so the cache assumes those common defaults unless instructed otherwise in a
TypePolicy.
For most objects in a graph, the
__typename field is vital for proper identification and normalization. For the root query and mutation types, the
__typename is not nearly as useful or important, because those types are singletons with only one instance per client.
The
fields property
The final property within
TypePolicy is the
fields property, which enables you to customize the behavior of individual cached fields .