Authorization with WorkOS

Example: WorkOS

This guide uses WorkOS AuthKit as the Identity Provider.

Pre-requisites

Create an Apollo account . Clone the repo for the example project. sh copy git clone git@github.com:apollographql/apollo-mcp-server.git Install or update the Rover CLI. You need at least v0.37 or later. sh copy curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh

Step 1: Set up the WorkOS identity provider

Create a WorkOS account . This guide uses the default Staging environment.

Find your AuthKit domain

AuthKit is the WorkOS authorization server that MCP clients sign in with.

In the WorkOS Dashboard, navigate to Domains. Under AuthKit, copy the domain. In a staging environment, it looks something like necessary-marsh-61-staging.authkit.app . This guide refers to it as <AUTHKIT DOMAIN> . To check the domain, open https://<AUTHKIT DOMAIN>/.well-known/oauth-authorization-server in your browser. You should see a JSON document whose issuer value is https://<AUTHKIT DOMAIN> .

Enable client registration

MCP clients must identify themselves to AuthKit before they start the OAuth flow. WorkOS supports two registration methods:

Client ID Metadata Document (CIMD) : The client uses an HTTPS URL as its client ID. AuthKit fetches the client's metadata from that URL, so the client doesn't need to register first. The MCP specification recommends CIMD.

Dynamic Client Registration (DCR): The client sends its metadata to AuthKit's registration endpoint and gets a new client ID. The MCP specification keeps DCR for backward compatibility with clients that don't support CIMD yet.

In the WorkOS Dashboard, navigate to Connect -> Configuration. In the MCP Auth section, click Manage. Under Registration mechanisms, select Client ID Metadata Document and Dynamic Client Registration.

You should select the registration mechanism your MCP clients support. MCP Inspector uses DCR unless you configure a CIMD metadata URL for it. mcp-remote supports only DCR.

Click Save changes.

Add the MCP server as a resource indicator

A resource indicator tells AuthKit which URL a token is for. AuthKit puts this URL in the aud claim of the access token. The MCP server checks this claim against its audiences configuration.

On the same Configuration page, in the MCP resource indicators section, click Edit MCP resources. Enter http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp and click Add. This value must match the resource value in your MCP server configuration later. Optional: Open the ... menu next to the resource indicator and select Set as default. AuthKit then uses this audience for clients that don't send a resource parameter. Click Save changes.

note If you don't configure a resource indicator, AuthKit sets the aud claim to your environment's client ID instead. You can find the client ID under API Keys.

Create a test user

AuthKit hosts the sign-in page for your users. This guide uses email and password sign-in.

In the WorkOS Dashboard, navigate to Authentication -> Methods. Check that Email + Password is enabled. Navigate to Users and click Create user. Enter an email address and a password, then click Create user. You use these credentials to sign in later.

Your WorkOS setup is now complete. You have an AuthKit domain, a resource indicator for the MCP server, and a user to sign in with.

Step 2: Configure the MCP server for authorization

Configure the MCP server to use AuthKit for authentication.

Open the example repo you cloned earlier. In the examples/TheSpaceDevs directory, open the config.yaml file. Add the following auth configuration under the transport key: YAML examples/TheSpaceDevs/config.yaml copy 1 transport : 2 type : streamable_http 3 4 auth : 5 servers : 6 - https://<AUTHKIT DOMAIN> # Fill in your AuthKit domain 7 issuers : 8 - https://<AUTHKIT DOMAIN> # Fill in your AuthKit domain 9 audiences : 10 - http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp # Must match your resource indicator 11 resource : http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp Replace both <AUTHKIT DOMAIN> placeholders with your own AuthKit domain from earlier.

note scopes , so the MCP server doesn't require any scope. AuthKit access tokens include a scope claim with the scopes the client was granted, for example openid . For details, see the WorkOS scopes , every value must appear in that claim. Otherwise, the MCP server returns 403 Forbidden with an insufficient_scope error. By default, MCP clients that register through CIMD or DCR get only the standard OpenID Connect scopes ( openid , profile , email , and offline_access ). To give these clients permission scopes, contact WorkOS support to set an environment-wide default. These scopes limit what the client application can do. They don't enforce the user's role-based permissions. For more information, see This configuration doesn't set, so the MCP server doesn't require any scope. AuthKit access tokens include aclaim with the scopes the client was granted, for example. For details, see the WorkOS Connect access token claims reference. If you configure, every value must appear in that claim. Otherwise, the MCP server returnswith anerror. By default, MCP clients that register through CIMD or DCR get only the standard OpenID Connect scopes (, and). To give these clients permission scopes, contact WorkOS support to set an environment-wide default. These scopes limit what the client application can do. They don't enforce the user's role-based permissions. For more information, see Configure scope enforcement

Your MCP server is now configured to use WorkOS for authentication.

Step 3: Configure the router for JWT authentication

Configure your GraphOS Router to validate JWTs issued by AuthKit. This involves setting up the JWKS endpoint and defining the authorization rules.

Define authorization and authentication rules in the router

In the examples/TheSpaceDevs directory, create a new file called router.yaml . Paste the following configuration, replacing <AUTHKIT DOMAIN> with your AuthKit domain: YAML examples/TheSpaceDevs/router.yaml copy 1 authorization : 2 require_authentication : true # Enforces authentication on all requests 3 authentication : 4 router : 5 jwt : 6 jwks : 7 - url : https://<AUTHKIT DOMAIN>/oauth2/jwks 8 audiences : 9 - http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp # Only accept tokens issued for this resource 10 homepage : 11 enabled : false 12 sandbox : 13 enabled : true 14 supergraph : 15 introspection : true With this configuration, the router requires authentication for all requests. If a request doesn't include an Authorization token, the router returns an unauthenticated error with the AUTH_ERROR code.

Retrieve your GraphOS license credentials for auth

You need a graph's credentials and a valid GraphOS plan to use the router's authentication features.

Navigate to GraphOS Studio and log in. Click Add graph and Connect an existing graph. Give it a name and click Next. In the next modal, find the command that looks something like this: sh copy APOLLO_KEY =< YOUR_APOLLO_KEY > \ rover subgraph publish < YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_RE F > \ --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --name your-subgraph-name \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql Note: You don't need to run this command. Retrieve the values for YOUR_APOLLO_KEY and YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF from the modal and click Finish later.

Run the MCP server and router

Back in your terminal, in the root of the project directory, replace and run the following command to start the MCP Server and the router together: sh copy 1 APOLLO_GRAPH_REF =< YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > APOLLO_KEY =< YOUR_APOLLO_KEY > \ 2 rover dev --supergraph-config ./examples/TheSpaceDevs/supergraph.yaml \ 3 --router-config ./examples/TheSpaceDevs/router.yaml \ 4 --mcp ./examples/TheSpaceDevs/config.yaml Test the router by navigating to http://localhost:4000 in your browser. You should see the Explorer, where you can run GraphQL queries against the router. Remember, the router is configured to require authentication on all requests. Any operation without a valid Authorization token returns an unauthenticated error. Run the operation: GraphQL copy 1 query GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace { 2 astronauts ( inSpace : true , search : "" ) { 3 results { 4 id 5 name 6 timeInSpace 7 lastFlight 8 } 9 } 10 } You should see an unauthenticated error with the AUTH_ERROR code, which means the router is correctly enforcing authentication.

Step 4: Make requests with MCP Inspector

In a new terminal window, run the MCP Inspector: sh copy 1 npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector Open the MCP Inspector URL that the command prints, http://localhost:6274 . Click Add Servers -> + Add manually. For Server ID, enter apollo-workos . For Transport, select streamable-http . For URL, enter http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp . Click Add. Turn on the switch on the apollo-workos server card. This triggers the OAuth flow, and you are redirected to the AuthKit sign-in page. Sign in with the user you created in the WorkOS Dashboard and allow MCP Inspector access. After the browser redirects back to MCP Inspector, the server card shows Connected. Select the Tools view at the top of the page to see the available tools. Select the GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace tool and click Execute Tool. You should see the results of the query, which means the authentication is working correctly.

Step 5: Make requests with an MCP client (Goose)

We'll use Goose as our MCP Client. Goose allows you to choose between many different LLMs and provides some built-in functionality for connecting to MCP servers, called Extensions .

Install the Goose CLI , following the instructions for your operating system. Set up the LLM provider of your choice with goose configure --> Configure Providers. Each provider has its own set of instructions, rate limiting and pricing.

Then, continue with the following steps:

In your terminal, run goose configure . Select or enter the following answers at the prompts:

Prompt Answer "What would you like to configure?" "Add Extension" "What type of extension would you like to add?" "Command Line Extension" "What would you like to call this extension?" "mcp-auth-quickstart" "What command should be run?" npx mcp-remote http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp Other prompts (timeout, description, environment variables) Use the default values

To start Goose, type goose . This will open a browser window and send you through the auth flow. Sign in to AuthKit and authorize your MCP server to gain access to your tools. In Goose, ask "What astronauts are in space right now?". This question is similar to the GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace operation from earlier, which fails as unauthenticated without the proper token. Goose will select the GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace tool and respond with information about the astronauts found in TheSpaceDevs.

Troubleshooting

Common issues

MCP server won't start

Error : "Port 8000 is already in use" Solution: Kill any existing processes using port 8000 or specify a different port with the transport.port option or APOLLO_MCP_TRANSPORT__PORT env variable

Error : "Failed to load supergraph configuration" Solution: Verify you're running the command from the repo root directory Solution: Check that the path to supergraph.yaml is correct

Error : "License violation" Solution: Ensure that the rover dev command includes valid APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF values and that your plan supports authentication features.

Error : "What URL is your subgraph running on?" question in terminal Solution: Verify that the file path for your config files is correct. You should run the rover dev command from the root of the example project directory and the file paths should be relative to that root.



MCP Inspector connection issues

Error : "Failed to connect to server" Solution: Ensure the MCP server is running (check terminal output) Solution: Verify you're using the correct URL ( http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp ) Solution: Check if your firewall is blocking the connection



MCP Server returns 401 Unauthorized after sign-in

Issue : The OAuth flow completes, but every request to the MCP server fails with 401 Unauthorized Solution: Check that http://127.0.0.1:8000/mcp is listed under Connect -> Configuration -> MCP resource indicators . Without it, AuthKit sets the aud claim to your environment's client ID, which doesn't match audiences . Solution: Check that the resource indicator, audiences , and resource use exactly the same URL, including the scheme, host, port, and path. For example, localhost and 127.0.0.1 don't match. Solution: Check that servers and issuers use your AuthKit domain without a trailing slash.



MCP Server returns 403 Forbidden

Issue : Every tool call fails with 403 Forbidden and an insufficient_scope error Solution: Check that every value in scopes appears in the access token's scope claim. You can see the claim by decoding the access token. To turn off the global scope requirement, remove scopes from the auth configuration.



Client registration fails

Issue : MCP Inspector or Goose fails at the client registration step Solution: In the WorkOS Dashboard, go to Connect -> Configuration and check that MCP Auth shows Dynamic Client Registration as Enabled . MCP Inspector (without a CIMD metadata URL) and mcp-remote fail if only Client ID Metadata Document is enabled. Solution: If your client uses CIMD, check that Client ID Metadata Document is Enabled and that AuthKit can reach the client's metadata URL over HTTPS.



Infinite loop during OAuth flow

Issue : After signing in to AuthKit, MCP Inspector keeps refreshing and doesn't complete the OAuth flow Solution: On the server card, click Settings . Under Custom Headers , remove any Authorization header. Then try connecting again. Solution: On the server card, click Settings . Under OAuth Settings , click Clear stored OAuth state and try connecting again.



Getting help

If you're still having issues: