The Rover graph-artifact Command

This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.

Apollo OCI distribution stores the graph artifacts (such as composed supergraph schemas) that GraphOS Router fetches at runtime. Each artifact is identified by a content-addressed digest, and you can assign human-readable tags to those artifacts so consumers can refer to them by name instead of by digest.

The rover graph-artifact set of commands lets you manage graph artifacts from the command line.

Tagging a graph artifact

You can use Rover to assign a tag to a graph artifact in your graph. Tagging an artifact enables GraphOS Router to fetch it by tag name rather than by digest, which makes it easier to promote a specific artifact across environments.

graph-artifact tag

Run the graph-artifact tag command, like so:

Bash copy 1 rover graph-artifact tag < TA G > --graph-id < GRAPH_I D > --digest < DIGES T >

Alternatively, you can identify the artifact by its ID instead of its digest:

Bash copy 1 rover graph-artifact tag < TA G > --graph-id < GRAPH_I D > --graph-artifact-id < GRAPH_ARTIFACT_I D >

The --graph-id <GRAPH_ID> option is the ID of the graph that owns the artifact you want to tag.

The <TAG> argument is the name of the tag to assign to the artifact.

You must provide exactly one of --digest or --graph-artifact-id to identify the artifact you want to tag.

Removing a tag from a graph artifact

You can use Rover to remove a tag from your graph. Deleting a tag removes it and its full history. Tags managed by Apollo, such as a variant's latest tag, cannot be deleted.

graph-artifact untag

Run the graph-artifact untag command, like so:

Bash copy 1 rover graph-artifact untag < TA G > --graph-id < GRAPH_I D >

The --graph-id <GRAPH_ID> option is the ID of the graph that owns the tag you want to remove.

The <TAG> argument is the name of the tag to remove from the graph.

Fetching a graph artifact

You can use Rover to fetch metadata about a graph artifact from Apollo's OCI distribution. This lets you look up an artifact's content-addressed digest, the launch that produced it, and (when fetching by tag) its assignment history.

graph-artifact fetch

Identify the artifact using one of three mutually exclusive options:

By tag name:

Bash copy 1 rover graph-artifact fetch --graph-id < GRAPH_I D > --tag-name < TAG_NAM E >

By artifact ID:

Bash copy 1 rover graph-artifact fetch --graph-id < GRAPH_I D > --graph-artifact-id < GRAPH_ARTIFACT_I D >

By content-addressed digest:

Bash copy 1 rover graph-artifact fetch --graph-id < GRAPH_I D > --digest < DIGES T >

The --graph-id <GRAPH_ID> option is the ID of the graph that owns the artifact.

You must provide exactly one of --tag-name , --graph-artifact-id , or --digest .

Options

Option Description --graph-id <GRAPH_ID> (Required) The ID of the graph that owns the artifact. -t, --tag-name <TAG_NAME> Fetch by tag name. Mutually exclusive with --graph-artifact-id and --digest . -g, --graph-artifact-id <ID> Fetch by artifact ID. Mutually exclusive with --tag-name and --digest . -d, --digest <DIGEST> Fetch by content-addressed digest. Mutually exclusive with --tag-name and --graph-artifact-id . --history-limit <N> When fetching by tag, the number of tag history entries to include (default: 5 , max: 20 ). --format <FORMAT> Output format: plain (default) or json . --profile <PROFILE_NAME> The configuration profile to use (default: default ).

Output

The command prints the following fields for the resolved artifact:

Graph ID – the ID of the graph

Artifact ID – the unique identifier for the artifact

Digest – the content-addressed hash of the artifact

Launch ID – the ID of the launch that produced the artifact

Tag – the tag name (only shown when fetching by tag)

Created at / Updated at – timestamps for when the artifact was created and last updated

When fetching by tag, the output also includes a history table showing recent tag reassignments. Each row lists the digest that was assigned and when the reassignment occurred. Use --history-limit to control how many entries are shown.

Errors

If the artifact cannot be resolved, the command exits with an error describing the cause: