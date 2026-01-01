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Authorization with WorkOS
Example: WorkOS
This guide uses WorkOS AuthKit as the Identity Provider.
Pre-requisites
Clone the repo for the example project.sh
git clone git@github.com:apollographql/apollo-mcp-server.git
Install or update the Rover CLI. You need at least v0.37 or later.sh
curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh
Step 1: Set up the WorkOS identity provider
Create a WorkOS account. This guide uses the default Staging environment.
Find your AuthKit domain
AuthKit is the WorkOS authorization server that MCP clients sign in with.
In the WorkOS Dashboard, navigate to Domains.
Under AuthKit, copy the domain. In a staging environment, it looks something like
necessary-marsh-61-staging.authkit.app. This guide refers to it as
<AUTHKIT DOMAIN>.
To check the domain, open
https://<AUTHKIT DOMAIN>/.well-known/oauth-authorization-serverin your browser. You should see a JSON document whose
issuervalue is
https://<AUTHKIT DOMAIN>.
Enable client registration
MCP clients must identify themselves to AuthKit before they start the OAuth flow. WorkOS supports two registration methods:
Client ID Metadata Document (CIMD): The client uses an HTTPS URL as its client ID. AuthKit fetches the client's metadata from that URL, so the client doesn't need to register first. The MCP specification recommends CIMD.
Dynamic Client Registration (DCR): The client sends its metadata to AuthKit's registration endpoint and gets a new client ID. The MCP specification keeps DCR for backward compatibility with clients that don't support CIMD yet.
In the WorkOS Dashboard, navigate to Connect -> Configuration.
In the MCP Auth section, click Manage.
Under Registration mechanisms, select Client ID Metadata Document and Dynamic Client Registration.
You should select the registration mechanism your MCP clients support. MCP Inspector uses DCR unless you configure a CIMD metadata URL for it.
mcp-remotesupports only DCR.
Click Save changes.
Add the MCP server as a resource indicator
A resource indicator tells AuthKit which URL a token is for. AuthKit puts this URL in the
aud claim of the access token. The MCP server checks this claim against its
audiences configuration.
On the same Configuration page, in the MCP resource indicators section, click Edit MCP resources.
Enter
http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcpand click Add. This value must match the
resourcevalue in your MCP server configuration later.
Optional: Open the ... menu next to the resource indicator and select Set as default. AuthKit then uses this audience for clients that don't send a
resourceparameter.
Click Save changes.
aud claim to your environment's client ID instead. You can find the client ID under API Keys.
Create a test user
AuthKit hosts the sign-in page for your users. This guide uses email and password sign-in.
In the WorkOS Dashboard, navigate to Authentication -> Methods. Check that Email + Password is enabled.
Navigate to Users and click Create user.
Enter an email address and a password, then click Create user. You use these credentials to sign in later.
Your WorkOS setup is now complete. You have an AuthKit domain, a resource indicator for the MCP server, and a user to sign in with.
Step 2: Configure the MCP server for authorization
Configure the MCP server to use AuthKit for authentication.
Open the example repo you cloned earlier.
In the
examples/TheSpaceDevsdirectory, open the
config.yamlfile.
Add the following
authconfiguration under the
transportkey:YAMLexamples/TheSpaceDevs/config.yaml
1transport: 2 type: streamable_http 3 4 auth: 5 servers: 6 - https://<AUTHKIT DOMAIN> # Fill in your AuthKit domain 7 issuers: 8 - https://<AUTHKIT DOMAIN> # Fill in your AuthKit domain 9 audiences: 10 - http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp # Must match your resource indicator 11 resource: http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp
Replace both
<AUTHKIT DOMAIN>placeholders with your own AuthKit domain from earlier.
scopes, so the MCP server doesn't require any scope. AuthKit access tokens include a
scope claim with the scopes the client was granted, for example
openid. For details, see the WorkOS Connect access token claims reference. If you configure
scopes, every value must appear in that claim. Otherwise, the MCP server returns
403 Forbidden with an
insufficient_scope error. By default, MCP clients that register through CIMD or DCR get only the standard OpenID Connect scopes (
openid,
profile,
email, and
offline_access). To give these clients permission scopes, contact WorkOS support to set an environment-wide default. These scopes limit what the client application can do. They don't enforce the user's role-based permissions. For more information, see Configure scope enforcement.
Your MCP server is now configured to use WorkOS for authentication.
Step 3: Configure the router for JWT authentication
Configure your GraphOS Router to validate JWTs issued by AuthKit. This involves setting up the JWKS endpoint and defining the authorization rules.
Define authorization and authentication rules in the router
In the
examples/TheSpaceDevsdirectory, create a new file called
router.yaml.
Paste the following configuration, replacing
<AUTHKIT DOMAIN>with your AuthKit domain:YAMLexamples/TheSpaceDevs/router.yaml
1authorization: 2 require_authentication: true # Enforces authentication on all requests 3authentication: 4 router: 5 jwt: 6 jwks: 7 - url: https://<AUTHKIT DOMAIN>/oauth2/jwks 8 audiences: 9 - http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp # Only accept tokens issued for this resource 10homepage: 11 enabled: false 12sandbox: 13 enabled: true 14supergraph: 15 introspection: true
With this configuration, the router requires authentication for all requests. If a request doesn't include an Authorization token, the router returns an
unauthenticatederror with the
AUTH_ERRORcode.
Retrieve your GraphOS license credentials for auth
You need a graph's credentials and a valid GraphOS plan to use the router's authentication features.
Navigate to GraphOS Studio and log in.
Click Add graph and Connect an existing graph.
Give it a name and click Next.
In the next modal, find the command that looks something like this:sh
APOLLO_KEY=<YOUR_APOLLO_KEY> \ rover subgraph publish <YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \ --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --name your-subgraph-name \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql
Note: You don't need to run this command.
Retrieve the values for
YOUR_APOLLO_KEYand
YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REFfrom the modal and click Finish later.
Run the MCP server and router
Back in your terminal, in the root of the project directory, replace and run the following command to start the MCP Server and the router together:sh
1APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=<YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> APOLLO_KEY=<YOUR_APOLLO_KEY> \ 2rover dev --supergraph-config ./examples/TheSpaceDevs/supergraph.yaml \ 3--router-config ./examples/TheSpaceDevs/router.yaml \ 4--mcp ./examples/TheSpaceDevs/config.yaml
Test the router by navigating to
http://localhost:4000in your browser. You should see the Explorer, where you can run GraphQL queries against the router.
Remember, the router is configured to require authentication on all requests. Any operation without a valid Authorization token returns an
unauthenticatederror. Run the operation:GraphQL
1query GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace { 2 astronauts(inSpace: true, search: "") { 3 results { 4 id 5 name 6 timeInSpace 7 lastFlight 8 } 9 } 10}
You should see an
unauthenticatederror with the
AUTH_ERRORcode, which means the router is correctly enforcing authentication.
Step 4: Make requests with MCP Inspector
In a new terminal window, run the MCP Inspector:sh
1npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector
Open the MCP Inspector URL that the command prints,
http://localhost:6274.
Click Add Servers -> + Add manually.
For Server ID, enter
apollo-workos. For Transport, select
streamable-http. For URL, enter
http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp. Click Add.
Turn on the switch on the
apollo-workosserver card. This triggers the OAuth flow, and you are redirected to the AuthKit sign-in page.
Sign in with the user you created in the WorkOS Dashboard and allow MCP Inspector access.
After the browser redirects back to MCP Inspector, the server card shows Connected.
Select the Tools view at the top of the page to see the available tools.
Select the
GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpacetool and click Execute Tool.
You should see the results of the query, which means the authentication is working correctly.
Step 5: Make requests with an MCP client (Goose)
We'll use Goose as our MCP Client. Goose allows you to choose between many different LLMs and provides some built-in functionality for connecting to MCP servers, called Extensions.
Install the Goose CLI, following the instructions for your operating system. Set up the LLM provider of your choice with
goose configure --> Configure Providers. Each provider has its own set of instructions, rate limiting and pricing.
Then, continue with the following steps:
In your terminal, run
goose configure.
Select or enter the following answers at the prompts:
|Prompt
|Answer
|"What would you like to configure?"
|"Add Extension"
|"What type of extension would you like to add?"
|"Command Line Extension"
|"What would you like to call this extension?"
|"mcp-auth-quickstart"
|"What command should be run?"
npx mcp-remote http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp
|Other prompts (timeout, description, environment variables)
|Use the default values
To start Goose, type
goose. This will open a browser window and send you through the auth flow.
Sign in to AuthKit and authorize your MCP server to gain access to your tools.
In Goose, ask "What astronauts are in space right now?". This question is similar to the
GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpaceoperation from earlier, which fails as unauthenticated without the proper token.
Goose will select the
GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpacetool and respond with information about the astronauts found in TheSpaceDevs.
Troubleshooting
Common issues
MCP server won't start
Error: "Port 8000 is already in use"
Solution: Kill any existing processes using port 8000 or specify a different port with the
transport.portoption or
APOLLO_MCP_TRANSPORT__PORTenv variable
Error: "Failed to load supergraph configuration"
Solution: Verify you're running the command from the repo root directory
Solution: Check that the path to
supergraph.yamlis correct
Error: "License violation"
Solution: Ensure that the
rover devcommand includes valid
APOLLO_KEYand
APOLLO_GRAPH_REFvalues and that your plan supports authentication features.
Error: "What URL is your subgraph running on?" question in terminal
Solution: Verify that the file path for your config files is correct. You should run the
rover devcommand from the root of the example project directory and the file paths should be relative to that root.
MCP Inspector connection issues
Error: "Failed to connect to server"
Solution: Ensure the MCP server is running (check terminal output)
Solution: Verify you're using the correct URL (
http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp)
Solution: Check if your firewall is blocking the connection
MCP Server returns
401 Unauthorized after sign-in
Issue: The OAuth flow completes, but every request to the MCP server fails with
401 Unauthorized
Solution: Check that
http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcpis listed under Connect -> Configuration -> MCP resource indicators. Without it, AuthKit sets the
audclaim to your environment's client ID, which doesn't match
audiences.
Solution: Check that the resource indicator,
audiences, and
resourceuse exactly the same URL, including the scheme, host, port, and path. For example,
localhostand
127.0.0.1don't match.
Solution: Check that
serversand
issuersuse your AuthKit domain without a trailing slash.
MCP Server returns
403 Forbidden
Issue: Every tool call fails with
403 Forbiddenand an
insufficient_scopeerror
Solution: Check that every value in
scopesappears in the access token's
scopeclaim. You can see the claim by decoding the access token. To turn off the global scope requirement, remove
scopesfrom the
authconfiguration.
Client registration fails
Issue: MCP Inspector or Goose fails at the client registration step
Solution: In the WorkOS Dashboard, go to Connect -> Configuration and check that MCP Auth shows Dynamic Client Registration as Enabled. MCP Inspector (without a CIMD metadata URL) and
mcp-remotefail if only Client ID Metadata Document is enabled.
Solution: If your client uses CIMD, check that Client ID Metadata Document is Enabled and that AuthKit can reach the client's metadata URL over HTTPS.
Infinite loop during OAuth flow
Issue: After signing in to AuthKit, MCP Inspector keeps refreshing and doesn't complete the OAuth flow
Solution: On the server card, click Settings. Under Custom Headers, remove any
Authorizationheader. Then try connecting again.
Solution: On the server card, click Settings. Under OAuth Settings, click Clear stored OAuth state and try connecting again.
Getting help
If you're still having issues:
Check the Apollo MCP Server GitHub issues.
Join the Apollo Community MCP Server Category.
Contact your Apollo representative for direct support.