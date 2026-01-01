Authorization with Okta

Example: Okta

This guide uses Okta Workforce Identity as the Identity Provider.

How MCP clients register with Okta

An MCP client must identify itself to the authorization server before it starts the OAuth flow. The MCP authorization specification defines three ways to do this:

Pre-registration : An administrator creates an OAuth client in the authorization server ahead of time and gives its client ID to the MCP client.

Client ID Metadata Document (CIMD) : The client uses an HTTPS URL as its client ID, and that URL hosts the client's metadata.

Dynamic Client Registration (DCR): The client sends its metadata to the authorization server's registration endpoint and gets a new client ID.

Okta's DCR endpoint requires an Okta API token that an administrator issues. MCP clients don't have this token, so they can't register themselves with Okta. For more information, see MCP issue #695 .

Okta supports the other two methods:

Pre-registration : You create an OAuth client in Okta, then enter its client ID and client secret in the MCP client. The main steps of this guide use this method with MCP Inspector.

CIMD: You register the client's metadata document URL in Okta ahead of time. Okta doesn't accept a CIMD client that you haven't registered. For more information, see Register CIMD clients.

Pre-requisites

Create an Apollo account . Clone the repo for the example project. sh copy git clone git@github.com:apollographql/apollo-mcp-server.git Install or update the Rover CLI. You need at least v0.37 or later. sh copy curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh

Step 1: Set up the Okta identity provider

If you don't have an Okta organization, sign up for the Okta Integrator Free Plan . Your Okta domain looks something like integrator-1234567.okta.com . This guide refers to it as <OKTA DOMAIN> .

note Okta deactivates an Integrator Free Plan organization if nobody signs in to it for a while. Okta emails a warning before it deactivates the organization.

Create the authorization server

An Okta authorization server issues the access tokens for your MCP server. Its audience goes in the aud claim of every token it issues.

In the Okta Admin Console, navigate to Security -> API -> Authorization Servers. Click Add Authorization Server. Give it a friendly name like Apollo MCP Server . For Audience, enter http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp , the URL of your MCP server. This value must match the audiences value in your MCP server configuration later. Click Save. On the Settings tab, copy the ID at the end of the Metadata URI, for example aus1a2b3c4d5e6f7g8h9 . This guide refers to it as <AUTHORIZATION SERVER ID> . The issuer of this authorization server is https://<OKTA DOMAIN>/oauth2/<AUTHORIZATION SERVER ID> .

note Use a custom authorization server, not the Okta org authorization server at https://<OKTA DOMAIN>/oauth2/v1 . Only a custom authorization server issues access tokens with your audience and custom scopes that other services can validate.

Add a scope

On the authorization server's Scopes tab, click Add Scope. For Name, enter read:users . The MCP server requires this scope in Step 2. Click Create.

Okta puts the granted scopes in the scp claim of the access token, as an array. Apollo MCP Server reads scp when a token has no scope claim. For more information, see Scope claim: scope vs scp .

Add an access policy

An Okta authorization server issues tokens only when an access policy rule allows the request.

On the authorization server's Access Policies tab, click Add New Access Policy. Give it a name like MCP clients , assign it to All clients, and click Create Policy. Click Add rule. Give it a name like Allow MCP clients . Under Grant type is, keep Authorization Code selected. Under Scopes requested, keep Any scopes, or select read:users and the other scopes that your MCP clients request. Click Create rule.

Create an app integration for MCP Inspector

Because MCP Inspector can't register itself with Okta, you create its OAuth client yourself.

Navigate to Applications -> Applications and click Create App Integration. For Sign-in method, select OIDC - OpenID Connect. For Application type, select Web Application. Click Next. For App integration name, enter MCP Inspector . Under Grant type, keep Authorization Code selected. For Sign-in redirect URIs, add http://localhost:6274/oauth/callback , the redirect URI of MCP Inspector. Under Assignments, select Allow everyone in your organization to access, or select the groups that can use MCP Inspector. Click Save. On the General tab, copy the Client ID and the Client secret. You enter them in MCP Inspector in Step 4.

Register CIMD clients

Unlike DCR, CIMD doesn't let an unknown client register itself with Okta. Before an MCP client can use CIMD, register its metadata document URL:

Navigate to Applications -> Applications and click Create App Integration. For Sign-in method, select OIDC - OpenID Connect. For Application type, select Native Application. Click Next. For App integration name, enter a name for the client. For Client definition, select Use Client ID Metadata Document (CIMD). For CIMD URL, enter the client's metadata document URL, which is the HTTPS URL that the client uses as its client ID. Under Assignments, select Allow everyone in your organization to access, or select the groups that can use the client. Click Save. On the app integration's Assignments tab, check that your users or groups are assigned. If nobody is assigned, click Assign -> Assign to Groups and assign a group.

Okta reads the client's redirect URIs and grant types from the metadata document, so you don't enter them. The access policy that you assigned to All clients also applies to CIMD clients. Repeat these steps for each CIMD client you want to allow.

Your Okta setup is now complete. You have an authorization server with your audience, a scope, an access policy, and an OAuth client for MCP Inspector.

Step 2: Configure the MCP server for authorization

Configure the MCP server to use your Okta authorization server for authentication.

Open the example repo you cloned earlier. In the examples/TheSpaceDevs directory, open the config.yaml file. Add the following auth configuration under the transport key: YAML examples/TheSpaceDevs/config.yaml copy 1 transport : 2 type : streamable_http 3 4 auth : 5 servers : 6 - https://<OKTA DOMAIN>/oauth2/<AUTHORIZATION SERVER ID> # The issuer of your authorization server 7 audiences : 8 - http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp # Must match the audience of your authorization server 9 resource : http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp 10 scopes : 11 - read:users # Must be a scope defined on your authorization server Replace <OKTA DOMAIN> and <AUTHORIZATION SERVER ID> with your own values from earlier.

The MCP server finds the token signing keys from the authorization server's discovery metadata at https://<OKTA DOMAIN>/.well-known/oauth-authorization-server/oauth2/<AUTHORIZATION SERVER ID> .

Your MCP server is now configured to use Okta for authentication.

Step 3: Configure the router for JWT authentication

Configure your GraphOS Router to validate JWTs issued by Okta. This involves setting up the JWKS endpoint and defining the authorization rules.

Define authorization and authentication rules in the router

In the examples/TheSpaceDevs directory, create a new file called router.yaml . Paste the following configuration, replacing <OKTA DOMAIN> and <AUTHORIZATION SERVER ID> with your own values: YAML examples/TheSpaceDevs/router.yaml copy 1 authorization : 2 require_authentication : true # Enforces authentication on all requests 3 authentication : 4 router : 5 jwt : 6 jwks : 7 - url : https://<OKTA DOMAIN>/oauth2/<AUTHORIZATION SERVER ID>/v1/keys 8 audiences : 9 - http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp # Only accept tokens issued for this API 10 homepage : 11 enabled : false 12 sandbox : 13 enabled : true 14 supergraph : 15 introspection : true With this configuration, the router requires authentication for all requests. If a request doesn't include an Authorization token, the router returns an unauthenticated error with the AUTH_ERROR code.

Retrieve your GraphOS license credentials for auth

You need a graph's credentials and a valid GraphOS plan to use the router's authentication features.

Navigate to GraphOS Studio and log in. Click Add graph and Connect an existing graph. Give it a name and click Next. In the next modal, find the command that looks something like this: sh copy APOLLO_KEY =< YOUR_APOLLO_KEY > \ rover subgraph publish < YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_RE F > \ --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --name your-subgraph-name \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql Note: You don't need to run this command. Retrieve the values for YOUR_APOLLO_KEY and YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF from the modal and click Finish later.

Run the MCP server and router

Back in your terminal, in the root of the project directory, replace and run the following command to start the MCP Server and the router together: sh copy 1 APOLLO_GRAPH_REF =< YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > APOLLO_KEY =< YOUR_APOLLO_KEY > \ 2 rover dev --supergraph-config ./examples/TheSpaceDevs/supergraph.yaml \ 3 --router-config ./examples/TheSpaceDevs/router.yaml \ 4 --mcp ./examples/TheSpaceDevs/config.yaml Test the router by navigating to http://localhost:4000 in your browser. You should see the Explorer, where you can run GraphQL queries against the router. Remember, the router is configured to require authentication on all requests. Any operation without a valid Authorization token returns an unauthenticated error. Run the operation: GraphQL copy 1 query GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace { 2 astronauts ( inSpace : true , search : "" ) { 3 results { 4 id 5 name 6 timeInSpace 7 lastFlight 8 } 9 } 10 } You should see an unauthenticated error with the AUTH_ERROR code, which means the router is correctly enforcing authentication.

Step 4: Make requests with MCP Inspector

In a new terminal window, run the MCP Inspector: sh copy 1 npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector Open the MCP Inspector URL that the command prints, http://localhost:6274 . Use localhost , not 127.0.0.1 , so the redirect URI matches the one you registered in Okta. Click Add Servers -> + Add manually. For Server ID, enter apollo-okta . For Transport, select streamable-http . For URL, enter http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp . Click Add. On the apollo-okta server card, click Settings and expand OAuth Settings. Enter the Client ID and Client Secret of the MCP Inspector app integration from Step 1. MCP Inspector then uses this client instead of registering a new one. For Scopes, enter read:users . Check that Redirect URI is http://localhost:6274/oauth/callback , then close the settings. Turn on the switch on the apollo-okta server card. This triggers the OAuth flow, and you are redirected to the Okta sign-in page. Sign in with your Okta user and allow MCP Inspector access. If you already have an Okta session in the browser and you allowed access before, Okta skips both pages. After the browser redirects back to MCP Inspector, the server card shows Connected. Select the Tools view at the top of the page to see the available tools. Select the GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace tool and click Execute Tool. You should see the results of the query, which means the authentication is working correctly.

Alternative: Connect MCP Inspector with CIMD localhost . Host a metadata document like the following at an HTTPS URL. The client_id value must be the exact URL of the document, and redirect_uris must include the redirect URI of MCP Inspector. JSON client-metadata.json copy 1 { 2 "client_id" : "https://<YOUR HOST>/client-metadata.json" , 3 "client_name" : "MCP Inspector" , 4 "redirect_uris" : [ "http://localhost:6274/oauth/callback" ], 5 "grant_types" : [ "authorization_code" , "refresh_token" ], 6 "response_types" : [ "code" ], 7 "token_endpoint_auth_method" : "none" 8 } Register the document URL in Okta. For more information, see Register CIMD clients. In MCP Inspector, click Client settings at the top of the page and expand OAuth Client ID Metadata Document. Select Use Client ID Metadata Document and enter the document URL in Client ID metadata document URL. Add a server for http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp as in the previous steps. In its OAuth Settings, enter read:users for Scopes, and leave Client ID and Client Secret empty. Turn on the switch on the server card and sign in to Okta. If MCP Inspector connects without sending you to Okta, it reused tokens from an earlier connection to the same URL. In the server's OAuth Settings, click Clear stored OAuth state, then connect again. MCP Inspector can identify itself with a client metadata document instead of a pre-registered client ID. Okta fetches this document, so you must host it at an HTTPS URL that Okta can reach. Okta can't fetch a document fromIf MCP Inspector connects without sending you to Okta, it reused tokens from an earlier connection to the same URL. In the server's, click, then connect again.

Use other MCP clients

To connect another MCP client with a pre-registered client, create an app integration for it with that client's redirect URIs. The application type depends on whether the client accepts a client secret:

The client accepts a client secret : Create a Web Application , the same way you did for MCP Inspector, and enter both the client ID and the client secret in the client's configuration. A Web Application is a confidential client, so Okta rejects a token request without the secret with invalid_client .

The client accepts only a client ID: Create a Native Application. A Native Application is a public client. It has no client secret and uses PKCE instead. Enter only its client ID in the client's configuration.

Each MCP client has its own way to accept a pre-registered client ID, and some clients don't accept one. Check the documentation of your MCP client. If your client supports CIMD, you can register its CIMD URL instead.

Troubleshooting

Common issues

MCP server won't start

Error : "Port 8000 is already in use" Solution: Kill any existing processes using port 8000 or specify a different port with the transport.port option or APOLLO_MCP_TRANSPORT__PORT env variable

Error : "Failed to load supergraph configuration" Solution: Verify you're running the command from the repo root directory Solution: Check that the path to supergraph.yaml is correct

Error : "License violation" Solution: Ensure that the rover dev command includes valid APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF values and that your plan supports authentication features.

Error : "What URL is your subgraph running on?" question in terminal Solution: Verify that the file path for your config files is correct. You should run the rover dev command from the root of the example project directory and the file paths should be relative to that root.



Client registration or sign-in fails

Issue : MCP Inspector fails at the client registration step Solution: Check that you entered the Client ID and Client Secret in the server's OAuth Settings before you connected. Without a client ID or a CIMD URL, MCP Inspector tries DCR, and Okta rejects the request because it has no Okta API token.

Issue : MCP Inspector shows Re-authentication required with Error: invalid_client. Details: Client authentication failed. Solution: MCP Inspector still has tokens or a client registration from an earlier connection to the same URL. In the server's OAuth Settings , click Clear stored OAuth state , then connect again.

Issue : The Okta error page says The 'redirect_uri' parameter must be a Login redirect URI in the client app settings Solution: Check that the app integration's Sign-in redirect URIs include the Redirect URI that MCP Inspector shows in its OAuth Settings . The value changes if you open MCP Inspector from 127.0.0.1 instead of localhost , or on a different port.

Issue : The Okta error page says Policy evaluation failed for this request Solution: Check that the authorization server has an active access policy that applies to the app integration, and an active rule that allows the Authorization Code grant and the scopes that the client requests.

Issue : The Okta error page says User is not assigned to the client application Solution: On the app integration's Assignments tab, assign your user or one of its groups. This also applies to the app integrations that you create for CIMD clients.



MCP Server rejects the token

Issue : The OAuth flow completes, but requests to the MCP server fail with 401 Unauthorized Solution: Check that servers is the issuer of your custom authorization server, https://<OKTA DOMAIN>/oauth2/<AUTHORIZATION SERVER ID> , and not your Okta domain alone. Solution: Check that the authorization server's Audience and the audiences value use exactly the same URL, including the scheme, host, port, and path. For example, localhost and 127.0.0.1 don't match.

Issue : Requests fail with 403 Forbidden and an insufficient_scope error Solution: Check that every scope in the scopes configuration is a scope on your authorization server's Scopes tab, and that the access policy rule allows it.



MCP Inspector connection issues

Error : "Failed to connect to server" Solution: Ensure the MCP server is running (check terminal output) Solution: Verify you're using the correct URL ( http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp ) Solution: Check if your firewall is blocking the connection



Getting help

If you're still having issues: